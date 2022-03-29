It’s that time of the year when the snow disappears and the thoughts of the harness racing season in the Maritimes has race fans and owners hustling out to their favorite track to watch the babies in action. Here in Atlantic Canada, the yearlings that were purchased last Fall at the Atlantic Classic Sale in Crapaud, PEI or elsewhere are now two years old and in training and the championship dreams of owners and trainers will soon be put to test. It is the most exciting time of the year for horsemen in Atlantic Canada ,perhaps even more so this year, as race fans have been watching Atlantic Sire stake and Atlantic Canada developed pacers and trotters star at the major tracks like Mohawk, the Meadowlands and Yonkers.
Lovedbythemasses t,5,1:50:2 is arguably the best aged trotter in North America, unbeaten and 4 for 4 in 2022, and he’s one of a number of local developed horses that are worth their weight in gold. “Masses” is a son of Muscle Mass that was bred and raised by Wade Peconi of Stanchel, PEI and trained by Ed Peconi. This horse was not for sale but when the Covid 19 restrictions shut down Ontario racing, the owners were forced to part with their trot star. Another standout is pacing mare So Much More, a daughter of Big Jim, bred by Tom, Doug and Cam MacPhee of Nine Mile Creek and developed right here at the CDP by Tom Weatherbie. She may well be the best pacing mare in Canada or the USA, her only defeats last year were to Lyons Sentinel but in those two races, So Much More drew the far outside. So Much More p, 1:49:2 has beaten the Fillies and Mares Open at Mohawk in her last four starts as she inches towards the $900,000 earnings plateau.
Last year’s Atlantic Sire stake graduates like Woodmere Stealdeal, Mystifying, Emmy Lou Hayes, Woodmere Rocknroll, Woodmere Alvin have all impressed “up-country”. Woodmere Stealdeal had been racing the $34,000 top class at Mohawk and is now competing in the $50,000 FFA series at Yonkers against the best aged pacers in North America. Dusty Lane Goliath, another standout from that dazzling 2021 three year old class, was awesome in his December Meadowlands debut pacing in 1:49 and change until sidelined with sickness.
Woodmere Alvin made his 2022 debut two weeks and in his most recent outing, March 21st, stepped to a new lifetime best of 1:52:1 at Miami Valley for driver Dan Noble and D Racing Stable.
Mystifying won a couple at Mohawk and then switched to Yonkers half-mile track where she beat the $25,000 class in 1:54:1 and was 4th in a $40,000 fillies and mares in her most recent outing. Woodmere Skyroller has won at Yonkers and in her last start was 2nd beaten a head in 1:55 (purse $28,000) vs $55,000 claimers.
And let’s not forget, Maritime owned Mappos Lion who has won 8 of 12 for talented trainer-driver Paul MacDonell and sports a record of 1:50 taken in the fall at Mohawk. This colt was developed by Clare MacDonald and driven by husband Kenny and he won at both Truro and Charlottetown during Old Home week.
There is a tremendous market for Atlantic Sire stake bred and /or developed horses and the performances by horses like those above has many outside owners watching the racing from the Maritime provinces in the hopes of finding another gem.
One of the reasons for the upswing in interest for Maritime racing stock is the great improvement of the stallions and brood mares in this region. Government support certainly plays a role and so does initiatives like those identified at the recent Breeders conference held March 12th at Red Shores Charlottetown. Thanks to technology, a gathering like this is no longer a PEI event as the Conference attracted almost 100 in person but an audience of over 600 via simulcast. Executive director Julie Jamieson put together a slick interesting full day for breeders with informative panels and a virtual tour of Twinbrook Farms in Ontario. The Vet panel of Dr Martha Mellish from AVC, Dr David Best and Dr Ben Stoughton and an owners-trainers panel consisting of prominent owner Don MacRae, trainer-drivers Adam Merner and Clare MacDonald presented thought-provoking insights into various aspects of the race game.
The virtual tour of Twinbrook Farms and Jenna MacNevin was an eye opening story of best practices and those that watched the show and are players in the Ontario market will certainly give a long look at Twinbrook Farm yearlings this Fall. What was surprising for me was that 33 Twinbrook Farm mares produced 31 live foals, an amazing success rate compared to the industry standard of 55-60%. This was a number that moderator Bruce Wood of Woodmere suggests is an area that we in the region must work on improving.
Another rather important piece of information from the Breeders Conference was the realization that there has been an increase in the number of broodmares based in the province to over 400, up a little more than 50 from the previous year. A breeders assistance program certainly plays a role but so does the performances of our horses, it too attracts new owners into the breeding game.
The opening day for Maritime harness racing fast approaches at each track, and in advance of that date, numerous Award Banquets honouring the stars of the 2021 season will have taken place. Summerside Raceway’s Awards Banquet is set for Saturday, April 9th while Charlottetown’s is scheduled for Saturday, April, 30th.
The Sydney Northside Awards Banquet is set for Saturday, April 23rd at the Ashby Legion and let’s hope by that time Covid restrictions will be relaxed.
Vance Cameron, Roger Huston Calling Races in Alberta
It didn’t take Sugar Doyle long in making an impact on the Alberta scene as the popular race announcer-pari mutual analyst has recruited PEI announcer Vance Cameron and the former voice of the Little Brown Jug Roger Huston to take part in the 7th anniversary card at Century Downs Raceway and Casino, Calgary on Saturday, April 23rd. Sugar does some race calling at Century Downs but his role is more on improving the handle and in his first card, the wager swelled to over $200,000, the highest in 15 years. You can hear Vance on April 23 via HPI and bet on the card at approximately 5.30 our time. Alberta has a huge Maritime base and Brandon Campbell and Dave Kelly are top drivers in the West. Great to see, Maritime boys flying in greener pastures.
Key Upcoming Dates:
Tuesday, April 12:
Annual General Meeting, PEI Harness Racing Industry Assn,
7:00 pm – Red Shores Charlottetown Grandstand
Tuesday, April 19:
Annual General Meeting, PEI Standardbred Breeders Association,
7:00 pm – Red Shores Charlottetown
Saturday, April 23
Breakfast with the Babies
10:00 AM (tentative)
Red Shores Charlottetown Racetrack
*Don’t be left out, contact Red Shores and reserve table
