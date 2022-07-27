Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

The Brent MacGrath developed Beach Scene, a son of Somebeachsomewhere, established himself as the best three year old pacing colt on the planet with a sensational 1:47.2 victory in the $600,000 Meadowlands Pace on a star-studded Saturday, July 16 card at The Big M in New Jersey. MacGrath who had developed Somebeachsomewhere, maybe the greatest horse of all-time, had suggested all along that this 2022 version of “The Beach” was special too, and boy was he right. Rouged up from the start of the race, and pressured from a blistering 53:2 half onwards, Beach Scene responded when driver Yannick Gingras asked for more in the stretch and Beach blasted home in a sizzling 25:4 stopping the timers in 1:47:2, a new record for the lightly raced colt. After this glittering performance, it is hard to imagine anyone beating this horse. To trainer Brent MacGrath, and the ownership group of the Schooner Stable of Truro (which includes Brent’s wife), congratulations from the Atlantic Post Calls. It is the second straight year where the Canadian owned horse won the Meadowlands Pace, last year Lawless Shadow.

Canadians were also in the spotlight on the Big M card as Bulldog Hanover established a new world record with an eye-popping 1:45:4 victory, the fastest mile ever in the history of harness racing. It was a performance similar to the” Beach”, making the front thru a hot 53:1 half and pressured from the half onwards by Whichwaytothebeach only to reach back with a glittering 25:1 final quarter holding off Rockyroad Hanover and Tattoo Artist in the world record mile. Bulldog is by Shadow Play and is Canadian owned as well.

