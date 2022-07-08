Bettim Again was the winner of the TOP CLASS on Friday, June 24th. He stopped the clock in 1:56.2 for trainer George Rennison and driver Todd Trites. Bettim Again has $11,040 made in 12 starts. That’s pretty good. Todd had 3 wins on the June 24th card… he scored victories with Desir Dorleans, Good Friday Three and Bettim Again. Good job, Todd!
June is now over and the summer is here. The Atlantic Sires Stakes and The Phil Pinkney Memorial took place in Truro on Friday night, June 17th. Kinda Like Royalty won the 1st division of the “B” fillies in the Atlantic Sires ($3000 purse) in 1:59 flat for driver Darren Crowe and trainer Joe Baxter. Joe Baxter co-owns this filly with Karen Williams. Cutter Loose won the 2nd division of the “B” fillies in 1:59.1 for Marc Campbell and The MCR Cutter Loose Group. The Phil Pinkney Memorial Races went for a purse of $5960. Allthewaytocardigan (Tobago Cays) won the 1st colt division of The Phil Pinkney Memorial for 3-year-old pacing colts in 1:55.4 for Myles Heffernan Sr. and wife (owner), Jackie Heffernan. This colt paced home in 28 flat & looked good doing it too. Fern Hill General won the 2nd division of The Phil Pinkney Memorial for 3-year-old pacing colts in 1:57.2 for Brodie MacPhee and trainer Earl Smith. Owners Peter Smith and Gerald Morrissey have a nice colt with Fern Hill General. Congrats fellas! The Realprincess (Source of Pride) won the 3-year-old filly pacing division ($15,020 purse) of The Atlantic Sires Stakes in 1:56.3. This filly was driven by Corey MacPherson and is owned by Eddy Doucette, Blaine Thibeau, Gordon McLeod and Grant Mann. She’s a nice filly, guys.
Other Winners:
There were a few other winners on the June 17th card, who weren’t in stakes races. Both Andy Campbell and Darren Crowe scored two times each. Grins Little Flirt won the 1st race for Andy Campbell and trainer/owner Clayton Stevens. Woodmere Denver (Pang Shui) was a winner in 1:58.1 for driver Gilles Barrieau and trainer Danny Romo. Woodmere Denver is owned by Jeff and Bob Skinner & Daniel Hiltz of Hammonds Plains, NS. Divide (A Rocknroll Dance) was a winner for Danny Gillis (Port Hood) and Bev McIsaac (Fairview, PEI) in 1:57.4 by 4 lengths. This is a good-sized filly out of a Somebeachsomewhere mare called, Geometry. Congratulations Danny and Bev! At the Helm was a winner again in 2:00.4 for trainer Pam Moore. Pam co-owns At the Helm with Blair Saunders. At the Helm has been racing awesome for his new owners. Way to go Helmer! Whistlen Cricket was a winner in 2:00.1 for driver Greg Munro and trainer Dave Carey. Thunder Alley was a winner in 1:56 flat for David Dowling and owner Aurolie Beaumont of Judique, NS in the $2000 NW $1251 class. Legendary Ron won the top class in 1:55.1 for driver Dale Spence and trainer Nick Oakes. Nice trip! Lively Freddie was the final winner on the night in 1:58.4 for driver Darren Crowe and trainer Clayton Stevens. Craig White is the new owner of Lively Freddie after a claim on June 10th, 2022.
Tobins Profit and RhoJo Moe
On Friday night, June 24th, the Danny Romo trained, Tobins Profit (Stonebridge Terror) 2-year-old gelding, was a winner in 2:00 flat for his 1st start of the year. Kevin Dorey, Bob Sumarah & Frank Brundle own Tobins Profit. Maybe they have another Woodmere Stealdeal in the making? He looked good in this start off the front with veteran Danny Romo in the sulky.
Rhojo Moe races out of the Danny Romo Stable for trainer Sandy Baird & this filly went a great start off the front for Paul Langille. Rhojo Moe was a winner in 1:57.3 (last ¼ in 29.3). Congrats to Sandy Baird & the Rhojo Group of Trenton, NS.
Batterup Hanover
On June 18th, Batterup Hanover raced in the Walter Dale Memorial & finished 3rd for Paul Langille. He had serious traffic trouble and was forced out 3 wide all the way down the back stretch & around the final turn. Batterup Hanover paced his mile in 1:56.2, finishing up 3rd. Time to Dance was the winner and American Risk was 3rd. Both horses from Truro raced well at EPR. Batterup Hanover then ventured over to Charlottetown the next week in the Cecil Ladner for a $6000 purse & Batterup Hanover got the job done in the final strides over Time to Dance and Screen Test. Paul Langille and Batterup Hanover sailed home in 27 FLAT to win in 1:53.2. He is, indeed, a very nice horse. Batterup Hanover is owned by Rosanne & Chantel Langille, Debbie Francis and Doug Lowthers. Congratulations to the connections of Batterup Hanover - who has lots more in the tank.
Beach Glass – NA CUP
Beach Glass (a son of Somebeachsomewhere) finished 2nd in the NA Cup with Yannick Gingras in the bike. The colt raced very well and he paced his own mile in 1:50.3. The Schooner Li Stable owns Beach Glass, who now has $270,000 made in 3 starts. Not too bad, eh? Congratulations guys!
Atlantic Star to The Maritimes
Atlantic Star is a new purchase by Mike Pollard of Stratford, PEI. She raced Tuesday evening (June 28th) at Red Shores, Charlottetown, left from post five for trainer/driver Mike McGuigan and cruised to an open lengths 1:55:1 victory in the $1800 class. As Standardbred Canada stated, “The six-year-old daughter of Cheyenne Rei had been racing at Hoosier Park in Anderson, Indiana and has scored four wins so far in 2022.” She took a mark last year of 1:51.4 at Hoosier Park and this year, her fastest victory was paced in 1:53.1 at Miami Valley. She shows some impressive miles with early gate-speed. We hope to see her in Truro when the fillies and mares’ series takes place. Best of luck to Mike Pollard and Mike McGuigan with this nice mare.
Horsemen’s Golf Tournament
The Horsemen’s Golf Tournament is being played on Friday, July 22nd @ 9am shot gun start at The East Mountain Golf Course. The tournament is now booked and full for this year. Thanks so much to those horsemen/horsewomen who have kindly donated to the golf tournament: James & Anthony MacDonald, Ron & Gail McLellan of RG McGroup, Vernon Cochrane, Rachel Andrew, Austin Sorrie, Louis Phillipe Roy and Andrea Rennison (Rennison Racing). We have live harness racing action on Tuesday, July 19th Friday, June 22nd & Saturday, June 23rd for Atlantic Grand Circuit Week.
Quote of the Week:
“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style” (Maya Angelou).
