The Brent MacGrath developed Beach Scene, a son of Somebeachsomewhere, established himself as the best three year old pacing colt on the planet with a sensational 1:47.2 victory in the $600,000 Meadowlands Pace on a star-studded Saturday, July 16 card at The Big M in New Jersey. MacGrath who had developed Somebeachsomewhere, maybe the greatest horse of all-time, had suggested all along that this 2022 version of “The Beach” was special too, and boy was he right. Rouged up from the start of the race, and pressured from a blistering 53:2 half onwards, Beach Scene responded when driver Yannick Gingras asked for more in the stretch and Beach blasted home in a sizzling 25:4 stopping the timers in 1:47:2, a new record for the lightly raced colt. After this glittering performance, it is hard to imagine anyone beating this horse. To trainer Brent MacGrath, and the ownership group of the Schooner Stable of Truro (which includes Brent’s wife), congratulations from the Atlantic Post Calls. It is the second straight year where the Canadian owned horse won the Meadowlands Pace, last year Lawless Shadow.
Canadians were also in the spotlight on the Big M card as Bulldog Hanover established a new world record with an eye-popping 1:45:4 victory, the fastest mile ever in the history of harness racing. It was a performance similar to the” Beach”, making the front thru a hot 53:1 half and pressured from the half onwards by Whichwaytothebeach only to reach back with a glittering 25:1 final quarter holding off Rockyroad Hanover and Tattoo Artist in the world record mile. Bulldog is by Shadow Play and is Canadian owned as well.
Dowling wins Governor’s Plate with No Plan Intended on star studded Summerside card
Driver David Dowling mapped out a perfect trip for No Plan Intended staying in the two hole and following pace-setter Island Beach Boy until deep stretch before hustling past the game leader to win Governor’s Plate in 1:52:1, Saturday night, July 16 at SRW. Twin B Tuffenuff, the rail horse and one of the betting favorites, made a break rounding the first turn and scattered the field enabling Island beach Boy and No Plan Intended to step away and sit 1-2 throughout. Rotten Ronnie and Time to Dance closed strong from the back to finish 3-4 respectively but about seven lengths off the first two. Rose Run Quest finished 5th in a field that included Beachin Lindy, Twin B Tuffenuff and Bugsy MaGuire.
No Plan Intended is owned by Carl Jamieson and Brian Paquet of Ontario and Quebec and is trained here by Colin Johnson. He is perhaps the early 2022 Gold Cup and Saucer favorite.
Also on the Governor’s Plate card, Share The Moment equalled the track record for Aged Pacing Mares of 1:53:1 as she took the largest slice of the $6000 Ruby Chappell Memorial. Owned by Arnold Myers, Luke Beck, Bo Ford, Scott Bridges, A1 Stable of Ontario, Share The Moment went gate to wire setting down fractions of 27:1, 55:4, 1:23:4 turning back Lady Like and Acefortyfour Dome in 1;53:1, a record she now shares with Woodmere Skyroller for Aged Pacing mares. Share the Moment is just four years old and is by Control the Moment and she looks like she will be a big player in the Open Mares for some time. The handle for the Governor’s Plate card exceeded $130,000, also a Plate record.
Atlantic Regional Drivers Crown set for July 30 at Charlottetown
The Atlantic Canada Regional Drivers championship is set for Saturday, July 30th at Red Shores Charlottetown and eight of the best drivers in the Maritimes will be in the tournament with the top two moving on to the Canadian championships later this year. PEI will be represented by Marc Campbell, Gilles Barrieau, Jason Hughes and Corey MacPherson while Redmond Doucet, Mark Pezzarello and Paul Langille will carry Nova Scotia hopes. Todd Trites is the lone New Brunswick driver in the Atlantic Canada competition.
Campbell, Barrieau Tied in Points
Basil Whalen Driver of the Week SRW
Marc Campbell had four winners on the Governor’s Plate card and Gilles Barrieau had three ending the week tied in points for the Basil Whalen Driver of the week award. Basil was an outstanding horseman here in the Maritimes and in Ontario while his sons are prominent players in the Ontario especially Jimmy who headed the horsemen group for many years. Jimmy’s son Garrett is also a talented trainer-driver driving mostly his own or family stock but highly regarded and gifted.
Gamester-Pinkney Memorial Drivers Debut at SRW
The first edition of the Gamester- Pinkney Memorial Drivers challenge took place on Tuesday of the Governor’s Plate Week with Taylor Doyle, Jaycob Sweet, Brady Sweet, Kyle Mason, Zach Conway and Damien MacLellan competing in races two and four. This is a newly minted event and hats off to Julie Jamieson and her team for making this happen. In the first dash, for fillies and mares, all six were within two lengths of one another at the wire with Private Dancer( Zach Conway)winning a three way photo over Brookdale Maggie ( Kyle Mason) and Cinder Angelina (Jaycob Sweet) in 2:01:4. In race four, Stonebridge Sting and Taylor Doyle got the job done in 2:01 over Applecorp Hanover (Kyle Mason) and Sports Zipper (Jaycob Sweet). This is a great new event for young drivers and when one thinks of the great year Montague’s Austin Sorrie is having the Mohawk Circuit, you gotta believe matinee racing and this new challenge can help develop great young drivers.
