For our 2021 season recap, we will layout a month by month synopsis of the seasons highlights, in a year where we started a little late, finished on time, and had the opportunity to call the fastest mile in the history of Cape Breton harness racing, compliments of Rotten Ronnie's sensational 1:53.3 all aged track record last July for Redmond Doucet.
June
Accelerator, Open Mares, and Mofford
On opening day June 19th, Accelerator outdueled Johnnie Jack in the stretch drive to take the afternoon feature race in 1:59.1 as part of 2021 opening Northside nine race card. Driver Greg Sparling guided the eight year old veteran to his 23rd career victory, winning by a quarter length for owners Shelly Fewer and Sean Blanchard. Accelerator sat second throughout most of the mile before angling to the outside to take the lead over early leader Southwind Ricardo and driver Gérard Kennedy before the three quarter mile mark. Johnnie Jack finished second after rallying from fifth early in the mile and was beaten by just a neck with Southwind Ricardo staying for third another two lengths back. It was one of two wins on the day for Sparling, who also guided Dusty Lane Westy to a 2:03.1 victory in the afternoon‘s final race of the day for owner Travis Campbell.
Open Mares on Opening Day
For the first time in a very long time, Northside featured an Open Mares class and five would line up behind the gate. Four year old mare Elm Grove Ocean would take the event and in doing so pace the fastest mile of the day, in a new mark of 1:59 for driver Martin Bates and owners Done For The Day Stable of New Waterford. Bates had Elm Grove Ocean on top from the word go and would put away a challenge from co-favorite Kiss Me I'm Irish to win by four lengths. Red Rum She Wrote finished third for Barry Bates, with Sweet City Girl and Classic Smiley rounding out the field of five. Other winners on the card included Dellas Playboy for Ardon Mofford in a maiden mark of 2:02.2, Gentry Seelster for Mark Pezzarello in 2:00.1, Windsong Katie for owner and driver Barry Bates in 2:03, Hotlikewasabi for Richie Baryluk in 2:00.1, Howmac Napoleon for Harold LeBlanc Jr. in 2:01.4, and Dusty Lane Royal for Ryan Campbell and owner Leonard MacLellan in 2:01.3.
Mofford Wins Three
Ardon Mofford registered a driving hat trick to take the early season lead in driving wins as part of ten dash card on Saturday the 26th. Mofford opened the program by guiding Dellas Playboy to his second straight win in 2:03.1, for owner and trainer George Della Valle. Finer Things' victory in 2:02.1 gave Mofford his second win for the Wouldn't Say No Stable. The hat trick drive came behind Mofford's own pacer, Bet On Art, who recorded milestone win number 50 in 2:03. Mofford now has four wins through the first two cards of the season from just ten drives. Mofford started back driving last year after only driving a few starts back in 2001 and switched from horse owner and trainer to racing official for many years as both a judge in the stand and a starter at Inverness and Northside before returning to the owning and training gig a few years back.
July
Jack Hot, Ronnie and Redmond in Record Mile
Johnnie Jack stretched his win streak to three, leading all the way to win in 1:57.4 as Ryan Campbell drove the four year old to the two length victory over Accelerator, with Hotlikewasabi third in the six horse field. Travis Campbell is the winning owner and trainer. Campbell had two wins on the day. His other victory came aboard Jetster, who scored his first win on the season in 1:59 for owner Jamie Struthers. Ardon Mofford and Harold LeBlanc Jr also checked with driving doubles. Mofford guided Dellas Playboy to a 2:02.2 win for George Della Valle, before rallying Finer Things from fourth at the half to prevail in 2:01.4 for the Wouldn’t Say No Stable. LeBlanc's wins came with Howmac Napoleon, who snapped Gentry Seelster’s win streak, getting up in the final strides to win in 2:02.4 for owners Ian MacKinnon, Joel LeBlanc, Harold LeBlanc and Brenda MacQueen. Runaway Mystery meanwhile led all the way to win in 2:01.3, a half length ahead of Wildcat Jet, with Cowboy Gilles 3rd, another five lengths back. LeBlanc shares ownership with Gussie Burns, Joel LeBlanc and Fred Burns.
Southwind Ricardo Snaps Streak
Southwind Ricardo battled back in the stretch to nip Johnnie Jack in a win photo, snapping the pacers three race win streak in 1:58.3. Mark Pezzarello cleared early leader Accelerator with Southwind Ricardo well before the opening quarter and would lead the rest of the way with the eight year old gelding, who would score his 40th lifetime win. Southwind Ricardo withstood a challenge at the half from Hotlikewasabi before dealing with a three wide move from Johnnie Jack off the final turn. The two pacers would match strides all the way to the wire with Southwind Ricardo winning by a head. Accelerator would find racing room late to finish third, followed by Hotlikewasabi, Runway Mystery and Elm Grove Ocean. Joel and Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis are the winning owners. Pezzarello had a driving triple on the day, opening up the program with newcomer Shadowcross Hooper, who picked up his first career win in 2:04.3 for owners Richie and Sandra O'Donnell. Gentry Seelster would win his fourth from five starts in 2021, winning in 2:00.1 over Eastview Dexter and Bet On Art for owners Ian, Joseph and Bernie MacNeil. Greg Sparling led all drivers on the day with four wins. Kiss Me I'm Irish in 1:58.4, Windermere Rebecca in 2:05.1, Dusty Lane Westy in 2:02.4, and Rocky Western in 2:01. Sparling and Pezzarello now are tied with seven wins each as top dash win drivers at the Downs on the season through five race dates.
Rotten Ronnie Track Record 1:53.3
Rotten Ronnie rewrote the Northside track record book when he led wire to wire, fending off multiple challenges from Woodmere Stealdeal to establish an all aged track record of 1:53.3 winning a division of the Atlantic Sire Stakes for three year old pacing colts on July 25th. Redmond Doucet would not relinquish the front early or late in the short field of five. The mile lowered the previous track record held by DGS Camme and Gilles Barrieau and is the first sub 1:54 mile paced at either Northside or Inverness. Woodmere Stealdeal settled for 2nd on this day, but would establish two track records of his own in the 2021 season as well, as part of maybe the most talented three year old colt division ever in the Atlantic Sire Stakes.
August
Ricardo triples, Royalty in Ferguson, General and Mystifying win Stakes
Southwind Ricardo stretched his win streak to three out dueling Thunder Alley in the stretch to win in 1:57.4 as driver Brett LeBlanc moved Southwind Ricardo to the outside before the half and battled Thunder Alley and driver Andrew Campbell and was two lengths back of the leader at the three quarters before wearing down the leader in the stretch to win by a half length. Hotlikewasabi was third, followed by Gentry Seelster, Johnnie Jack and Elm Grove Ocean in the field of six. It was one of two wins on the day for LeBlanc, who swept the late daily double by guiding Ten Mile Beach to victory in the last race of the day, winning by five lengths in 1:59.
Intended Royalty wins J.A. Ferguson Memorial Pace
Intended Royalty cleared to the lead early and drew away late from the field to win the $3,000 J.A, Ferguson Memorial Pace series final in 1:56.4 on August 7th. Redmond Doucet drove the ten year old gelding to his 54th lifetime win, clearing early leader Thunder Alley and Myles Heffernan before the opening quarter, before putting away a challenge from Southwind Ricardo and Marc Campbell at the head of the stretch to win by three and a half lengths. Southwind Ricardo would finish second ahead of a fast closing Johnnie Jack, followed by Thunder Alley and Gentry Seelster. Randy and Eddie Copley of Inverness are the winning owners.
Two divisions of the Atlantic Sire Stakes for two year old pacing colts were also contested with Fern Hill General and Brodie MacPhee remaining undefeated, pacing to a 1:57.1 victory for owners Peter Smith and Gerald Morrisey to register his fourth win in his fourth lifetime start. Fern Hill Gusto was second and Woodmere Bankroll third. Stash It Away led all the way to take the second division for Mark Pezzarello in 1:59.2 for owner Reg MacPherson. Stash It Away held off Check Your Source and Mike McGuigan in the stretch to win by a length, while Rollwithhottytoddy and Ryan Campbell finished third, another half length back of the winner.
Mystifying Captures Rich Filly Stake
Three year old filly Mystifying, the top point getter in her Atlantic Sire Stakes division, stepped to her seventh win in 2021, defeating a field of eight in 1:56.3 on August 29th. Co-owner Darryl MacLean was in the bike for the win, angling Mystifying to the outside before the half and overpowering early leader Aspoonfulofsugar heading to the three quarter mile mark. From there Mystifying would draw away by four lengths from the field at the head of the stretch and win by a length and a half over a fast closing Woodmere Vanish and Paul Langille. Elm Grove Penney and Marc Campbell finished third. Gordon ManLean of Winsloe, PEI and Stephen Downey of Quispamsis, New Brunswick share the winning ownership on the filly. The eight horse field raced for a purse of $17,140.00
Elm Grove Penelope captured the three year old "B" division for driver Redmond Doucet and owners Steven Lewis and Henry Poswiata in 2:00.3.
The margin of victory was two lengths over Saulsbrook Jewel, with JJ Halsey another six lengths back in third. Fern Hill General kept his rookie season unbeaten streak intact, pacing to his sixth straight win, in 1:58.3 for Brodie MacPhee to win the Nova Scotia Stake for two year old pacing colts. Fern Hill General finished two and a half lengths ahead of Rollwithotttoddy, with Saulsbrook Raptor another half length back in third. Peter Smith and Gerald Morrissey are the winning owners.
September
Ricardo Triples again, Amateurs, Campbell, Trotters and Fillies in Spotlight
Southwind Ricardo found racing room out of the pocket in the stretch and got up in the final strides to nip Hotlikewasabi in 1:57.4. Driver Harold LeBlanc Jr. guided the 8 year old gelding to his sixth win on the season for owners Joel and Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis. Mark Pezzarello had four driving wins, Harold Leblanc Jr. had a driving triple, and Randy Getto a driving double on the afternoon program. Along with Southwind Ricardo, Leblanc also visited the winners circle with Runaway Mystery and Ten Mile Beach. Runaway Mystery survived an early speed duel with Classic Smiley before drawing off to win by five lengths in 1:58. Ten Mile Beach held off a determined challenge from Elm Grove Ocean to win by a half length in 1:59.4.
The Downs also played host to a pair of amateur races which featured 8 amateur drivers. The first amateur race was won by Chania Twain and Keigan Madden in 2:05.4, followed by Articulate Barb and Aidan Dicks, The Captain Jack and Jack MacDonald, and Sly Baran and Joe Nearing. Jeremy Baker and QTS Charlie won the second amateur race in 1:58.1. Eastcoast Invader and Monica Sutherland were second, followed by Dashpedia and Evan Gillis and Lincoln Seelster and Tyler Lynk. Fans wagered $13,010.00 on the day. .
Campbell Wins Five
Ryan Campbell racked up five driving wins, including a victory in the afternoon's feature race with Johnnie Jack in 1:56.4. Campbell worked out a perfect second over trip with Johnnie Jack, following Runaway Mystery to the three quarters, before tipping three wide to engage leader Southwind Ricardo at the top of the stretch. Johnnie Jack would clear to the front in the stretch and win by a length over Southwind Ricardo, with Runaway Mystery third. Revenant, Hotlikewasabi and Elm Grove Ocean rounded out the field of six. Johnnie Jack now has six wins from fourteen starts in 2021 for owner Travis Campbell. Campbell's other wins on the program came with Sweet Sweet Rosco for owner Lorne Grant in 2:01.4, Wenitrainsitpours in 1:59.3, and Classic Smiley in 2:00.1, both owned by James Hogan and Bette Lou Aucoin, Finer Things in 1:59, a new mark, for the Wouldn't Say No Stable. The five wins now give Campbell seventeen on the season, good for second place behind leader Mark Pezzarello, who has twenty.
Trotters and Fillies in Stakes Action
The Nova Scotia Stake for two and three year old trotters and two divisions of the Atlantic Sire Stakes for two year old pacing fillies as part of a thirteen race card Saturday, September 26th. The two year old trot division, with only two entries, was won by Up Helly AA and Kenny Macdonald in 2:07.1 over Defriended and Myles Heffernan. Riley Farms Ltd of Summerside are the winning owners. The three year old division went to Mr Finlay Ridge and Clare MacDonald in 2:00.2, winning by two lengths over ALittle Go Go and Fireball Friday. MacDonald shares ownership in Mr Finlay Ridge with Arnold Rankin and Ian Tate.
The first filly pacing division was won by Woodmere Jazz and driver Redmond Doucet, who led all the way winning in 1:59.1 for her fourth win on the season from nine starts. Boo Yaya was second and Saltwater Storm third. The second filly division went to JJ Scarlett and Danny Gillis, who were victorious wire to wire in 1:59.3 for her sixth win one the season from nine starts. JJ Scarlett won by four and a half lengths over Mystical Gal and West River Glo.
October
Celtic Final, Gentry Upsets, Governors Cup starts
Gotfaithincowboys won the Celtic Financial Series Final, getting a perfect steer from Ryan Campbell, following early leader Dragon Teeth for most of the mile before finding room in the stretch to get up and win the $3500.00 event in 2:00.2 as part of a special nine dash card of harness racing on Thanksgiving Monday. The eleven year old mare, owned and trained by Angus Gillis, stepped to her third win on the season and 39th lifetime. Hot Rock Star would end up second and Dragon Teeth third. It was one of two wins on the day for Campbell, who guided Kiss Me Im Irish to a 1:57.1 victory for owners Bernie, Joseph and Ian MacNeil.
The same ownership group also visited the winners circle with Gentry Seelster, who picked up his sixth win on the season in 1:58.2 for driver Mark Pezzarello. Pezzarello also had a driving double after opening up the day by guiding Culpepper to a 2:03 win for Jake Jacobs and Dr. Carl Buchanan. Red Rum She Wrote paced the fastest mile of the day, upsetting the Winners Over class, while pacing to a new mark of 1:56.4 for owner Barry Bates and driver Martin Bates. Red Rum She Wrote held off a late challenge from Johnnie Jack to win by a neck, with Runaway Mystery rallying up the inside to finish third. The four year old mare now sports four wins on the season from seventeen starts. Driver Martin Bates also had a pair of wins, engineering a 2:00.4 victory with Elm Grove Ocean for the Done For The Day Stable of New Waterford.
Gentry Seelster Upsets
Sent off as the longest shot on the toteboard, Gentry Seelster managed to reward his supporters with a 1:57.1 victory. Adam Lynk drove the four year old to his seventh win on the season, returning $35.10 to win, staying clear of an early speed duel between Runaway Mystery and Johnnie Jack, who locked up through an opening quarter in 27.1 and a torrid half mile of 55.2. Gentry Seelster would move three wide up the backstretch and battle Runaway Mystery in the stretch before prevailing by a quarter length. Southwind Ricardo finished third, followed by Red Rum She Wrote, Wildcat Jet and Johnnie Jack. Ian, Joseph and Bernie MacNeil are the winning owners. It was one of two wins on the day for Lynk, who opened the program by winning with Night Sky, also in upset fashion, in 2:04.2 for owner Kevin Bailey.
Governors Cup Series Underway at Northside Downs
Two divisions of the Governors Cup series for open pacers were captured by a pair of pacers who are no strangers to the winners circle. Intended Royalty stepped to his 57th lifetime win,in 1:57.1, while Southwind Ricardo won for the 46th time, in 1:56.3. Intended Royalty got away third in the first division and driver Redmond Doucet moved the ten year old gelding to the outside where he would clear early leader the Big Chase just before the half. From there Intended Royalty would extend his lead and drive away to win in the stretch by five lengths for owners Randy and Eddie Copley. The Big Chase would stay for second with Gentry Seelster third. Redmond Doucet was the only winner on the program to score a pair of driving wins, also guiding Rocky Western to a his 6th win on the season for owner Joe Nearing. Rocky Western won by a length and half over Elm Grove Ocean and Eastview Dexter.
Southwind Ricardo would lead all the way to take the second division, holding off a challenge late from the pocket sitting Denali Seelster to win by a length and a half. Daddy Let Me Drive rallied from sixth to finish third. Joel and Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis are the winning owners. The top 6 point getters from the two preliminary legs advance to the $5,000 final on November 6th.
Governors Cup Series Final Set at Northside
Six pacers have advanced to the $5,000 final of the Governors Cup Series after two divisions of the second leg of the series were contested. Daddy Let Me Drive won the first division for driver Rodney Gillis and owner Donald Beaton, after the seven year old rallied three wide at the three quarters to overtake early leader The Big Chase and Ryan Campbell, before holding off Gentry Seelster and Mark Pezzarello by a length to win in 1:57. Daddy Let Me Drive won for the ninth time this season from twenty seven starts and with the win finished in a three way tie for the most points in the series with 26. Gentry Seelster is also headed to the final, as is third place finisher Southwind Ricardo, who after winning a division in the first leg, also finished tied for top spot in the standings with 26 points.
Sunshine Lou wore down pacesetter Intended Royalty to take the second division in 1:56.2 for Walter Walker. The five year old gelding, owned by Raymond MacKinnon of Inverness, needed a win to make the final and did so for the sixth time in 2021, after finishing sixth in the first leg of the series. Johnnie Jack closed well to finished second, and also advanced to the final, along with third place finisher Intended Royalty, who won a division the previous week, and was the third horse to finish tied for top spot in the standings with 26 points.
November
Sunshine Lou Champ, Drivers Tie for Top Spot, Pacers Retired
Sunshine Lou went from an also ran in week one to Governors Cup champ just two weeks later, defeating a field of six in 1:57.1 to capture the $5,000 final Saturday afternoon in North Sydney.
After finishing sixth in the opening leg, Sunshine Lou bounced back in the second leg, posting a victory he would need to secure enough points to qualify as one of the six finalists. Starting from post four in a highly competitive final, driver Walter Walker fired the five year old Sunshine Beach gelding to the lead in a torrid 27.1 opening quarter. He then refused to release the pocket sitting Johnnie Jack when he attempted a move to the lead, and would continue to front the field past the half, with Gentry Seelster challenging on the outside. All six finalists were within three lengths of Sunshine Lou at the three quarters, but in the stretch on Daddy Let Me Drive would mount a late challenge, falling a half length short at the wire. Intended Royalty would finish third, followed by Gentry Seelster, Southwind Ricardo and Johnnie Jack. Raymond MacKinnon of Inverness is the winning owner and trainer.
In the $3,000 Governors Cup consolation, Red Rum She Wrote survived being parked on the outside by The Big Chase in 28.1 and would lead the rest of the way to win in 1:57.1 for owner, trainer and driver Barry Bates. The margin of victory was a length over The Big Chase, with Runaway Mystery another half length back in third.
Southwind Ricardo Feature Winner on Northside's Final Day
Southwind Ricardo, saddled with the outside post position six, would not be denied a trip to the winner's circle on the final day of the 2021 season, winning by a nose in 2:02.2. Greg Sparling drove the eight year old gelding to his eighth win of the season and 47th lifetime for owners Joel and Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis. Southwind Ricardo would make up four lengths in the final quarter mile to prevail over Gentry Seelster and Red Rum She Wrote. Regally Magnified was just a half length back in fourth followed by Kiss Me Im Irish and early leader The Big Chase.
Mark Pezzarello was the only driver to record a pair of wins on the day, piloting Johnnie Jack to a wire to wire win in 2:02.1 for owner Travis Campbell, before rallying Wildcat Jet from fourth at the half to win the season's final race, in 2:04.2, over Boknowsmomngranny and Elm Grove Preacher. Sandra O'Donnell is the winning owner. The pair of wins moved Pezzarello into a first place tie with Ryan Campbell for most driving wins at the Downs on the season with 27.
Perfect Raider, Lils Destiny Boknowsmomngranny and Chapter were all recognized with retirement coolers as at age fourteen all four pacers now will retire from racing. Brother John was recognized as Northside Downs fan favorite horse for 2021.
Annual Banquet April 23rd
At press-time the annual Cape Breton Island Horseowners Association awards night is now set for April 23rd at Ashby Legion, Covid restrictions permitting. In our next edition we will look at our 2021 award winners and look ahead to our first qualifying for our 2022 season. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good training, good racing and good handicapping.
