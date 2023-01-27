Happy New Year to our readers! We will begin 2023 by taking a look back at the season that was in 2022.
May: Revenant Wins On Opening Day
Revenant and driver Adam Lynk led all the way and fended off a late challenge from Runaway Mystery to win in 2:00.2 to highlight the first race card of the 2022 season on a sunny day with some strong, cool winds. Revenant is co-owned by Kyla MacDonald, Tyler and Colby Lynk, and trained by Shawn Lynk.
Chef Triples Up
Ardon Mofford led all drivers on opening day with a driving triple, including all three winners coming from the outside post six, the rarest of hat tricks at Northside from the outside post. Mofford won the first race of the season, reining home three year old Whosyourfather to a 2:02.1 decision for owner Debra Rankin, a new mark for the filly. Mofford then picked up his second win aboard Dellas Playboy, scoring a dominant win by nine lengths in 2:01.2 for owner George Della Valle. Literally Hanover upset the fourth race as the longest shot on the board, to complete the driving triple for Mofford, who used a three wide move off the final term to win in 2:03.3.
Tentative Deal Reached For Exhibition Property
The Cape Breton Exhibition Society has emerged to be the new owners of the Cape Breton Farmers Exhibition grounds property that includes Northside Downs. The sale, which hasn't been finalized yet, should mean that harness racing will be maintained at the Regent St. oval for years to come, along with light horse shows, riding events and possibly the return of the annual Farmers Exhibition, which was forced to shut down for the past two years due to Covid.
June: MacNeil Duo
Early Top Dogs
For the second time in the past three weeks, Ian MacNeil trained entries finished one two in the Winners Over, with Gentry Seelster first and Kiss Me I'm Irish second.
Gentry Seelster would sit second for driver Larry Snow as Kiss Me I'm Irish and Mark Pezzarello used their rail position to lead from the outset, putting up quick early fractions of 28.1, 57.4 and 1:27.2 before Gentry Seelster would angle out of the pocket and engage the leader around the final turn. Gentry Seelster would pass his stablemate in the stretch to win by a half length
Baker Gets First Win
Jeremy Baker recorded his first lifetime win as a trainer, as six year old QTS Charlie paced to a 2:01.2 win for Gerard Kennedy and winning owner John Murphy. The margin of victory was a nose over Howmac Napoleon with Lil Beau Duke third.
July: Four Different Winners
July saw four different pacers capture the Winners Over in five weeks. A Better Man and Gerard Kennedy on July 2nd, Revenant on July 9th for Adam Lynk, Gentry Seelster on July 16th for Larry Snow, and Mando Fun on July 23rd for Ryan Campbell in the Gerard MacNeil Memorial, before Mando Fun would repeat in the top class on a rare fifth Saturday of racing in July at the Downs winning again for Campbell in 1:56.2.
Northside Downs also played host to a pair of amateur races which were won by Jeremy Baker and QTS Charlie in 1:58.4 Eastcoast Invader and Monica Sutherland finished second with Ten Mile Beach and Keigan Madden third. The second amateur race was won by Eastcoast Mariner and Monica Sutherland in 2:02.1, over Lotus Sena and Aidan Dicks, with Articulate Barb and Shane Faulkner third.
Both Jeremy Baker and Monica Sutherland advanced to the Nova Scotia Amateur final in September to be held at the Downs.
August: Stakes Stars in Town
Five Atlantic Sire Stakes races for two and three year old trotters and three year old pacing colts on the first Saturday in August. Two year old trotter Irish Ray remained undefeated extending his streak to four, trotting to a new track record for freshman geldings of 2:05 in the opening race of the day, for owners Three Wisemen Stable and driver Marc Campbell. Irish Ray defeated Miss Brylee Ridge, Gettin Salty and Dynamical Tad. It was one of three driving wins on the day for Campbell, who also captured a division of the three year pacing colts, winning with Grayland Farm's Fern Hill Gusto in 1:56, his third win in a row and sixth on the season. Campbell's third win came aboard Whosyourfather, who rallied from last at the half to pace to a new mark of 2:00.3 for owner Debra Rankin.
The other pacing division for three year old colts was captured by Stash It Away and Corey MacPherson, who rallied from off the pace to win in 1:56.1 over pacesetter Rollwithotttoddy and Woodmere Denver. Stash It Away won for the third time this season from eight starts for owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford, PEI. Headline Howie and Up Helly AA won their respective three year old trot divisions in the sire stakes. Headline Howie trotted to his fifth win from nine starts in a new record of 2:00.3, over Gettin Allfiredup and Cadillac. Up Helly AA meanwhile extended his win streak to thirteen dating back to last season, winning in 2:02.1, a new track trotting record for three year old colts. Riley Farms Ltd. of Summerside are the winning owners.
The Real Princess Remains Undefeated in 2022
Three year old filly The Real Princess extended her unbeaten streak to a perfect nine for nine to start 2022, capturing one of two Atlantic Sire Stakes for three year old pacing fillies in 1:57 on August 27th. Corey MacPherson drove the filly to win, clearing early leader Mystical Gal and driver Mark Pezzarello well before the opening quarter, and was never seriously challenged the rest of the way, winning by five and a quarter lengths for trainer Eddy Doucette. Mystical Gal would finish second, with Ultimate Longshot and Ryan Campbell third in the field of six. With the win The Real Princess surpasses $100,000 in career earnings.
The second filly division went to locally owned Boo Yaya and Redmond Doucet, who held off late challenges from Tobins Diva and Cougar On A Terr to win in 1:59.2 for owner Hugh and Ali MacEachern. It was the filly's second win on the season from eight starts and sixth lifetime victory.
September: Baker, Legge Capture Provincial Amatuer Driving Titles
Jeremy Baker and Keith Legge won their respective Gold and Silver divisions of the Nova Scotia Amateur Driving Championships held Saturday afternoon at Northside Downs. Baker, driving at his home track, won his second consecutive title, guiding QTS Charlie to a 1:57.4 victory over Eastcoast Invader and Monica Sutherland, representing Inverness Raceway, with Todd Hardy, representing Truro Raceway, finishing third with Well Lets See.
Legge, from Truro Raceway, won the Silver division with Crafty Xample, who held off a challenge from Inverness Raceway's Keith MacDonnell and DWS Hidden Star in 2:03.1. Aidan Dicks and Lotus Sena, representing Northside, finished third.
Dontblemejustwatch and Randy Getto took the afternoon's Winners Over class, rallying from off the pace to win in 1:57.1, winning for the fourth time in six starts since arriving in Cape Breton.
Johnnie Jack finished second and Revenant third. Getto co-owns the five year old gelding with Wayne Hardy and Susan MacSween.
Fisherman's Son Captures Nova Scotia Stake
Fisherman's Son extended his win streak to five, capturing the Phil Pinkney Memorial Nova Scotia Stake for two year old pacing colts in 1:59.3 as part of a ten dash card of harness racing Saturday afternoon in North Sydney. Danny Gillis sent the Arthur Blue Chip gelding straight to the lead from the outset in the short field of three and withstood late challenges in the stretch from The Midnight Train and Impeccable Shadow to win by a length for owners Walter Walker and the Estate of Angus MacInnis. Fisherman's Son has won six of seven lifetime starts.
Adam Merner, Martin Bates and Kevin Bailey led all drivers on the program each with a pair of wins. Merner captured the afternoon's Winners Over class aboard Revenant, who collared early leader Euchred in the stretch and fended off a late surge from QTS Charlie to win in 1:56.4 in the George and Anna McGean, for owners Tyler and Colby Lynk and Kyla MacDonald. Revenant won for the fifth time this season from seventeen starts.
October: Kevin Bailey #750
Driver Kevin Bailey recorded a milestone driving win number 750 with Shadow Of A Daut who led all the way to win in 1:59.4 October 2nd. The six year old won for the second time this season from sixteen starts for Bailey and co-owner Rebecca MacKenzie.
Dellas Playboy Captures Celtic Financial Series $3500.00 Final
Ardon Mofford drove the four year old to a new lifetime best, rallying from fourth in the early going to engage early leader Senior K and Richie Baryluk just before the half mile. The pair would battle as a team all the way up the backstretch, with Dellas Playboy eventually collaring Senior K in the stretch to win by a half length. Senior K would finish second followed by Elm Grove Ocean rounding out the top three in the field of six. Dellas Playboy won for the fourth time from twelve starts for owner and trainer George Della Valle. Della Valle and Mofford also teamed up to open the day, with Mofford guiding Dellas Wildcat to her second lifetime win, this one in 2:05.1.
Rotten Ronnie Wins in Return to Northside
Track record holder Rotten Ronnie made a triumphant return to Northside Saturday, defeating a field of six in 1:56.1 to highlight an eight race card at the Regent St oval. Redmond Doucet drove the four year old to his sixth win on the season, making an aggressive three wide move at the half against Kiss Me I’m Irish and Gentry Seelster, and would battle those two before clearing to the lead at the three quarters in 1:26.1. From there Rotten Ronnie drew away in the stretch to win by four lengths, with Gentry Seelster second and Revenant third. Doucet co-owns Rotten Ronnie with Andy Stewart.
November: Governors Cup Upset and Dash Win Crown Race
Eastcoast Invader saved his best for last, and in doing so captured the $5,000 Governors Cup Final on Sunday afternoon at Northside Downs. After finishing fourth in leg one, and third in leg two to advance to the final, Ryan Campbell got the five year old gelding perfectly placed behind early leader Kiss Me I'm Irish and Mark Pezzarello, who led through quick early fractions of 28.2 and 57.3. The early speed took its toll on first up challenger A Better Man, and when he dropped back approaching the three quarters, Eastcoast Invader would angle off the pylons and clear Kiss Me I'm Irish before the head of the stretch. Eastcoast Invader would fend off a late challenge from Runaway Mystery and Harold LeBlanc Jr. to win by a length. Kiss Me I'm Irish would stay for third, followed by Revenant, A Better Man, and Gentry Seelster. Todd and Monica Sutherland of Port Hood are the winning owners.
It was one of three wins on the day for Campbell, who also found the winners circle with Elm Grove Penelope and Keeperoftherealm. Elm Grove Penelope won her seventh on the season for owners Steven Lewis and Henry Posiwata in 2:01.4, over Solid Silver and Lil Beau Duke. Keeperoftherealm swept to the lead past the three quarters and won his second in a row, this time in 2:01.4 for owner Gussie Burns. The three wins give Campbell a share of the lead for top dash winning driver with Ardon Mofford and Mark Pezzarello, all with twenty two driving victories heading into the final program of the season this weekend.
Kiss Me I'm Irish Shines In Season Finale At Northside
Kiss Me I'm Irish captured the final Winners Over race of 2022 at Northside Downs in fine style, rallying in dramatic fashion to prevail in three way win photo in 1:59.2 to highlight the closing card of the season Saturday afternoon in North Sydney.
Ryan Campbell engineered the win by closing from last in the six horse field at the half, using a three wide move in the stretch to edge out dueling leaders A Better Man and Gentry Seelster to win by a nose. A Better Man, who led all the way, would finish second, with Gentry Seelster just a neck behind the winner in third. Runaway Mystery, Southwind Ricardo and Revenant would round out the field of six. Kiss Me I'm Irish is co-owned by Ian, Joseph and Bernie MacNeil.
The second driving win on the day for Campbell clinched the top dash winning driver title, giving him twenty-four to finish one ahead of Ardon Mofford. Campbell's other win on the day came in the first race when he guided three year old filly Elm Grove Qwinn to a new race record of 2:03.1 for owners Doug and Russell MacDonald. Elm Grove Qwinn won by two and a half lengths over Private Paradise with Ty Im A Cougar third. Mofford picked up one win on the program, guiding Dellas Playboy to a 2:01.3 decision over Pats Pride, with Lil Beau Duke rounding out the top three. George Della Valle is the winning owner.
Awards Night set for Feb 11th
Our annual Cape Breton Island Horseowner’s Association Awards Night will happen at the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion with our guest speaker being Clare MacDonald. Tickets are available by contacting any member of the executive
In our February edition we will recap all the award winners from our 2022 season that was. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good racing, good training and good handicapping.
