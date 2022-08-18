An unprecedented crowd of more than 1000 people packed Inverness Raceway on July 27th for an exciting card of harness racing that showcased the track’s signature race, the Inverness Gathering Pace. The program also included a Nova Scotia stake for three year old pacing fillies and in this one Little Miss Miley was on top at every call posting a 1:59:4 score for trainer-driver Myles Heffernan. In the Gathering Pace the action started right off the gate as Rusty Riley and Euchred battled past the quarter in 28:4 and the pace did not slow down as Hippy John was out early to challenge Rusty to a half in a sizzling 56:2. Having put all challenges away and passing the third marker in 1:25:4 it looked like Rusty was going the distance when out of the clouds came DONTBLVMEJUSTWATCH as the crowd roared in disbelief, a move that reminded this writer of a spectacular Old Home Week finish. Don’t Believe Me Just Watch stopped the timers in a hot 1:56 for driver Randy Getto and his brother Dan who co-owns the new arrival from Ontario. The pari-mutual wager topped $18,000, a season’s high.
The following week, July 31st, saw another huge crowd at Inverness and it was another terrific effort by Don’t Believe Me Just Watch in the 33rd annual Johnny Margaret Allan Ian pace. The five year old son of He’s Watching posted a sizzling 1:55:4 victory, a second outstanding effort since arriving in Inverness.
This past Wednesday, August 10 the two year old Atlantic Sire stake colts and fillies invaded Inverness as part of a twelve race program. The two hot colts in the two year old division continued their winning ways as Malignity posted a sizzling 1:57 score for driver Paul Langille and owners Debbie Francis and Rosanne Langille of Nova Scotia. The other division saw Tobins Profit go wire to wire in 1:59:4 for driver Jason Hughes, trainer Danny Romo and the ownership group of Kevin Dorey, Frank Brundle and Robert Sumarah.
On the two year old filly side, Entitled Express kicked off the first division with a sharp 1:59:2 effort for driver Mark Campbell while in the second division Woodmere Jade made every post a winning one stopping the timers in 2:01. Go Sister, Soul Sister won the final split in 2:01:3. The pari-mutual handle was a five year high of $22,439.
Chestico Harness Racing Matinee at Port Hood
The Port Hood track staged a five race matinee card on Saturday, August 5th and a big crowd turned out to see a new track record as Rhodena Road and driver Mark MacDonnell lowered the track record to 2:00:4.
Donnie N - Marie - Johnny Gillis Memorial
1 Rhodena Road (Mark Macdonnell)
2 East Coast Invader (Monica Sutherland)
3 Q T’s Charlie (Jeremy Baker )
4 J Gs Fireball (Cameron MacEachern)
Fractions 29:4 58:4 1:29:2 2:00:4
Other winners were Eastwardo Fun (Perry MacIsaac) in 2:06:2 in the irish Road Training Centre Pace,R Es Aiden (Monica Sutherland) in 2:04:3 in the John, Hughie and Rachel MacIsaac Memorial, Doc’s Ron Henry (Monica Sutherland) in 2:03:1 in the Phonsie MacEachern Family Pace, and Windemere Dontmatter (Justin Sutherland) in 2:04:1 in the Karen and Bernie MacDonald Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.