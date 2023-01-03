Beach Glass is one of the top contenders for 2022 divisional O'Brien and Dan Patch Awards. November 11 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, he returned to action in his first qualifier since finishing fourth as beaten 3-5 favorite in an October 1 Bluegrass Series division at Red Mile. It was the only race in 11 seasonal starts in which the Schooner II Stable’s star colt finished outside the top two, clearly indicating something was not right with this year’s fastest 3-year-old pacer.
The Somebeachsomewhere–Im With Her colt won the first and fastest of six Friday morning qualifiers at the Campbellville, ON track. Beach Glass (p, 3, 1:47.2m; $968,044) and driver Paul MacDonell swept past fast-leaving Karma Seelster (p, 4, 1:49.2s; $680,784) a few strides off the gate, landing on the lead before the first turn. He would remain in front the rest of the mile, prompted by the classy mare, who stayed within range throughout and finished second by just over 3 lengths.
Owner/trainer Brent MacGrath shared his thoughts on the comeback, which he considered “good”: “He couldn’t be better. He’s sharp. We scoped him and everything looks very good. I couldn’t be happier with him.”
Beach Glass’ strong qualifier was a preparation for his pari-mutuel return. Last month, MacGrath outlined the remaining starts on Beach Glass' 2022 schedule: “He’s racing Thursday [November 17] night in Dover. He’s got the Progress Pace eliminations Thursday night and the final is next Wednesday [November 23]...I’m going with him. We’ve got a trailer now too, so we can come and go as we please.”
Yannick Gingras was back in the sulky for the Progress, as he has been for all but one of the colt’s starts at age three. “No change, just the same as we’ve been doing,” confirmed MacGrath.
Bringing back the top sophomore pacer in late 2022 was a risk that paid off. “He only trained three times in six weeks–that’s what he’s been off–but you never know. He trained strong [November 5], which we thought set him up for the [November 11] qualifier. We wanted to go somewhere between :50 and :52. It’s always how quickly you get over to the half, and we wanted to be over to the half in :56, :57, and he was there in :56.2, so another half in :56 flat would give him a mile in 1:52.2. We were ok with that, but we were also ok with letting him roll along, if that’s what he wanted to do.”
And that’s exactly what Beach Glass did, rolling home in :26.2 in line to MacDonell, who drove him regularly at age two. The pair went undefeated in Beach Glass' first three career starts, all at Woodbine Mohawk Park last fall.
The pacer actually underwent two surgeries after the second off-the-board finish of his career. “It was an entrapped epiglottis,” said MacGrath. An initial procedure to correct the airway problem was performed in Kentucky, but not to his satisfaction: “I don’t know what they did, but we had to redo their surgery, here in Milton, at Milton Equine [Hospital], Dr. Marc Desjardins." The second surgery was on October 23.
Wanting to keep a close eye on Beach Glass, MacGrath decided to stay in Ontario and skip the 2022 Harrisburg sale. “I was here with him,” he said. “I thought about going, but he’s the most important thing right now, to get these next couple of races over, so we never went down.”
He sat behind Beach Glass for training miles leading up to the Mohawk return, then asked MacDonell to take over for the most recent. “Paul went the mile with him when we went over to Mohawk Saturday [November 5],” said the colt’s owner/trainer. “I get Paul to go the fast miles; he knows how they’re working at speed better than I do, with the horses he’s driven. So when I have him, I use him, and when I don’t, I do it myself.”
Before his last seasonal starts, Beach Glass was stabled in MacDonell's barn at Classy Lane Training Centre in Puslinch, ON. But Brent and wife Rhonda were departing at 6 am November 15 for Dover Downs in Delaware.
Beach Glass captured his November 17 elimination in 1:50 flat, then returned a 1:48.4 winner over Captain Cowboy in the November 23 Prospect Pace final. He now shares the seasonal record as fastest 3-year-old colt pacer on a 5/8-mile track with Night Hawk, and remains the fastest overall sophomore pacer of 2022 (1:47.2m), taking that mark July 16 in the Meadowlands Pace. Beach Glass became the only last-crop winner of the Meadowlands Pace, representing his famous sire Somebeachsomewhere.
The road ahead leads back to where the homebred colt’s legendary sire also started out. “We’re going to Truro first, and I’m not sure after that,” said MacGrath. “We’re not planning on going to Florida. We have our first grandchild coming this winter, so we’re playing that by ear, but the plan is to get him ready in Truro. If the weather gets bad, I’ll have to throw him in the trailer and go where it’s better.”
