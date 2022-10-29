WOW --- what a wonderful few days of standardbred glory was the recently concluded Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend on PEI. Everything started with the record setting Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale --- 126 colts and fillies through the ring for over 1.8 million dollars --- and then two spectacular afternoons of stake racing bisected by the big Top of the Park banquet and a scrumptious free breakfast at Turfs on Sunday morning. All told it was almost too much to cram into three days, but it was FUN.
All the organizers are to be commended, from the Atlantic Standardbred Breeders Association to the Atlantic Classic Sale committee and most importantly the good folks at Red Shores Charlottetown, especially the track crew. The historic surface was very glib, quite fitting for championship contests. As is my custom, this column will focus on the people and their horses with an historical context where possible.
A very important feature of the big weekend program is the Saturday evening banquet where a quartet of families deep in harness racing history are honoured...one from each of the four Atlantic provinces. Jerry McCabe and Paul Murphy have been leading this annual exercise since 2001, although missing the past two years due to pandemic restrictions. Each province decides on their own family, and Jerry takes it from there. The families provide great cooperation with info and materials for the displays in Memory Lane, and then show up in Charlottetown from many miles away.
The Kirkpatrick family of New Brunswick was represented by 27 members, from as far away as Alberta, while the Newfoundland Ryan family had only six reps, but came from New York, Saskatchewan and of course their native province (no simple trip). Unwilling to be outdone, the Jamieson clan of Nova Scotia gathered 15 for the event. They came not only from across the Northumberland Strait, but Carl came back early from the Red Mile meet in Kentucky, Jody gave up a big Mohawk Saturday night to fly in from Toronto while cousin Tim came with his son from Calgary. For the Taylors of PEI travel was a bit simpler, but they also showed up in big numbers (22).
The Kirkpatrick story goes back to 1944 when Cecil and his two brothers purchased All Grattan from George Gay of Moncton for $300. This son of Calumet Grattan would be a top campaigner in Saint John for many years thereafter, with Cecil Kirkpatrick's grandson Gary Beatty ably carrying on the standardbred tradition more recently along with his son Kent and brother Rick who trained a stable at Fredericton until 2008.
The Jamieson story is well known to harness fans of this region. It all started with Frank Jamieson of Wallace, NS and was passed along through his four sons Roddy, Ivan, Fred and Carl. They were all good harness drivers, perhaps Roddy the slickest, and are currently riding high with the talents of Carl's son Jody. He continues to be one of the very best in this country, has won a World Driving championship along with O'Brien awards, and contributes immensely in a public relations way. After a victory Jody frequently walks his charge slowly along the homestretch fence to bump knuckles with appreciative fans. With this simple gesture he makes all Maritimers involved in this great sport extremely proud.
And father Carl --- he is quite a story himself. Carl moved his stable from Nova Scotia to Ontario on the heels of the Sackville Downs closure (1986). He has done extremely well, buying yearlings, breeding others, and training both world champions and millionaires. Up the Credit comes quickly to mind along with Warawee Needy, Santana Blue Chip and the distaffers Elegant Killeen and Appleoosa Hanover. He won the Gold Cup and Saucer driving his own Banner Yankee in 2006 and got a second with No Plan Intended this year, before selling him locally for a cool $100,000.
Jody has yet to capture a Gold Cup and Saucer trophy, but was aboard No Plan Intended in August for the deuce. Just one week before Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend, he reined Doc Moore's two year old Stockade Seelster to a triumph in the $700,000 Metro at Mohawk, and came back on Oct 15 to take the Ontario Sires Stake Gold final with the same colt. Jody Jamieson's driving skills are in great demand, and he shows no signs of slowing down.
The Taylor Tales
For the Taylors it all began in the Nine Mile Creek area of Prince Edward Island just before the middle of the last century. Dan Taylor farmed on the Rice Point side of "NMC" and fathered four sons. Three of these would become engaged in the standardbred sport with the youngest son Lee, born in 1915, probably the most intensive.
The eldest boy Winston remained on the homestead, and began to breed harness horses in the late 1940's with the Frisco Dale mare Hettie Frisco. She produced 12 foals with her second born Hettie Hoosier becoming brother Lee's foundation mare. Hettie Frisco's best racer was Lucky V p,2:07.1h, a son of Lucky Chief. Another useful offspring was the Playdale gelding Willards Choice that Winston sold to his good friend Walter Kelly of Bunbury.
Winston, who remained single much of his life, also stood stallions at his farm. His most famous was Walter Rosecroft, a son of the Volomite sire Henry Volo. This big handsome black horse had enjoyed his moment in the sun by finishing second both trips on July 30, 1959 to Mighty Lee's track record performances at the CDP on Queen Elizabeth day. I believe Claude O'Brien was catch driving him that afternoon for owner S H Horseman of Moncton.
Walter Rosecroft sired 43 foals over nine breeding seasons. His best was the trotter Judge Rankin, a son of Maritime trotting star Lady Lakeburn. Alyre Pineau did the track work for owner Art Clarke of Summerside, capturing three year old regional honors in 1972 with 12 wins from 25 races for $3,798. Following no starts at four Judge Rankin was sold to Montreal interests at five and went on to take a 2:07.2f tab with over $32,000 in career earnings.
Winston's younger brothers Newton and Lee also caught the horse bug. Newton's sons Sterling and Winston have raced and bred standardbreds over the past five decades. Sterling's Life Sign mare Gracie Allen has produced four in two minutes, her best being the Western Paradise mare Sendmeasign 1:57.4h ($41,791).
It would be the youngest boy Lee who would take the Taylor standardbred game to a higher level. He supported his family by farming and fishing lobster, but seemed to harbor a passion for the harness sport. The second foal from Hettie Frisco became his, and Hettie Hoosier, injured at two, would produce 9 foals in 10 years to the cover of six different sires. Her best by far was her first born, Armonds Buddy by Calumet Budlong.
Armonds Buddy did not race until age five, but over the next nine years he won 60 of 243 starts. He dropped his record each year ages five through eight, moving up to the CDP top class and winning in 2:06.4 for Don MacNeill in 1962. For that best lifetime mark he defeated Santiago (Clarke Smith) and Amos Frost (Buddy Campbell).
Armonds Buddy, called after Lee's middle son Armond, finished 5-5 in the '62 Gold Cup and Saucer. He made trips to Moncton for Invitationals and even went on a fall junket to Ottawa with Don MacNeill. The compact homebred treasure rang up about $14,000 in purse earnings.
But Lee Taylor was not content to just breed, train and watch. He eventually took up the driving chores and did well enough with his own stock to be hired to handle the H B Willis horses for a couple of seasons. He also campaigned his small stable at Sackville Downs in the summer of 1969, ably assisted by youngest son Errol. To curb his own standardbred thirst Errol, a teacher by profession, would spend a winter in Ottawa working with the Dr. John Findlay Stable.
Lee Taylor had lots of other raceway stars such as Suzy Way and Radiant Star. The American bred Suzy Way won 27 times, taking a 2:03.3 record at Blue Bonnets for almost $30,000 life. Her Sciota Star daughter Radiant Star enjoyed a glorious sophomore campaign in 1980 to capture PEI Horse of the Year honors. Six of Radiant Stars eight foals would then become winners for Lee, with four in two minutes.
Taylor Breeding
In this region when a Taylor bred yearling enters the sales ring astute horsemen give it special attention. The early efforts of Winston and Lee had served notice --- their products frequently achieved above average success. Lee's two older sons were to kick things up another notch. Armond became a significant supplier of yearlings in the 1980's and 90's while standing the stallions Scorpion (Big Towner) and Paris Dexter (Meadow Skipper). His mare Miss Bat Adios produced Blackberry Wine who when mated with Paris Dexter begat Dexters Jane p,1:52 ($355,414). Earl Smith developed and raced Jane for her two stake seasons, putting up over $100,000 for her owner Russ Doyle, before being sold handsomely to a US buyer. She won numerous stakes, including the rich Dairy Queen both years.
Another nice Armond Taylor product was CA Mac D, a son of Paris Dexter from Lil Ernestine. This little gelding raced from ages three through thirteen, taking his life mark of 1:54 at Vernon Downs for former Maritimer Archie MacNeill in 2002.
Unfortunately, Armond Taylor suffered a devastating stroke about one year ago, and has been left without speech and confined to a wheelchair. Now resident of a Nursing Home it is great to see him make occasional visits to the CDP on Saturday afternoons. It had been a stroke that suddenly claimed the life of Lee Taylor at age 84.
Armond's older brother Ewen, who himself battled successfully through a serious health issue last winter, has been the most prominent breeder of the lot. Shortly after completing Pharmacy School at Dalhousie he purchased the Greentree Adios broodmare Rose Tree from George Callbeck in 1971. She would deliver 15 foals at his tidy Hunter River farm over 18 years, with an even dozen taking records.
Rose Tree yearlings brought the top price at Regional Sales on at least three occasions. Her best for Ewen was the Newport Robbi colt Ego Trip at $71,000 lifetime, developed by the late great Phil Pinkney. Mr. Pinkney would become a frequent buyer of Ewen Taylor's yearlings, a wonderful opportunity for any breeder.
A quick count of the Ewen Taylor broodmares over the past 50 years comes in around fourteen. After Rose Tree they are led by Haven Barmin, Armbro Jantilly and Flower Art along with homebreds Rather Evasive and Instant Acceptance. Most recently Ewen has had Yummy Shushi (Rock N Roll Hanover) with cousin Sterling but lost her to pneumonia a few weeks after she delivered her fifth foal in June, a Boom Boom Ballykeel filly.
Ewen Taylor is a serious student of standardbred pedigrees and a close follower of track happenings at the major league level. He has bred a few $100,000 winners with the richest being the Paris Dexter son Hussy Chaser 1:52.1 at $519,898, one of this region's best. Some might remember that it was Ewen who brought Paris Dexter to this part of the world, racing that first season with Earl Smith before offering him for stallion duty in 1987. Ewen's fastest product to date was Flying Cowboy (Brandons Glory) at 1:50.3f. He has bred nine that made the 1:57 list.
After many months of careful planning and hard work Ewen Taylor has had an improvement to better health allowing him to return to his volunteer duties at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Cancer Center. His many friends have been delighted to see him once again playing golf and attending race programs at the CDP. However, now an octogenarian, more winters in Florida may still be up in the air.
The Notebook
As mentioned earlier, the 2022 Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale was a huge success with an average price over $15,000 for 126 head. Breaking it down a bit more closely there were 95 Maritime sired yearlings selling for an average price of $14,174 and 31 by non Maritime sires averaging $17,548. That represents a premium of around 24% for outside breds, but much of that difference can be absorbed in higher stud fees for (usually) Ontario sires.
The overall Sale average in 2021, by my calculation, was $16,800 for a smaller offering of 102 yearlings. There was a bigger top last year with five at $40,000 and plus while this time around there were only two. However, this year we had 16 at $30,000 and over against only 11 in a similar range for 2021. Understandably, the median price this year was a bit lower then last by about $1,000.
But the Maritime market place has come a long way in just a few years. Stake purses are up, most noticeably in PEI for Atlantic Sires action, and the yearling sale average price has about doubled in just four years. Looking back , the 2018 Atlantic Classic put 113 head through the ring for a $7,528 average price. This illustrates some nice progress for sure, which should help keep our dedicated breeders in the game, and hopefully expanding.
Now, if we could only get the Nova Scotia government to seriously work with regional and local officials to design a comprehensive plan for fostering growth in that province's standardbred industry. Should there be a renewed government interest for harness racing in Nova Scotia it could stimulate their counterparts in New Brunswick to have a closer look at things. Sadly, the great sport we all love so much appears to be in a death spiral in that province. The next year or two is extremely critical.
For anyone interested in sharing comments on this or any other column of mine please feel free to connect through tdling73@gmail.com. Individual names will never be revealed publicly without proper authorized permission.
