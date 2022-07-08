Bachelor Party follows Rotten Ronnie to Charlottetown. Left to right Ryan MacDonnell (Groom), Brent Fraser, James Doyle, Liam MacDonnell, Borden Rhyno, Iain MacDonald, John MacDougall, Jeff MacInnis, Nick MacNeil and Alex Morrison. (Missing from photo Brady MacDougall, Atlantic Post Calls scribe)
The heat is on, the days get hotter and the miles go faster. How about that big mile Saturday evening in Charlottetown by our own Rotten Ronnie. The Inverness invader took his game to Red Shores for his division of the Cecil Ladner Memorial and what a show it was. Leaving from the rail, Ronnie and driver Red Doucet hustled right to the front and were on top at every station winning in a new lifetime best of 1;52:4, the fastest trip ever here by a four year Maritime bred.
Here at Inverness Raceway there were a number of impressive miles. Euchred and Intended Royalty traded wins in the last two editions of the Inverness Raceway. The 11 year old Intended Royalty won a week ago in 1:57:4 and Euchred, now ten years old, won last this week in a flashy 1:56:3. In an ever changing world it’s nice to see these two don’t change.
The Driving Star MacLellan
Mary MacQuarrie, 85, Wins
Now I’m going to turn your attention to a young up and coming horseman from Inverness making a major impact in Charlottetown. Damien MacLellan or D Mac as we call him here has gotten off to an amazing start in his driving career battling the best horses and drivers in the region night after night. The 19 year old has compiled a record of 11-4-5 in 55 starts and has already had a three-bagger in his promising career. You’ve turned into a fine young man on and off the track and with your work ethic, the sky is the limit.
A lot of things bring me joy in the harness racing world but none more than seeing 85 year old Mary MacQuarrie jogging her new horse; to make it even better, Mary watched as her son Dougie drove Maroon Seelster (State Treasurer) to a 2:04:4 victory last week.
Well, I was watching the Meadowlands last Saturday night and I saw something I thought I’d never see. Bulldog Hanover won in 1:47 flat with a last quarter in 24:4. I might be wrong but I’d say that is the fastest last quarter in history. Regardless, it was amazing.
One last thing I’d like to give a shout out to is the new simulcast, the graphics are impressive, and Gordie MacNeil sounds great. I hope everyone takes some time to watch our product.
