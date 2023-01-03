Melissa Keith 2022 photo

Beach Glass is one of the top contenders for 2022 divisional O'Brien and Dan Patch Awards. November 11 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, he returned to action in his first qualifier since finishing fourth as beaten 3-5 favorite in an October 1 Bluegrass Series division at Red Mile. It was the only race in 11 seasonal starts in which the Schooner II Stable’s star colt finished outside the top two, clearly indicating something was not right with this year’s fastest 3-year-old pacer. 

The Somebeachsomewhere–Im With Her colt won the first and fastest of six Friday morning qualifiers at the Campbellville, ON track. Beach Glass (p, 3, 1:47.2m; $968,044) and driver Paul MacDonell swept past fast-leaving Karma Seelster (p, 4, 1:49.2s; $680,784) a few strides off the gate, landing on the lead before the first turn. He would remain in front the rest of the mile, prompted by the classy mare, who stayed within range throughout and finished second by just over 3 lengths. 

Ronda MacGrath with Beach Glass

