The Atlantic Breeders Brown weekend set for Charlottetown’s Red Shores, aka CDP, the first week in October was one of the most entertaining four days of racing all year. It was a harness racing fan’s dream come true, mid-summer like warm weather, ideal racing conditions, tremendous racing and in between race days the most successful Atlantic Classic yearling Sale in history capped with a stunning $68,000 sales topper. We’ll look at the Sale in my other piece, but for now let’s look at the racing.
The Sunday afternoon six championship Atlantic Breeders Crown races opened with a pair of ABC Trot events at $10,000 and heavy chalk favorites prevailed both times. Clare MacDonald whose win percentage at Charlottetown in stake races must be miles ahead of any other driver continued her winning ways. Husband Kenny MacDonald drove Up Helly Aa to an easy win in the 2 year old trot ABC curtain raiser winning for fun in 2:01:1 for owner George Riley of Summerside, while Mary Clare won the three year old ABC trot in 1:59:3 with Mr Finlay Ridge co-owned by Clare, Arnold Rankin and Ian Tate.
Boo Yaya (Stonebridge Terror) posted a modest upset winning the ABC two year old filly pace @ $25,000 thanks to a sharp driver by catch-driver Marc Campbell coming from behind cover to win in 1:57:2 for co-owners Hugh and Ali MacEachern of Nova Scotia. Woodmere Jazz and Therealprincess finished 2-3 in the eight horse field.
Stash It Away (Pang Shui) got the benefit of a heady Corey MacPherson drive and racing luck to prevail in the ABC two year old colt classic @ $25,000 in 1:56:2 for owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford. Three or four horses were in tight quarters heading into the first turn resulting in race favorite Fern Hill General hooking wheels with others which knocked him out of the race.
Soul Assassin was a close 2nd beaten a head with Bumbry 3rd just two lengths away.
Trainer-driver Darren Crowe provided a mild upset in the $25,000 three year old filly ABC event going gate to wire with Woodmere Leah (Rollwithitharry) in 1:55:1, holding off Tobins Brownie and Mystifying after a torrid stretch duel. The winner is owned by Ken and Susan Lowthers of Nova Scotia.
The highly anticipated glamour boys division, the Atlantic Breeders crown three year old colt division went in race eleven also @$25,000 and when the dust had cleared Woodmere Stealdeal still wore the Crown. Marc Campbell hustled the pacer to the front tortured most of the way by a parked out Dusty Lane Goliath (Brodie MacPhee, subbing for the injured Barrieau)but he still got the job done in a sizzling 1:53. Rotten Ronnie and driver Red Doucet watched the action unfold up front and charged down the lane to miss by a long neck with Elliot Moose a solid 3rd charted in 1;54:1. The winner is owned by Kevin Dorey and Rob Sumarah of Nova Scotia as well as Glenn Macdonald and Frank Brundle of Ontario.
In other high profile events Time to Dance took the $8,000 Open pace in 1:52:1 over Moonwriter and Ideal Art for driver Marc Campbell and owner Brent Campbell and Matt Mcdonald of Ottawa, Ontario. Cheeky Little Minx took the Open Mares Aged Trot scoring in 1:58:4 for driver Ken Arsenault and co-owners Wayne MacRae of Nova Scotia and Howmac Farms of Brookfield.
The Atlantic Breeders Crown Consolation races went on Saturday afternoon and Middleton Terror set the stage for what was to come as driver David Dowling was on the rim a long way with the Stonebridge Terror colt before taking over and winning in a life best 1:55:1 to take the biggest slice of the $7500 purse. The winner is owned by Kingsley Walsh and Frank Balcom. Howmac Maximus and Woodmere Denver finished 2-3 in the eight horse field.
Little Miss Ava (Hilarious Halo) came from far back at the half to rally and win going away for driver Miles Heffernan in the ABC three year old filly test @$7500 for owner Jackie Heffernan of Glace Bay. Somebodies Me and Aspoonfullofsugar finished 2-3 with minor cheques to Woodmere Stella and Slightly Twisted.
In the lone three year old colt ABC consolation also @ $7500 trainer-driver Jason Hughes hustled Whistler (Stonebridge Terror) right to the front in the early going and the Alan MacDonald owned pacer made every post a winning one stopping the timers in 1:56:4. Pictonian I Am and Windemere Best Man finished 2-3 in the six horse field.
The Saturday afternoon card was marred by a serious looking spill where Gilles Barrieau’s Saulsbrook Raptor made a sudden break and a Atufflitttleguy handled by Hilliard Graves hooked wheels trying to avoid the downed horses. Both drivers were hurled onto the track, Graves with multiple facial and body bruises and Barrieau which turned out to be a broken bone in his foot and damage to his heel. Atlantic Post Calls have been told Gilles could be sidelined six-eight weeks.
