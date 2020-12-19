The second wave of COVID-19 has reached our red shores and because of that, our December 12th card of racing has been cancelled. While we wait and see what the future holds for the rest of our meet, let’s talk O’Brien Awards.
The 2020 O’Brien Award nominations were announced last week and just like other years, our Maritime talent is being recognized on the national stage. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the O’Brien Awards will be a virtual event this year.
Gilles Barrieau has been nominated in the Horsemanship category. The O'Brien Award for Horsemanship recognizes the Standardbred participant who best exemplifies the standard of horsemanship demonstrated by Joe O'Brien. Nominees are persons involved in training and driving. Barrieau has been nominated for this award in the past and took home the prestigious trophy in 2005 and 2019. Barrieau has 170 driving wins and $484,540 in purse earnings this year with an impressive .415 UDRS. As a trainer, he has sent out 44 winners and sports a sparkling .552 UTRS. Very comparable numbers to last year so he has a great shot at bringing home the hardware again this year.
The Maritime Magic Man is up against some stiff competition for this Award as Kelly Hoerdt and Shawn Steacy have also been nominated. Kelly Hoerdt has been putting up tremendous numbers over the past few years. Fresh off a career year in 2019, Hoerdt has 154 wins and $852,524 in earnings as a driver in 2020. He has 140 wins and $803,861 in earnings as a trainer. The Beaumont, AB resident last won this award in 2013.
Shawn Steacy, a first-time nominee, has also put up solid numbers in just his second year as a trainer. He has 81 training victories and his stable has earned $1,389,427. His notable wins as a trainer are the $76,300 Dream Of Glory final with Remember Titans and the $75,000 Eternal Camnation stake with Nightlife Seelster. As a driver, Steacy has 13 wins and $130,268.
The three nominees for the Future Star Award have also been announced and they are Quebec native Francis Richard and PEI natives Rachel Andrew and Austin Sorrie.
Francis Richard has 33 wins as a trainer and his stable has earned $182,947. His most notable wins came in the lucrative Coupe de l'Avenir at Hippodrome Trois Riveres. Y S Do It Right won a $55,000 division and HP I Got Toplay won a $65,000 division.
Rachel Andrew has 51 wins as a trainer with $431,291 in earnings in 2020. She surpassed 1 million in career earnings this summer in just her third full-time year as a conditioner.
Austin Sorrie has been doing great things since making the move to Ontario two years ago. The Montague native has doubled his 2019 earnings as a driver with $821,699 made so far this year. He has 133 wins this year and sports a .230 UDRS. This is Sorrie’s second nomination for this award.
The 2020 Virtual O’Brien Awards Gala will take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The virtual event will be available for viewing on the Standardbred Canada website from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (EST). It would be great to see the local connections take home these awards. Good luck to all the nominees!
