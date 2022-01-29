"You never get a second chance to make a first impression," said Andrew Grant. Jeremy Baker made sure he made the most of his first chance in 2021. Despite being two years away from getting his driver's license on track, Jeremy successfully captured two big amateur driving races last year, first winning at Northside with QTS Charlie, before advancing to win one of two Nova Scotia Amateur Driving Championship races at Truro Raceway. I have been fortunate to watch 15 years of races at Northside from the announcer's booth, have seen the likes of David and Colin Kelly get their start at Northside and go on to make their mark across Canada in the bike. And while I have never driven in a race, my first impression of Jeremy Baker, for what it's worth, is that he looks like he's driven for years, displays confidence, and has no fear. Here's some background on the teenager from Black Rock, who has had a passion for the sport literally since he could walk.
1. When did you get started in harness racing? What is your family's history/involvement in the sport?
I was around the Northside track since I was 2 yrs old. My dad was in on a few horses when NSD reopened. The first horse I jogged was Metro Man for Gibby, John Gibbons. In 2016 and 2017 I travelled the stakes circuit with Sonny Rankin and Larry Snow grooming Nameisonthhalter. In 2017 Johnny Murphy got me started with my first horse Likeathunderbolt. He was a quiet enough horse that I was able to do just about everything with him on my own. He was a perfect horse to get me started.
My great grandfather Rodrick Gillis was a member of the Florence Horseman’s Club. He used to take my dad to the races in Sydney and PEI.
2. You spent some time in the past few years around the late Sonny Rankin's barn, what were some of the things you learned from him about horsemanship?
Sonny taught me many things over the years. Something that has and always will stick with me is his famous saying, “the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man”, If your horse looks good, you feel good. Sonny also used to tell me that “you can’t fix what isn’t broken”. This is something that always comes to mind for me when I think about making changes with my own horses.
He inspired me to pay attention to the little things on a horse. With Sonny I’ve learned how to put in work that no one sees. (rubbing & tubbing)
Sonny never missed an opportunity to let me learn, one of the most valuable lessons that he has taught me is to be good to your horses and your horses will be good to you.
Being around the Sonny Ranking Stable the Blue and Yellow colors seemed fitting for my silks and stable colors as well.
3. You drove QTS Charlie to 2 wins in the amateur series this past fall. What kind of a horse was he like to drive?
Charlie is a very versatile horse. He is easy to drive and always focused during the race. He always tries his best no matter what position or place he is in during the race.
4. Were you nervous going into the final race at Truro? Did you have a plan/strategy that you followed during the race? How excited were you when you won?
Oh, of course I was very nervous. It was the second time I was behind the starting gate, and it was the first time I warmed up a horse on Truro’s racetrack, so it was all new to me too. With all the hype and advertising that went into the Nova Scotia Amateur Driving Championship there was a lot of pressure to perform well. I had a lot of family and friends that went to Truro to watch me.
I didn’t really have a plan going into the race. I knew that Elektra Express could leave well, and Eastcoast Invader was a strong closer. Charlie could leave the gate with the best of them as I put him down the ¼ in 28.4 in NSD amateur race. Most of QTS Charlie's wins were when he was on top at the ¼. So I gave it a shot and Charlie got me to the wire first.
Happy New Year to our readers. We start 2022 just like 2021, impacted by Covid, hoping for the best, but sometimes fearing the worst. I wish you all a safe and prosperous 2022. Until our next edition we extend to our readers good luck, good racing, good training, and good handicapping.
