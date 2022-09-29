The Host Committee for the 2022 Atlantic Breeders Crown has announced the four Atlantic Canadian harness racing families who will be lauded for their achievements and contributions to the industry during the upcoming Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend at Red Shores Charlottetown on October 8 and 9.
The families which have been selected by the evaluation committee in each province are:
New Brunswick - the Kirkpatrick family; Newfoundland and Labrador - the family of the late Eugene Ryan; Prince Edward Island - the Taylor family of brothers Lee, Winston and Newton and Nova Scotia - The family of the late Frank Jamieson of Wallace.
Presentations to each of the four families will take place at the Atlantic Breeders Crown banquet, presented by PEI Standardbred Horse Owners Association, at the Top of the Park at Red Shores Charlottetown on Saturday, October 8th. Memorabilia from each of the four families will be on display in the “Memory Lane” room in the upper level of the grandstand during the weekend.
The Host Committee also announced that presentations will again be made to the owners of all horses participating in the Championship Finals, but for 2022 will be made during the Championship race program on Sunday, due to limited seating capacity at the Saturday banquet. The Atlantic Breeders Crown banquet will be hosted by Lee Drake and Vance Cameron and carried live through the Race Day broadcast YouTube channel at redshores.ca. To reserve your seats in the Top of the Park. Call 902.620.4264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.