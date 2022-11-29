Todd Trites

Todd Trites salutes final card at EPR with American Risk. (Rob Tait photo)
Tammy MacKay

Well, it’s now November and the colder mornings have arrived. It’s time to get out the winter clothes, toques, warm gloves & the long johns. Although the weather is cold & damp, the yearlings seem to be going well in Truro and they are adjusting to the many changes. Live racing will continue until December 18th and then we are closed until next spring (around the end of April 2023). We hope to be in the new grandstand by the time we open next spring too. Fingers crossed, folks!

Batterup Hanover and driver Paul Langille sat in the pocket behind pace-setter American Risk (Red Doucet) most of the way then rallied in the stretch to score an impressive 1:54:2 victory in the $2500 top class on Sunday, November 6th at Truro Raceway. Frontier Cruise, Well Did, Privilege and Reggies Dream were well behind the top two at the finish. Langille opened the Sunday card with an impressive score aboard All Bets on Text (2-year-old-gelding) in 1:56.4 for the Jeff Lilley connections (Blair Maclaughlan, Kent Livingston & Marc Gallant) and trainer George Rennison. This was the 1st start for All Bets on Text (All Bets Off) and he looked very good winning by 6 lengths.

