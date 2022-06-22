The following recaps a recent Announcer Legends Day held at Century Downs near Calgary where the very popular harness callers Roger Huston and Vance Cameron were welcomed to Alberta with the traditional 'White Hat Ceremony'; they would share the announcer's booth for an afternoon filled with signature race calls.
When not calling the races, they'd be enjoying themselves in the winner's circle for presentations or meeting up with the many fans who were in attendance. Cameron's sister, Brenda MacInnis, joined him for the trip west and brought along a number of much-appreciated blankets from Prince Edward Island for presentations throughout the day.
One very special presentation took place after driver Mike Hennessy would receive the first ever "BOOM just like that!" race call at Century Downs, courtesy of announcer Vance Cameron. Mike had been to Charlottetown years earlier and had always wanted to get that 'BOOM' call... "I remember being there on a rainy night - the track was off, but I wanted that call so bad," said Hennessy. "I sent my horse up to the quarter in 26 or 27 that night, but I never did get the BOOM from Vance... So now I have my BOOM call and this special trophy, right here, proves it... I will treasure it always!"
Mike was aboard the top-class mare If Only Id Known for trainer Chris Lancaster to post the fastest opening quarter mile on the day.
"If Only Id Known - Lightning Mike Hennessy - BOOM just like that! Wow 27.1 opened it up..." - Vance Cameron
Event organizer James Jungquist was very happy with the big day on track. "It was an honour to be involved with these two announcer legends to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of Century Downs. The event was well-received by all and at this time I'd like to thank both Roger and Vance for being with us for a special weekend - it was a great time had by all!"
(0) comments
