Red Shores Summerside played host the $14,417 Atlantic Aged Mares series finale on Monday evening, October 17th and it brought together another very tough field led by favorite Dreamfare Zenfire. Marc Campbell put the favorite in play early heading past the grandstand after splits of 27 and 56 and that’s when the action started to heat up. Gilles Barrieau sent Share the Moment right after Campbell and Zenfire and these two dueled around the turn and up the backstretch, neck and neck until they turned for home. While this was going on, driver Jason Hughes was enjoying the battle with Acefortyfour Dome and in deep stretch he emerged from cover to catch the leader at the wire by a long neck in a swift 1:54:2. The winner is owned by Don MacRae of Orwell, PEI. Ubettimagoodone, Havarti and Tobins Brownie picked up minor cheques in a field that also included JMSportsfan, Vines to Heaven and Share the Moment.
Although Marc Campbell did not win the Mares Final, he did win a pair. He won the second race with the very good mare Marina Del Ray (Tobago Cays)giving the 2 year old filly a new record of 2:00:2 for owners Paul Gray and Robert Summarah of Halifax; he was back to the winners circle again in race seven in a swift 1:55:3 with the sharp sophomore StCharlesFireball, another Tobago Cays) in the $2800 co-feature for owners Ryan and Everett MacLeod.
David Dowling took over the SRW driver standings from Ken Murphy with a double on the card winning race 3 and 4 with Ultimate Long Shot (1:59) for owner River Valley Management, Windemere Farms and Clive Balderston and with Cantstopthelovin in 1:58 for the same ownership group, both trained by Earl Watts.
Dale Spence also posted a driving double scoring with Pineapple Express (2:00:2) for owner William MacKay of Breadalbane and with Jays Little Spark (1:59:1) for owner Chris macInnis of Hampshire.
MacPherson’s Screen Test Takes Summerside Feature
Driver Corey MacPherson had Screen Test on the move in front of the SRW grandstand first time around and the strategy paid off as the seven year old Alberta bred rallied for a narrow neck victory over His Boy Elroy (Jason Hughes) in 1:55:4 in the $3150 feature. Screen Test is owned by Kickin Horse Stable and William Andrew of Calgary.
Other winners Monday were Shes A Lover (2:00) for driver Robert Chappell, Pictonian Storm (1:58:1) for driver Damien MacLellan and owner Tammy Collings of Hazel Brook, Southview Sandy (1:58) for driver Adam Merner and owners Southview Farms and Gordon MacMillan of Kensington, and Brookdale Jim (1:57:4) for driver Gilles Barrieau and owners Doug Polley Sr and junior of Amherst.
