PEI native Paul MacKenzie posted an easy 1:56 victory last weekend with Privilege at Flamboro Raceway in a $7,400 conditioned pace and it was his 37th win of the 2022 campaign and victory #8990 lifetime in what must be considered a very successful career. The personable and talented left-handed driver was a regular at Charlottetown and in the Maritimes before moving to Ontario in the early 1980s to his base at Flamboro Raceway where the inside passing lane was known as “Mackenzie lane”. Last week, Mackenzie had back to back wins at Western Fair with Ma Rebelle, best 2:01, and his good start to the season suggests he’s on pace for a 125 win season; his next win will push his life earnings to over the $53,000 plateau, and he shows no signs of slowing down.
It was a great week also for PEI’s Jason Ryan who scored a hat-trick on Saturday, March 19th at Flamboro winning with So Fia Lolita (1:59) in a $9300 pace, with trotter Red Hot Torch (2:01:3),purse $6000, and with Return to Style (2:01:3), purse $4600. The three wins upped Ryan’s win total to 29, a good start to the season.
Tyler Moore posted wins with three year old Hashtag Watch Me at both London and at Flamboro, purse both times $7500, equalling his life best in 1:58:3 while Ryan Desroche posted two straight wins at Western Fair with trotter Heavy Dude E, most recent 2:01. The four year old son of Holiday Road has won 6 of 11 starts this year for Desroche who has 15 wins already in the season.
Trainer Terry Gallant had a sharp recent two weeks as he sent out Ma Rebelle who had back to back wins at Western Fair, best 2:01, while Premier Bettina beat a $7500 fillies and mares class in 1:57:4 for owners Jennifer Doyle and Dan Birt of PEI. The Betting Line mare has 4 wins already, a best win of 1:56:3 at Flamboro and $21,000 in the bank. Pocketfulofpromise who raced at Charlottetown for trainer Jamie Smith was 2nd in 2;01 at Flamboro (purse $5600) vs $15,000 claimers.
Also at Flamboro, another Maritime veteran David O’Brien was the winning owner as Siboney beat the $7500 claimers in 2:01, the winner co-owned by O’Brien and Linda clark of Charlottetown.
Brett MacDonald and Colin Kelly continue to post big numbers, Colin with 45 winners already on the campaign, while Brett MacDonald was tied for top spot in Canada with James Macdonald at 67 heading into this weekend. Austin Sorrie has 34, the bulk of those at Mohawk where he has done well.
