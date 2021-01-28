Happy New Year to our readers and thank you for your continued support. No one could have predicted this time last year what 2020 would have turned out like. A limited crowd at Old Home Week?, the Stanley Cup playoffs in August? Should we dare to prognosticate about 2021 two weeks into the new year? Could this year be any crazier than last year? We hope not, but let's peer into a make believe crystal ball and see what we can come up with. Here are a few sticking my neck out predictions for the upcoming season.
Local Connections Win GCS Again?
With the state of the pandemic in North America right now, it's a stretch to imagine that come this August we will see many Gold Cup and Saucer entries coming from Ontario, and perhaps none from the US. In anticipation of fewer entries and their connections shipping to PEI, maybe we will see more local owners acquire entries leading up to the big event. Maybe one Maritime owner or a local syndicate group wins it all in 2021, with I predict a Maritime driver at the controls.
More Track Records for Stealdeal and a Possible Defeat?
No one would be surprised if the undefeated two year old sensation Woodmere Stealdeal sets track records at three, and I do see that happening. I am going to predict he breaks two records for three year old geldings next year, depending on stakes schedule and weather conditions. A good bet for one of them is Inverness, where he set the two year old track record last year in a faster time already (1:55.4) then the three year old gelding record of 1:57 shared by Abner The Great and Tobin's Rebel. Another likely spot for a record would be at his home Truro track, where his two year old record of 1:54.1 is already equal to Mr. Kelly's three year old record taken last year.
The second part of the prediction is much bolder and honestly I hope does not happen in 2021, that Stealdeal actually does not maintain his perfect streak at three. When we look at win streaks in Sire Stakes over the past number of years, it is extremely difficult to string together one undefeated season let alone two. (Even the great Somebeachsomewhere had one heroic defeat in a historic career). One bad draw, a tough trip, another horse just races amazing that day and a streak can end. Woodmere Stealdeal was simply awesome in 2020 and I believe he will be in 2021 as well, but I will go out on a limb and suggest that once this year, somehow, he does not make it to the winners circle.
I close this section by saying what a thrill it was to announce two of those track records at Northside and Inverness in 2020 and that this two year old is a phenomenal pacer who should go down in history as possibly the best ever in the Atlantic Sire Stakes.
Campbell Reaches Milestone, Will Streak Continue?
Congratulations to Marc Campbell on his milestone win number 2500 last week, a great accomplishment for "The King" of Island racing, becoming the youngest to reach 2500 on the east coast. If 2021 is going to be half as strange as 2020 then it is possible that Marc Campbell's dash win streak at Charlottetown could end? While it seems far fetched, the driving colony at Red Shores seems as competitive as ever with Campbell, Gilles Barrieau, David Dowling, Corey MacPherson, Adam Merner, Jason Hughes and Kenny Arsenault along with others making it tough for Campbell to extend his streak. Missing a few weeks has put Campbell slightly behind starting out 2021, who I expect will be in a battle all the way this year to keep his consecutive dash leading streak alive.
Pezzarello Back on Top Northside
After finishing 2nd in wins at Northside in 2020, I think Mark Pezzarello will return to top spot in 2021. The main reason? He had the most 2nd place finished last year (26), and only finished 3 wins behind season leader Greg Sparling. For a longshot dash winner at Northside in 2021, how about Inverness driver Redmond Doucet, who if he chose to drive regularly at Northside in 2021, could have a real shot to win it after posting 10 wins and a .430 UDRS from just 55 drives at the Regent St. oval in 2020
Remembering Richie Wludyka
Longtime horseman Richie Wludyka passed away last week at 90. Richie was good friends with my dad growing up in Whitney Pier, and they spent a lot of time at the track in Sydney in the late 50's and 60's. He loved to talk horses and reminisce about the glory days campaigning horses like Leon Spangler, a free for all pacer in the late 50's. Along with being an owner, trainer and driver, and later judge, Richie was an excellent hockey player, (Sydney Millionaires), and was inducted into the Cape Breton Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in 2011. He helped found the Whitney Pier Minor Hockey Association and Cape Breton Metros Hockey School. Over the years Richie passed on some terrific historical race cards and photos and memorabilia to me and my dad which I am very thankful for. To his wife Shirley, children, brothers and sisters and his extended family, our deepest condolences.
Until next time we extend to our readers good luck, good racing, good training and good handicapping.
