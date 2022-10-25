Red Shores Summerside played host the $14,417 Atlantic Aged Mares series finale on Monday evening, October 17th and it brought together another very tough field led by favorite Dreamfare Zenfire. Marc Campbell put the favorite in play early heading past the grandstand after splits of 27 and 56 and that’s when the action started to heat up. Gilles Barrieau sent Share the Moment right after Campbell and Zenfire and these two dueled around the turn and up the backstretch, neck and neck until they turned for home. While this was going on, driver Jason Hughes was enjoying the battle with Acefortyfour Dome and in deep stretch he emerged from cover to catch the leader at the wire by a long neck in a swift 1:54:2. The winner is owned by Don MacRae of Orwell, PEI. Ubettimagoodone, Havarti and Tobins Brownie picked up minor cheques in a field that also included JMSportsfan, Vines to Heaven and Share the Moment.

Although Marc Campbell did not win the Mares Final, he did win a pair. He won the second race with the very good mare Marina Del Ray (Tobago Cays)giving the 2 year old filly a new record of 2:00:2 for owners Paul Gray and Robert Summarah of Halifax; he was back to the winners circle again in race seven in a swift 1:55:3 with the sharp sophomore StCharlesFireball, another Tobago Cays) in the $2800 co-feature for owners Ryan and Everett MacLeod.

