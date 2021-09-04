The bucolic town of Kensington, population around 1,700, is marketed for tourism purposes as the "Heart of PEI". But that heart beats strongest for perhaps two things---potatoes and standardbreds. During my youth in the 1950's horses were a frequent sight, with a livery stable right in the middle of town. Jumping on the box sleigh runners in winter provided both fun and easy transportation to uptown for active boys.
And some of those horses in summer months would find there way to one of the three harness training tracks in the town. There were two on the Malpeque Road (Semple and Macarthur), and the bigger Brookins operation on the Margate Road. Before my time "Big Jim" Pendergast had operated the New Annan Racetrack on the outskirts of town.
The leading horseman of Kensington in the pre WWII years was probably Tyndle Semple, winner of the Old Home Week leading driver award three times, twice by himself in 1935 and 1942, and in 1940 when he tied for the honour with the up and coming Joe O'Brien. Tyndle would gradually move to the breeding end of the business with his sire Squire Hanover, while sons George and Earl took over the racing side. Earl would spend most of his summers racing in Maine while returning to winter quarters at his acreage on the Margate Road. He later would stand his great trotter Dean Gallon at that site.
Across the Malpeque Road from Tyndle's was the farm of Myron MacArthur, complete with a training track. Myron would move into fulltime horseman status very successfully, and even has his name etched on the Gold Cup and Saucer honour roll with the 1962 win behind Dee's Boy at the age of 65. Myron also stood the prolific sire Abner T Clegg at his Kensington farm.
George Brookins senior, primarily a potato and hide dealer on Commercial St, had a large horse barn and training track just on the edge of town. I believe that track is now the Kensington Training Center, and has been the launch pad for many fine steeds. Mr Brookins, a passionate harness racer, campaigned the great trot mare Christy Budlong, often doing his own driving. Unfortunately, his resident sire Laurel Chief did not live up to expectations.
As an interesting aside, my father Theo left teaching at the Kensington school to office manage the Brookins commercial operation for a few years. He later opted to open his own potato dealership across the tracks, while continuing to dabble in standardbreds---both racing and breeding. It was that kind of town in the 50's...horse crazy!!!
One of the unsung harness heroes of those days was Wilbur MacArthur. He gained ownership of a George Callbeck product Top Notch Can, and saw her develop into a top broodmare. He retained her 1957 foal by Ableway, named her Top Way, and went on to enjoy great track success. Top Way took a trot record of 2:06.3h at age seven, and was so good that much of her racing was against pacers in Invitational events around the Maritimes. And Wilbur, an amateur driver in most minds, did his own teaming.
Other harness racing names that come to mind from that era are Father Louis Callaghan (the Patch Stable), Pete McMahon, Bob Humphrey, Glyden Willis (very active before going Stateside to train for leading Stables), John L Bernard (Paddyland Farm), Dr Russ Furness, (co-founder of the Kensington Veterinary Clinic who would leave town in 1962 to pursue fulltime harness racing in Ontario), school principle Jack Murphy (ASS champion That's My David) and my namesake uncle Don Baker.
I left Kensington in 1958, but have continued to follow horses and horsemen from that town ever since. Names like Dr Erwin Howatt (frequently partnered with Boyd MacDonald in ownership), Tom and Heath Cobb, Lea Bell, Ron Kennedy (many stake champions with Albert Bernard), Thane Mann, the diminutive goaltender who devoted much of his later adult life to standardbreds, Lloyd Smith and Elmer Folland, the latter still in the breeding business.
One of the biggest names for standardbred success from the town over the past half century is George Riley. Riley Farm, situated a short three miles out the Malpeque Road, was for about forty years one of the leading breeding operations in the Maritimes. George stood numerous sires---Knightly Blue Chip, Rayson Hanover, Conditional to name a few, sold yearlings at top prices, and won numerous Atlantic Sires and Maritime Breeders stake championships with retained farm products. And although he now resides in Summerside, George still is a major stake player with trotter Up Helly AA
At age 51 Blaine Thibeau can look back about twenty years to his first investment in the standardbred industry. As a friend of Eddy Doucette's brother he began to move closer to Eddy who was campaigning the Cruising Yankee mare Sequestered . Paul MacKenzie reined the six year old to two wins Old Home Week 2001, one being her life tab of 1:58.3h; After 9 more starts her shoes were pulled in late October and breeding plans discussed.
Blaine had been asking a lot of questions and Eddy, who co-owned the mare with Grant Mann, said to him "if you want in, now's the time. You can be part of the foals to come". And that was it---Blaine took the plunge and he has never looked back.
Sequestered produced four foals for the partners. All of them got to the races, all made the 2:00 list with the best being her last, Cruising Champette p,4,1:56.3f ($49,677). She was by Ontario sire Twin B Champ with the first three all Maritime sired. Perhaps this was a sign of things to come for Blaine as he now breeds his mares for both the Atlantic Sires and Ontario Stake programs.
After selling Cruising Champette in 2010 Blaine and his partners Eddy, Grant Mann and Gordon MacLeod began to consider a next move. They would halter Elm Grove Inarush at the 2012 Island Classic Sale for a modest $5,000. With Eddy as trainer and Mark Bradley usually on the lines the Coasttocoast Yankee filly won 6 of 14 at two and 12 of 17 starts at three for a bank roll of $115,000. She took a speed record of 1:55.1 at SRW in a Lady Slipper Gold. Sold for around $40,000 to US interests in October 2014 she went on to post career earnings of $320,675 and took a 1:51.2f mark at five.
The partners next move was in 2016 when they shelled out $7,750 at the Island Classic for Woodmere Wyldstyle. Eddy would once again do the training while using different drivers for her 24 starts at two and three. The Articulator filly was stakes placed on numerous occasions but managed only one non stake victory. She banked over $30,000 those two Island seasons before being sold to Ontario for a price approaching $20,000. Still active at age six she has a 1:55.2f mark and $132,040 in earnings.
Now officially named the Inarush Stable, and expanded from four members to eight, their current performer is the two year old Stonebridge Terror filly Candy Apple Red. She was a private purchase after breeder Michael Boutilier was unable to reach the Atlantic Classic from his Nova Scotia home due to hurricane force winds last fall. Corey MacPherson reined the filly to a 1:59.3 score in ASS "B" action Old Home Week. Trainer Eddy Doucette seems to have no trouble getting two year olds to the races, and with financial success!!
Blaine's Broodmare Band
In Jan 2015 Blaine attended the Meadowlands Mixed Sale. For $10,000 he purchased three year old Develiciously Good, an Art Major filly sporting a two year old record of 1:57.4f. With good friend Garth Cole as trainer he raced her 12 times, after she had been bred. She won three times and $4,171, but her real value was the Westwardho Hanover foal she was carrying that fall. Blaine would name the filly The Real Deal, got $12,500 at the Island Classic in 2017, and benefited from Joe Baxter's training expertise. She won her first six stake races at two, and $45,000 before leaving the Baxter Stable at three.
Blaine also purchased a second broodmare for the 2015 breeding season. Through the On Gait online service he got Gianna's Ideal for $2,700 US. This Western Ideal filly had been a $7,000 Lexington yearling in 2013 but had not made the races. However, her third dam was the sensational filly Silk Stockings, a $700,000 earner in the 1970's. Christened Thisishowwedoit the resulting Shadow Play colt attracted $22,000 at the Crapaud Sale, and did not disappoint. He won a stake at two, changed hands at three, and with a mark of 1:52.3h at four now has $115,186 on his papers.
Blaine would enlarge the band to three in 2016 with the acquisition of Tymal Xtra by Camluck. He got her for $5,000 and in foal to Shadow Play, the $4,500 stud fee paid. Her stud colt was named Imalookertoo, purchased by Bob Sumarrah at the 2018 Island Classic. He has really found himself this summer at four, taking a 1:53.1h record during OHW when he recorded wins number 14 and 15 from only 37 starts for trainer Danny Romo.
Early in 2016 Blaine claimed the good six year old racemare Windsun Kenda at Western fair for $10,000. She had a speed badge of 1:52.3 and over $125,000 made. The mare would make 22 starts for him with Eddy Doucette training, winning four. Bred at nine she foaled an Arthur Blue Chip filly in 2020, but less then seven weeks later she was found dead in the field---cause of death uncertain.
Kenda's Arthur Blue Chip filly became an immediate family project. Blaine's wife Jennifer, 15 year old daughter Jessica and 13 year old son Lucus sprang into action. There was lots of soothing and bottle feeding before the little filly began to drink on her own. They call her Our Little Annie and there is absolutely no chance she will be sold. She is now part of the family.
The Breeding Setup
The Blaine Thibeau breeding operation has two sites. Outside his beautiful brick faced home on the Old Summerside Road in Kensington sits a horse barn with three large foaling stalls complete with multiple closed circuit cameras. There are just under 4 acres at this property, enough for a small paddock and another larger field, all electrically fenced. The smaller paddock has wood fencing outside the wire to allow the foals to safely learn about electricity. In the larger field are two handsome miniature donkeys, "great companion animals" as stated by Blaine.
About five miles away in Margate Blaine owns another 14 acres with four electrically fenced fields and two good sized shed areas. The yearlings and mares are nicely separated, and with frequent human contact everything seemed very peaceful on my visit. Blaine is quick to add "if it wasn't for the great help from Garth Cole during foaling time and Eddy Doucette with yearling preparation, I couldn't do this".
For this years Island Classic Blaine has three entries. There are two fillies- Shadow of a Lady (Shadow Play - Gianna's Ideal) and Rock N Roll Cays (Tobago Cays - Tymal Xtra). The third is a gelded son of Malicious - Deviliciously Good labelled King of Kensington. If this big fellow lives up to his name he should be something extra special.
Blaine Thibeau has had amazing results with only four yearing crops now of racing age. There have been nine foals in all with seven sold at auction for a total of $108,500. Six have taken records better then 2:00 with three under 1:55. His best to this point is Western Wish, a Betterthancheddar filly sold for $13,000 at Crapaud in 2019 as A Little Zesty.
Western Wish won three Island stakes at two for $16,277 from the Tom Weatherbie Stable. She won 2 of 3 starts this past spring for driver Brodie MacPhee before being sold to Ontario for an expected healthy but yet undisclosed amount. Her summary there of 6 --- 3 - 1 - 1 ($107,000) includes a win in the ONSS Gold plus a second and a third. The filly's mark is now 1:50.4s, and she is following the track of another Tom Weatherbie developed filly...So Much More. However I think Western Wish is the first PEI bred foal to win a Gold Stake as So Much More had her three year old success in Grass Roots action.
Blaine Thibeau is a very busy man. He and wife Jennifer run two companies --- Blue Cove Aqua Farms (cultivated oysters) and Island Groundworks, a landscaping business. They wisely sold their muscle operation a few years ago to concentrate on the oysters, leaving less leased water to manage.
But like a real Kensington guy he very much enjoys the horses. On race nights you can often find him at the Ship In barn helping Eddy race Candy Apple Red or The Real Princess. He's a hands on kind of fellow who seems extremely affable and generous. And his results in the standardbred industry speak for themselves. In the wake of breeding giants like Tyndle Semple and George Riley, Blaine Thibeau appears well positioned to wear the Kensington breeders crown. Perhaps in a year or two his aptly named Malicious youngster will provide added proof.
