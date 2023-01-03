Amber with girls

PEISHOA board member Eddie Doucette congratulates Ambyr Campbell after her 2nd place finish in the Horseperson’s Day Drivers Championship.  Also in the photo are Ambyr’s daughters Brielle and Mylah Campbell.

Heading into the final race of the Drivers championship at Red Shores Charlottetown on November 19th Ambyr held a slim lead over Corey MacPherson and either way the outcome of the race would be historic. No female driver had ever won the PEI Standardbred Horse Owners Driving title and the Paul MacDonald Memorial Trophy, and ironically the driver trailing Ambyr in the points race was none other than Corey MacPherson who had been runner-up in the event four times. Unfortunately, Ambyr finished 7th and Corey MacPherson finished 2nd with Catch Me If You Can and bagged the points necessary to capture the Driving championship.

Despite the 2nd place finish, Ambyr proved once again that she is a most capable driver, she knows what she is doing on the racetrack, just watch her in the bike. She doesn’t send the horses to the front, she is very much aware of where her horse is positioned in the race, and where the toughest competition is sitting. Although her win total heading into December is 10 for the 2022 campaign, this is by far Ambyr ‘s best ever money campaign as inches towards the $35,000 money plateau for the campaign.

Along For The Ride gives Ambyr Campbell her 100th win.

