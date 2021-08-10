Two last minute Gold Cup and Saucer entries have increased the number of participating horses to 18 which will result in three Gold Cup and Saucer Trials, each with a six horse field.
The first two elimination races will go this Saturday night, August 14 and the third on Monday evening, August 16. Trial 1 has Sir Pugsley, Blood Money, Time to Dance, Day Delight, Evenwood Sonofagun and Mugsy Maguire.
Trial 2 also Saturday night features Rock Lights, Avatar J, Ideal Perception, Rose Run Quest, Racemup and Mikey Camden.
Highly regarded Smooth Lou has the rail in Monday's Trial 3 followed by Somewhere Fancy, Legion Seelster, National Debt, Hitman Hill and Outkast Bluechip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.