Akin to the horses charging towards the end of their race, I too am nearing the finale of my own personal journey. I thought this might be an appropriate moment for sharing reflections throughout my five decades of following the standardbreds.
It all began on Friday July 12,1968 at, of all places, the short-lived 5/8 mile oval outside Shediac, N.B. called Ocean Park Raceway. My Caper buddy, Courtney Mason, twisted my arm to join him. A PEI horse named Caledonian Scott set the track record that day with a mile in 2:02.1 while paying a boxcar win ticket. Such a fun night! I came away hooked on harness racing. My bowling shoes, golf clubs, hockey gear, baseball gloves became dusty items in a closet.
Friday August 16th,1968 I am seated alongside Courtney in a DeWare brothers charter plane, flying a short hop over to Charlottetown to watch a Maritime event known as the Gold Cup and Saucer race. 1968 was the ninth year for this rapidly growing prestigious pacing enterprise. Wow! What an eye opener! A huge crowd, a sunny afternoon led into a lovely evening. There I witnessed my first piece of Maritime harness racing history. DeWare Bros. stable star Miramichi Post (Joe Goguen) was best in summary for the two-heat event thus becoming the first Maritime-bred horse to capture the GC&S. Need I add the return flight was a happy place to be.
Throughout the decades to follow, whenever possible, I attended the vast majority of major racing activities. Whether it be the Free-for-Alls – Invitationals – Atlantic Sire Stakes – Rothman's – Dairy Queen Futurity – only rarely did I miss these highlight reel races. One late 1970s summer vacation I decided to do a racetrack tour. First stop, Montreal's Blue Bonnets; in Ontario I visited Greenwood (Toronto), Mohawk, Flamboro, Elmira (Grand River today), London, and Windsor. I crossed the border to Hazel Park in Michigan, headed southeast to New Jersey and to the newly opened Meadowlands, Roosevelt Raceway in Long Island, New York; then north to Boston and Foxboro Raceway. At Salem, New Hampshire I spent a lovely evening wagering at Rockingham Raceway. Scarborough, Maine was my last stop before arriving back in Canada. What a trip I had! Beginning in the mid 1980s until late 1990s Pompano Racetrack was an annual week-long winter destination.
There were far too many superior pacers/trotters for me to name or recall. Personal favorites who still stand out would be Andy's Son – Mo Vel Silver – Power Baron – Scotch Gauman – Winner's Accolade – Gemini Risk – Angels Shadow - Waveore - Seltzer Blue – Kilkerran Ingle and Diplomat Katie. Stanley Mayhew's trotter Bus Stop offered up several exciting races as did Bobby Craig aboard Colgan's Comet winning the Colonel Dan FFA trot.
The mention of Andy's Son above brings to mind the date of October 2,1971. In an attempt to break the 2:00 minute mile barrier, EPR manager Doug Colwell arranged a match race between two Whebby Stable stars. Gon's Butler was to be the “rabbit” for Andy's Son. A huge crowd turned out to watch this heavily advertised event. That afternoon Andy's Son (Elmore White) paced the Maritimes first 2:00 minute mile. However, Brunswick Downs had also gotten involved. Later that same evening with Gon's Butler as prompter all Andy's Son did under less than ideal conditions was to equal the Downs track record of 2:02.2. What a horse! What an exciting day for us racing fans!
Now am I going to list horsemen and women who rated high among their peers. Not on your life. Too many from the barn areas became close associates.
Racing venues throughout the Maritimes would often see me leaning on their fences or railings, pacing back and forth across their lower levels, seldom did I take a seat. Yes! I was a dedicated “railbird” - loved being as close to the action as possible.
A low point of my harness racing excursions has to be EPR's Provincial Cup night 1979. Along with thousands in attendance, I witnessed P.E.I's Francis McIsaac, a shoo-in future hall of fame teamster, lose his life during a race. An awful tragedy which has remained burnt into my psyche.
Naturally residing in metro Moncton, Brunswick Downs was home base. The August 1981 grandstand arsonist’s fire changed everything for us local fans as well as affected the lives and incomes of numerous horse owners/trainers/drivers.
Saint John's Exhibition Park Raceway became my adopted track. Followed closely by Truro and Sackville Downs. Frederiction Raceway was an occasional stop, as was Woodstock once a year. P.E.I generally found me at Summerside's Lobster Carnival Week. Charlottetown Old Home Week was an annual holiday treat. Beginning in the early 1980s, I attended each OHW until I broke my streak in the late 1990s. Being a Sydney-born lad, whenever “home”, a night at the Cape Breton Sports Center/Tartan Downs was always part of my family jaunts to Sydney. I knew going out to the track I would bump into some former school chums.
A business trip brought me to Fredericton on July 19,1982. Where else would I spend my evening leisure time but at the Raceway. What luck! I was among a sparse crowd there for a relatively normal card. We witnessed Maritime harness racing history right before our eyes. Clipper Seelster with veteran Willard Carr aboard crossed the finish line in 1:59.3. Boom – our region's first “miracle mile” was at long last accomplished.
1984 – racing returns to greater Moncton with the opening of the speedy 5/8 mile oval called Champlain Raceway. It was an extremely popular track for several years. Patrons filled the facility, horsemen travelled from every corner of the Maritimes to race there. The good times at Champlain Raceway lasted until April 1989. Once again southeastern New Brunswick found itself without a harness racing operation. By June a savior came to our rescue. However New Brunswick Downs survived a mere two years longer. Harness racing has never returned to the metro Moncton area.
Wouldn't you know it – another business venture took me to Halifax on July 23,1986. True to form, a night at Sackville Downs fit right in. Gosh how I enjoyed watching the races from that grassy knoll alongside the grandstand – especially on a bright sunny afternoon. I digress, July 23rd was an evening card. The final dash saw Moncton driver Frank Fagan Jr. burst from the outside eight post right to the engine. His front running pacer Prima Crystal won by open lengths. Imagine my shock when I read in the local paper that July 23,1986 signalled the end of metro Halifax's decades long experiences with the sport of harness racing. The property where Sackville Downs was situated had been sold to big business. Similar to metro Moncton, metro Halifax has never re-established harness racing in their high population metropolitan area.
Making lifelong friends and acquaintances was a highly cherished bonus from attending racing venues across the region. Sipping a few rums added to my enjoyment.
In 2018 I teamed up with good friend and racing archivist Jerry McCabe. Our plan was to put together an album format coffee-table book covering Maritime racing. We launched “Maritime Harness Racing Memories” in June 2019. I hope those of you who purchased copies got to enjoy the trip down memory lane.
Changes, mainly for the betterment of racing, have taken effect during my 50-plus years involvement. Safety equipment, sulkies, removal of the hub rails – all good. My sole bone of contention is and remains the stretch drive passing lane. I have witnessed a vast number of exciting home stretch drives before that dreaded passing lane idea was enacted. In my opinion, the passing lane has eliminated a multitude of these skilful stretch battles.
My involvement with harness racing was 100% betting related. I always felt wagering was the key for our game to survive and grow. I hold deep respect for everyone involved in Maritime harness racing: breeders, owners, management, volunteers, staff, grooms, trainers, drivers. They are the backbone of the business. Sure Government funds are appreciated and necessary. However as a dedicated wagering patron, I believe regular folks such as myself are equally as important. After all, without ample money passing through the pari-mutuels, secure livelihoods will continue to be an uphill climb for Maritime harness racing.
My personal betting days and nights are approaching the finish line. In closing, I ask please assist our sport and all Maritime Provinces ovals by laying down a few bets when you are out at the track.
Don MacLeod crossed the finish line on December 14, 2021.
Editors Note: Jerry McCabe and Don co-authored the Maritime Harness racing memories' book
