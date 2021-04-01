PEI bred Bettim Again made his 2021 Ontario debut last Monday at Mohawk Raceway in Campbellville and the three year old son of Malicious looked awesome as he toyed with a field of aged horses going gate to wire in 1:53.4. Forget about the time which was a new lifetime best, Bettim Again looked terrific, has filled out and appeared more mature and outright professional on this occasion.
Trained by Richard Moreau for co-owners Jeff Lilley, Blair MacLauchlan, Christina Lecky, and Ian MacDonald, breeder Jeff Lilley’s pride and joy was on top at every station with splits of 28:2, 58:2,1:26.2 sprinting the last panel in an under-wraps 27:2 for the 1:53.4 score with Sylvan Filion in the bike. Bettim Again looked like a Sherman tank, that’s how impressive was his performance.
Co-owner Jeff Lilley in his interview with Atlantic Post Calls regular writer Kurt Hughes in this edition has informed readers that Bettim Again has been nominated to the North America Cup this summer, which means he would be tangling with many of the best three- year-olds on both sides of the border.
Based on his 2020 two year old campaign,1:54.1 over a half mile, and on his debut, I am certain that on a big track he will crack the 1:50 barrier. Bettim Again is much bigger and stronger this year and he will not look out of place in a North American Cup elimination, but how much more remains to be seen. A lot can happen between now and the middle of the summer, but for now he can keep Jeff, the other owners and the rest of us dreaming.
Some locals may suggest that we are getting a little carried away with Bettim Again’s debut or with the expectations for Woodmere Stealdeal, but these two colts are no ordinary stakes standouts. Both won here over a half-mile track in 1:54:1 and both would likely come close to the 1:50 barrier on a given day and under the right conditions and on a track like Mohawk. But those considerations are for both colts when they raced as two year olds, now they are more mature, bigger and stronger. Regardless of how these two preform in the months that follow, they are certainly making the Canadian scene worth following.
------------------------------------------
If you have been following the harness racing journals and papers “up-country” you most likely have been reading about the Jeff Gural feud with Rene Allard or about USTA Chairman Joe Faraldo’s vendetta with Jeff Gural, the high profile owner of The Meadowlands, Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs who is one of the major players in the world of harness racing.
Recently Gural “flipped out” when he found out that Rene Allard was training horses in South Florida, mostly two-year- olds that are preparing for the upcoming stakes season.
Allard is awaiting his legal issues with the Southern District of New York but in the meantime has been given the OK to train horses. Two weeks ago, Gural fired off a press release banning all horses training or in partnership with Allard from racing at his three tracks and that included horses that had been staked to racing events at his flagship track The Meadowlands, as well as at Tioga and Vernon. I don’t know if Gural’s threat will stand up in court if challenged by the owners of the horses had already made their stake payments, but I would not want to be battling with Jeff Gural on any matter. In response, Allard’s lawyer fired off a vicious barrage at Gural citing the merits of Allard’s right to make a living training horses and that in this country one is innocent until proven guilty; nevertheless there is no end to this very public and bitter dispute. Rene Allard will get his day in court, unfortunately, the Southern District of New York has a lopsided conviction rate, so the odds are not encouraging or in his favor. We have no idea what kind of a case is against Rene or if it is strong one or not, but I do know that having this issue dragged through the media is not helpful for the game on either side of the border.
The other major issue playing out in the media is the passage of the Harness Racing Integrity and Safety Act in the USA and its impact it could have on the harness racing breed as seen thru the eyes of United States Trotting Association Chairman Joe Faraldo. This Act was born out of Gural’s frustration with the lack of action by the various racing commissions in weeding out “shadow” trainers and those using performance enhancing drugs. It was Gural that hired Five Stones Intelligence Inc whose investigations led to the charges against vets, some thoroughbred and harness racing trainers.
USTA Chairman Faraldo fears that much of what is in the Harness Racing Integrity Act pretains to the thoroughbred industry, for example, the use of race day medications like Lasix which some maintain played a role in the multitude of deaths and animal breakdowns last winter at major USA thoroughbred tracks. Last year the various USA state racing commissions had wildly different rules for medication use, many very different from Ontario, another major player on the harness racing scene. Fred Gural maintains that a similar set of rules for all is needed and nobody can disagree with that game plan.
What impact will the new Harness Racing Integrity and Safety Act have on the race day issue with Lasix, a drug that trainers use so that a horse can race, on a fair and level playing field with a horse that does not bleed. Will Lasix be banned or rendered so useless that it helps nobody. Will there be new fees associated with the Act?
None of this is spelled out in black and white just yet, but if there are there issues that may turn out to be detrimental to harness racing here, maybe all parties should be sitting down and discussing them sooner than later.
