Despite the gloom, harness numbers provide upbeat picture
Charlottetown native Rachel Andrew and Montague’s Austin Sorrie have been nominated for the Rising Star award which will be presented at the Virtual O’Brien Awards, Sunday, January 31st, a show which will be video streamed via standardbred Canada. Rachel Andrew is the daughter of the late Brian Andrew of Meridian Farms and is an up- and- coming trainer on the Ontario circuit with impressive numbers. Sorrie who was a nominee last year has 135 wins heading into the last few weeks of December, 50 more than last season. He was earnings in excess of $825,000 and has been hot of late mostly at London’s Western Fair and Flamboro. Rachel continues to post solid numbers racing in both Mohawk and Flamboro with 51 training wins and purse money of $421,000. Francis Richard from Quebec is the other nominee in the Future star category.
PEI based Gilles Barrieau who is in the midst of another great season has been nominated in the Horsemanship Category along with Ontario’s Shawn Stacey and Alberta’s Kelly Hoerdt. Finalists in each of the other O’Brien categories will be released on Monday, December 21, 2020.
In looking back on the 2020 season, harness racing in the Maritimes has so much in which to be thankful. We have a very supportive PEI provincial government who has come forward with an increase in the purse pool for 2021 and we have outstanding facilities at Red Shores Charlottetown and Summerside which are the envy of the harness racing world. We have a bright young lady in Sturgeon native Julie Jamieson as Executive Director of the PEI Harness Racing Industry Association, and her association recently unveiled a new Breeders Award program which is great for active breeders and should encourage young pedigree enthusiasts to get into the sport.
We also see here in Prince Edward Island a multitude of fractional ownership groups which are providing our trainers with ample horses generating employment and ensuring that our tracks and indeed all Maritime raceways will have the horse population needed to fill race cards throughout the season. In addition, Norman Hall has formed a Broodmare fractional ownership group which is another positive slant on the ownership ranks.
There are new stallions being introduced into the PEI market-place including a Woodmere based Bettors Delight son with a bank account, “that would choke a horse”.
Let’s hope the new stallions offset the loss of the sensational but ill-fated Steelhead Hanover (Bettors Delight) whose first crop to the races were wildly successful. Adding new blood-lines in itself is great for the breeding ranks and for future Yearling Sales. The 2020 Crapaud Select Yearling Sale was a huge success and all this new activity suggests that maybe the best is yet to come.
I had a chat last week with Lee Drake at Red Shores Charlottetown and I was pleasantly surprised at the positive numbers generated at the city track. I knew that the PEI golf courses showed a huge increase in rounds played on the Island but the Red Shores pari-mutual numbers were just as impressive.
Cornwall’s David Dowling capped off another successful season in the bike by winning the annual Horsemen’s Day, aka Horse Persons Day, Driving championship recently at Red Shores Charlottetown. Dowling accumulated the most points in the eight driver, eight race competition to emerge as the overall leader and earned the Paul MacDonald Memorial Trophy, an award which honors the memory of the late great CDP driver. Corey MacPherson was 2nd with 65 while Gilles Barrieau was 3rd with 59 points. Dowling posted just the one win in the competition, a 1:58:3 score with Traces of Purple, but he had four seconds and a pair of thirds to claim first place. Dowling donated his earnings from the eight-race competition to the family of late Red Shores track maintenance worker Ryan Mullaly, who passed away in a tragic traffic accident in August.
Dowling who also won the 2019 Drivers competition posted a career best 154 wins last season is in the midst of another top season with 112 wins as we go to press. He has also vaulted into the top five echelon of CDP drivers with 70 wins trailing Marc Campbell, Gilles Barrieau and Corey MacPherson.
MacKenzie Smallman, 21, may not be a well known name in Maritime harness racing but he was a driver on the PEI matinee circuit and a young man who loved the race game. Sadly, he passed away after a motor vehicle accident in West Prince County earlier this week leaving behind his fiancée and a young son. A Go Fund Me account has been established to help the family.
