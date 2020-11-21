"I'm not a very good talker," advises Angus Dorey, standing trackside before the October 18 Maritime Breeders Stakes divisions at Truro Raceway. "You should be interviewing my son. He owns part of him." The "him" is undefeated two-year-old pacing gelding Woodmere Stealdeal, and the 87-year-old horseman is accompanied by what looks like an unofficial Woodmere Stealdeal fan club: numerous family members and friends sporting identical royal blue t-shirts emblazoned with the celebrity horse's name.
Bettim Again and driver Redmond Doucet Jr. made Woodmere Stealdeal and Marc Campbell work hard for the victory that Sunday, but Kevin Dorey and Robert Sumarah's gelding emerged with win streak intact, going 13 for 13 this season. The icing on the cake was the new divisional record the Steelhead Hanover son set at Truro Raceway: the 1:54.1h mile matched his pre-existing personal best, paced at Red Shores Charlottetown.
Angus Dorey says the 14-race card was a memorable one. "Well, that was the most races that I've ever, ever seen in my life and I had a lot of fun. I was really impressed by the trip that he went." The retired trainer/driver considers Woodmere Stealdeal's 2020 accomplishments special because of how the gelding earned them. "Yes, he's been tested all year. All year, there was always somebody, but you know, when they come to his wheel, he had another gear to jump into."
Dorey's happy to be part of the record season, if only from the perspective of a spectator these days. "I've done a lot of racing. I had a lot of horses, for years, down at Sackville Downs there. I enjoy young colts; I had a few of them," he tells Atlantic Post Calls. He got his start in the sport indirectly, working with horses, but not the breed he would go on to race: "I was born and brought up in Cape Breton, on the farm. A little place called Janvrin's Island. It's outside of West Arichat. Nobody seems to know, so when people ask, 'Where are you from?', we say 'Arichat.'"
His immediate family wasn't involved in harness racing when he was a boy, but Dorey learned basic skills that would serve him in the future. "My father had horses, workhorses," he explains. "I was the only one that asked him to drive the horse and the plow or mowing machine or work in the woods, or whatever. I had the reins in my hand when I was ten years old. Then I had a couple of jobs in the woods, hauling the logs to the brow, to the truck to take them away. This was back in the late forties, 1949. In 1952, I came up here [to the Halifax area]."
Why? "I was old enough to get a job, which I did, and I come up on a Sunday, hitchhiking from Cape Breton," he remembers. "I went to a place in Stadacona where there was a construction job going on. I asked if they were doing any hiring; they said, 'Not today, but come back in a week and we'll probably have a job for you.'" Dorey soon got a call and landed the job: "I worked from 12 o'clock to 9 o'clock at night, and I never looked back."
But he did look ahead, in the direction of racehorses. "In my spare time, on race night, I used to go to Sackville Downs, and I'd look over the fence and I'd say to myself, 'Ah, would I ever love to drive one of them!'" Dorey recalls. "I got in touch with Gussie Ratchford, and he's gone now, but I warmed up horses for him and then I started training with him. He said, 'Why don't you try to apply for your license?' I said, 'Oh, I don't think so.' He said, 'Go ahead. You handle a horse good, and you listen to what you're told.'"
"So anyway, I applied for my license and I had seven guys, I think, who signed for me. I got my license, and my God, after I got my license, I'd say it was probably only two months and then I got a job with [owner/breeder/trainer/driver and future President of the Halifax County Horse Owners Association] Frank Robertson. He had a bunch of horses there.
So I took that job, and I was the head trainer. I drove some and he drove some. So that's how I got into it, and then I got a stable of my own." Dorey adds that he had up to 14 horses in his stable for various owners.
Three of his four sons shared Angus' interest in racing Standardbreds. "Kevin was one of my helpers, and Terry and Kenny worked for me," he notes, adding that they are necessarily less involved in the sport today. "They all like horses, and Terry helps out a little bit, but he got a job outside [racing]. Kevin was applying for his license when the track [Sackville Downs] closed, and he never bothered applying again."
In 1986, when it became clear that the Lower Sackville track was never reopening, and with no Halifax-area racing options on the horizon, Angus Dorey faced a tough choice: "I wasn't going to move away from Sackville because I was settled here, you know, with my own home and everything. So after the track closed, I said, 'I'm not moving away; I'm staying right where I am.' I went back to construction work and got a job as a crane operator, with Sagadore Crane, and then I retired. I was full-time at the track until the track closed, then I give it all up. For a lot of us, it was bread and butter."
Like many who raced at the Downs, Dorey also competed at Halifax's two long-gone tracks. "I drove at the Commons and I drove at the Exhibition Grounds, on Almon Street where the post office is," he notes. "I owned a few horses when I was racing down there, at the Commons. I was working besides racing horses. I used to get up at 5 o'clock in the morning; go and feed the horses and clean them out; go to work; and then after supper, I'd head out again and jog the horses in the snowbanks at Sackville Downs. That was the only place we could stable, at Sackville Downs. That took until about 12 o'clock midnight, then I'd go home and go to bed, and do the same thing in the morning. That's the way I was operating, before I had a public stable."
He remembers the massive crowds that would show up to watch and wager on the Halifax races. "Oh my God, yes!," he says with a laugh. "There was no grandstand; there was no nothing. The people all stood around, and when it was time to buy tickets, the people bought their tickets and went out. They had a little shanty there where they would sell the tickets. All the horsemen used to have trucks or trailers, and that's what they'd race out of: You'd warm up a horse and then put them back on the truck or trailer, you know, out of the cold, in the winter. It was bad in the winter, but in the fall and a little bit of spring, it was pretty good. It was a job, let's put it that way."
There is no sign of either track in the city now, although Dorey can still remember some of their specifics. At the Commons, "It was like a half, but we only went three-eighths of a mile" because of "the upkeep; that's all that was cleared. Well, it was cleared, but it wasn't good to race on. You know, they finished it up and made it three-eighths of a mile." The distinctive surface was especially memorable: "It was all ashes that it was built out of. You'd come home and you were black from head to toe!"
As for horses he drove, "I had mine: I had W W Direct, and I had Busy Eric, and I had a few for Hap Houlihan, who used to live in Spryfield. I trained and raced his horses." The races looked different from most today: "They were all double-dash, like you would race in the first race, and then back again in the fourth.[...] The Exhibition on Almon Street was the same thing, only I think we were going three-quarters of a mile, twice around."
Maybe the most visible difference from today was the wide appeal that harness racing held as a mainstream Nova Scotian spectator sport. "Oh my God, yes!" exclaims Dorey. "I can't explain to you, but the crowds were very, very good. They were big. At Exhibition Park, by the post office there, they were getting almost 100,000 there in the afternoon. I'd say that was just before Sackville Downs opened up in '55."
The driving talent on display at the Halifax meets and early Sackville Downs days was legendary, with Dorey listing name after familiar name: "Gussie Ratchford, and Chickie Charlton; Donnie Ratchford, Gussie's father; Kenny Kaye, and Dave Pinkney; [Harold] 'Skip' Yorke; Fergie Baxter; Neil 'Chops' Campbell, Shirley Gay, Ed Haley. I had some horses for Ed Haley; I think I had five horses for him there, one year. It was so nice and the people would pack that place on a Saturday afternoon."
The overall impression remains strong, even though Dorey apologizes for details that escape him now. "It's been a while, and I'm a man of 87 years old," he cheerfully reminds his interviewer. Fair enough. Maritime Breeders Stakes Sunday had attendance and racing that were among the best at Truro Raceway this year, and Angus Dorey clearly enjoys the present-day sport, not just reminiscing about its past.
Note: The Saturday, October 14 Globe and Mail obituaries carried that of the late Catherine Viberta Marie MacNeil, who was born in Antigonish in 1931, graduated with a B.Sc. from St. F X in 1952, and co-founded Vortech Pharmaceuticals with her husband, John Angus MacNeil of New Waterford. She passed away at her Michigan home August 27, 2020. "As a couple, they were well-known in Ontario and Michigan horse racing circles, raising many successful [Standardbred] horses, including 'Rob Ron Sonny', 'Amherst Lou' and 'Savour the Memory'," reads her obituary, which notes that a funeral Mass and memorial service will be held at a later date.
