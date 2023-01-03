PEISHOA board member Eddie Doucette congratulates Ambyr Campbell after her 2nd place finish in the Horseperson’s Day Drivers Championship. Also in the photo are Ambyr’s daughters Brielle and Mylah Campbell.
Heading into the final race of the Drivers championship at Red Shores Charlottetown on November 19th Ambyr held a slim lead over Corey MacPherson and either way the outcome of the race would be historic. No female driver had ever won the PEI Standardbred Horse Owners Driving title and the Paul MacDonald Memorial Trophy, and ironically the driver trailing Ambyr in the points race was none other than Corey MacPherson who had been runner-up in the event four times. Unfortunately, Ambyr finished 7th and Corey MacPherson finished 2nd with Catch Me If You Can and bagged the points necessary to capture the Driving championship.
Despite the 2nd place finish, Ambyr proved once again that she is a most capable driver, she knows what she is doing on the racetrack, just watch her in the bike. She doesn’t send the horses to the front, she is very much aware of where her horse is positioned in the race, and where the toughest competition is sitting. Although her win total heading into December is 10 for the 2022 campaign, this is by far Ambyr ‘s best ever money campaign as inches towards the $35,000 money plateau for the campaign.
Her most important win of the campaign came in the $13,475 Lady Slipper three year old filly trot at Summerside, October 2nd when she beat Oceanview Cicero and driver Corey MacPherson in 2:05:1 for the biggest slice of the purse. A little over a month earlier, Ambyr won the PEI Colt stake 3 year old filly trot with the same horse winning in a hot 2:02:2 for trainer Brian MacPhee and owner Ambrose Laybolt of Morell, PEI.
On August 4th at Charlottetown, Ambyr gave Along for the Ride a new personal best of 2:00:2 in winning a non stake trot race which was her 100th lifetime win, at least the first time we are celebrating such an memorable win, most ever by a PEI based female driver. “Women can have just as much success as men in the driving ranks if they have the stock” said Ambyr and she is correct.
One only has to look at the career of talented Nova Scotia trainer-driver Clare MacDonald who has won as many stake races as any trainer-driver in this region. Heading into the final month of the harness racing season, Amber has a summary of 70 starts and a win-place-show log of 10-15-13 and earnings of $33,008 with a sparkling .323 driving percentage for the season, impressive for such a small stable.
Starts 1sts 2nds 3rds Money Udrs
2022 75 10 16 14 $33,859 0.314
2021 58 6 7 8 $16,419 0.216
2020 37 3 5 6 $12,112 0.210
2019 60 4 8 6 $11,469 0.174
2018 55 11 6 3 $16,806 0.278
2017 39 6 4 6 $8,356 0.262
2016 28 2 8 3 $6,264 0.265
2015 21 1 4 3 $3,318 0.201
2014 5 0 0 1 $318 0.066
2013 15 3 0 0 $1,572 0.200
2012 7 0 0 1 $457 0.047
2011 30 1 1 4 $2,082 0.096
2010 72 7 3 9 $6,421 0.162
2009 35 3 3 5 $6,908 0.180
2008 61 5 7 7 $6,174 0.183
2007 97 15 12 16 $15,981 0.278
2006 71 7 5 3 $6,123 0.151
2005 31 2 5 2 $3,717 0.175
2004 49 4 9 7 $4,941 0.231
2003 33 2 7 4 $3,839 0.218
2002 90 6 12 8 $5,521 0.170
2001 59 5 4 7 $4,839 0.161
2000 43 4 5 3 $3,325 0.180
LIFE: 1071 107 131 126 $180,821 0.207
Campbell: A Harness Racing Background like no other
Ambyr Campbell’s harness racing background suggests she would have been involved in the harness racing game one way or the other. She is able to successfully combine her full-time job of a pharmacy clinical analyst with Health PEI, training horses and raising her twin two daughters Mylah and Brielle with ease thanks in part to a great support system. Her husband Brent Campbell co-owns with his mom Jacinta the great Invitational star Time to Dance and he trains part-time as well; he too has harness racing in his background. His dad the late Richard Campbell comes by harness racing honestly as his mom is the sister of the late top Fredericton horseman Ned Lindon.
Ambyr’s dad Brian MacPhee is an accomplished blacksmith but when he was driving and training full-time, he was as good as any driver in the region. In his brief driving stints in Ontario, Brian won at Mohawk Raceway, not many can say that, and he knows where the winners circle is with more than 1800 lifetime wins. Brian’s dad Alex MacPhee was an aggressive and very good driver who posted almost 1000 wins driving primarily his own stock. He drove Tar Horn in the 1975 Gold Cup and Saucer and was in the bike driving his dad Richie’s Carolyn D in the Gold Cup and Saucer a few years later. Richie from Clyde River was for years a fixture with the PEI Colt stakes, a top notch horseman himself, and was voted 1979 PEI Horseman of the Year. Ambyr’s brother Brodie can drive with the best of the Maritime drivers and when he was active, he drove standouts like Fredericton track record holder of 1:54:2 McApulco, as well as 2013 Atlantic Post Calls Horse Of The Year - All Turain as well as the outstanding mare Ramblinglily. Ambyr’s mom Isabel managed the parimutuel area at Charlottetown Driving Park for many years until her untimely passing.
Ambyr has had a terrific season in the bike and her best driving days are ahead of her as she climbs up the harness racing ladder.
