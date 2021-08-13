For the second year in a row Old Home Week, an annual signature festival (since 1888) in Charlottetown that celebrates Prince Edward Island’s agriculture and way of life, is unable to take place in its traditional format. Instead, Old Home Week presents: Country Days, an in-person celebration taking place within the existing Old Home Week dates (August 13-21, 2021), through outdoor programming at several locations across Downtown Charlottetown.
Experience the festive atmosphere in its hometown of Charlottetown as it celebrates the traditions of Old Home Week!
