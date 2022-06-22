The pace has quickened at Inverness Raceway the past few weeks. Nippy John who was making his first start at Inverness this season and leading the charge was the four year old pacing stallion Rotten Ronnie. The son of Malicious won his first start in 1:57 and change and then followed it up last Sunday with a blistering 1:55:1 effort on June 11th in front of a very good crowd. Nippy John who was making his first start of the season at Inverness was a hard charging 2nd in the most recent Ronnie outing and I am looking forward when these two hook up again.
Of the Inverness horses, J J Scarlett (by Tobago Cays) made her season’s debut in Summerside finishing 2nd against a tough group of fillies and then followed that up with a 2nd to Woodmere Jazz in 1:56:2 at Truro last Friday in the $7645 Don and George Turner filly stake.
It’s been a while since veteran driver Dougie MacQuarrie found the inverness winner’s circle but he came back in a splash. For the first time in 12 years, MacQuarrie who was dealing with some soundness issues posted a driving double, going wire to wire in 2:02:4 with Watt Machs Me Win for owner-trainer Zach Mullins of Inverness and coming back two races later in 1:59 with Mister Big Top for owner Stacey Smith Robinson of Ontario. I think I can speak for everyone in Inverness and say Welcome back Dougie.
Also on the Sunday card, Rockemsockem Scott came up with an impressive victory 1:57:2 victory, getting home in 28:3 to win with plenty to spare. The driving-training combo of Gerald and Donnie Kennedy were very happy with the outing by the five year old by Rockin Amadeus.
Another that appears to be getting better every time out is Rankinville Shamus who posted a 2:00:1 victory, home in 29 and change, for owner-trainer-driver Sandy MacNeil. Shamus is a stallion by Vintage Master. Two year old Jgsjumanji handled by Gussie MacLean was the first trainer to put a line on a two year old in Atlantic Canada as the freshman was back a ways, 6th in 2;02:4.
On the topic of two year olds at Inverness, Redmond Doucet posted a 2:07 chart mile with his own Dirty Bobby in a qualifier and came back later in the day with a 2:06 score with two year old Sue Warrior owned and trained by your Inverness scribe Brady MacDougall.
Word around Inverness is that Rotten Ronnie is headed for Charlottetown later this month where he face a tough class in the Cecil Ladner Memorial. Regarding this weeks North American Cup at Mohawk, I like Beach Glass to get the job done for Brent MacGrath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.