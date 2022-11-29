Well, it’s now November and the colder mornings have arrived. It’s time to get out the winter clothes, toques, warm gloves & the long johns. Although the weather is cold & damp, the yearlings seem to be going well in Truro and they are adjusting to the many changes. Live racing will continue until December 18th and then we are closed until next spring (around the end of April 2023). We hope to be in the new grandstand by the time we open next spring too. Fingers crossed, folks!
Batterup Hanover and driver Paul Langille sat in the pocket behind pace-setter American Risk (Red Doucet) most of the way then rallied in the stretch to score an impressive 1:54:2 victory in the $2500 top class on Sunday, November 6th at Truro Raceway. Frontier Cruise, Well Did, Privilege and Reggies Dream were well behind the top two at the finish. Langille opened the Sunday card with an impressive score aboard All Bets on Text (2-year-old-gelding) in 1:56.4 for the Jeff Lilley connections (Blair Maclaughlan, Kent Livingston & Marc Gallant) and trainer George Rennison. This was the 1st start for All Bets on Text (All Bets Off) and he looked very good winning by 6 lengths.
West River Glo was victorious in the 2nd race for driver Neldy MacDonald and owner Haley MacDonald of Stratford, PEI. West River Glo (Stonebridge Terror) won in 1:57.2 by 6 lengths. The 12-year-old, Dinger Two was a winner for Robbie Smallwood and veteran owner, Henry Smallwood. Vino Louie (Sportswriter) was the next winner and he gave Neldy his 2nd win in 1:57.2. Vino Louie is trained by Anthony Stymest and is owned by the Hardy Mill Stable, Nathaniel Thompson and Glenn Hardie. Thunder Alley and Ernie Laffin got the job done in 1:55.2 in the next race. Good trip for Thunder Alley and the Beaumonts. George Rennison (trainer) had another win with Top of Her Trade in 1:58.2. Darren Crowe drove Top of Her Trade for Andrea Rennison. Carl Isenor finally put his foot on the gas pedal with Khitam Image and was a winner by six open lengths in 1:58.2. Risin Horizon won in 1:58.3 for Wink Mccallum (trainer) and the Wont Back Down Stable. Darren had three winners on the card, Paul Langille & Neldy MacDonald each had 2 winners. Total Wager: 11,002
November 13th Results
Today’s race card had a few standouts… Malice Intent and Danny Romo won the opener in 2:04.2. George Rennison’s Don’t Ask Logan won in 1:57.1 and Chris Covin’s Er Quinn won in 1:57.4. Chris had Er Quinn ready today to take all prisoners and Chris was happy with Redmond’s drive off the front. Pride of Paradise was a winner for Robbie Smallwood. Hes Sure Good (2-year-old) was a winner in 1:58.2 (Marc Whebby). Havarti won in 1:55.4 for Paul Langille and Chantel Langille. Good trip with the Betterthancheddar mare. Dontstandinmyway and Greg Munro made it to the winners’ circle. Frontier Cruise was a winner in 1:56.2 (TOP CLASS) for Robert Laffin and The Belliveaus. In this one, heavy favorite Batterup Hanover cut the soft fractions, half in 58 and change, then faded badly and finished last in the five-horse feature. Glenview Quintanna won in 1:58 for Redmond Doucet (2nd winner on today’s race card) and Adam Johnson. Good job Adam and Dave Johnson! Total Wager: $11,749.
Rennison’s American Risk
It’s not hard to see that when American Risk is behind a gate that “steps on the gas some”, he can literally “fly”. He surely can bust the gate with wicked speed and be on top before he hits the turn – even in the top class. Todd Trites and American Risk have had a good relationship together. On October 16th, he was a winner in 1:56.2 at Exhibition Park Raceway for the last race card at EPR (*unless they can get some things changed quickly). Todd Trites stood on the bike seat on his way back to victory lane with (American Risk) to salute and show his respect for a track where he grew up at & raced at for many years. The win photo also showed the “fist/arm pump” to signify just where his heart was. It’s very sad to see another racetrack close; it’s very depressing for many who live in the EPR area to see this closure and for those who like to race there, it’s sad. It won’t be the same for those who have been there for years without EPR racing. American Risk and Todd then went to Truro the next week & won in 1:53.3 in the top class over Frontier Cruise and Batterup Hanover. Redmond Doucet then drove American Risk in his next two starts at Truro pacing in 1:54 (October 30th) and 1:54.4 (November 6th) and Batterup Hanover scored both those victories with Risk grabbing a 3rd and a 2nd. American Risk has $21,185 made in 2022 where he has been in the top three 19 out of 23 times. That’s pretty impressive I may add! Congrats to the connections of The Risky Bizz Group and George Rennison. P.S. Electric Syl is in his last year of racing and he was 3/5 of a second off his lifetime best set at 6 years of age during OHW. He paced in 1:56.3 on October 23rd, 2022 at Truro Raceway, finishing 3rd. Good job Electric Syl – you’re a tough 14-year-old. Keep up the good work George Rennison.
Quote of the Week:
“Every day is a new opportunity to become a better version of yourself” (Boruch Akbosh).
