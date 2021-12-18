It all started for the Mullens of Tracadie Cross, PEI, their active standardbred involvement that is, in the fall of 1983. As a longtime harness racing fan Sterling Mullen, better known as Buddy, had become good friends with the Heath Craswell family.
Barry Craswell was the trainer- driver while his father Heath was listed as owner and breeder. After getting an AC's Dandy colt (Keylargo Express) from his mare Cocoanut Girl, and having her go barren in 1983, Heath decided to loan her to his country friend. Buddy, who worked with the nearby National Park Service, also operated an 80 acre farm fifteen minutes from the CDP, and was keen to raise a foal or two.
Buddy and Mary Mullen were the parents of five children, four girls and a boy. Their son Brendon, fourth born, loved most sports including the horses. It is easy to understand the two males in this seven person family finding their way to the barn.
Cocoanut Girl had paced to a 2:09.1h record for Barry Craswell at age 13 in 1979. She was by the prolific Island sire Jollity out of an Abner T Clegg mare Flicka McElwyn. Flicka and I both grew up on the same street in Kensington, about 200 yards apart, with me being four years her senior. She was the pride of her breeder Pete MacMahon, and would go on to produce seven foals thru age 21. There were six winners with 3 in 2:10...pretty good for those days. Her best was Flicka's Horn p,7,2:06.4h ($29,608).
Buddy would get two foals from Cocoanut Girl, both by Trooper Chip, a son of Bye Bye Byrd. The Trooper was holding court in the 1980's at Wally Wood's Woodmere Farm, just a few minutes up the road from Tracadie Cross. First born for the Mullens in 1985 was Troopers Lady p,5,2:04h, a late developing filly sadly lost to colic at age six.
Cocoanut Chip was the second filly for Buddy and Brendon, born in 1986. They got her to the races at three, pacing to a 2:11.4 record at Charlottetown on an impressive 7 -- 2-1-2 summary. This mare would race on to age seven, taking a 1:59.3h mark at six and putting over $20,000 on her lifetime papers.
And it would be Cocoanut Chip that locked the Mullens into the harness racing business. She produced four foals, all to be trained by the Mullens, and all to make the 2:02 list. First it was Chippys Playboy, a Drop Off colt who had a nice three year old campaign at Charlottetown. He ended that season in Montreal, taking a 2:01.2f record for Mario Baillargeon before returning to PEI. However, he was disappointing at four, his last year racing.
Chip's second foal Coconut Supreme, sired by Paris Dexter (Meadow Skipper), would be a remarkably different story. Jason Hughes reined the 3yr old filly to six CDP wins, her best 2:00.3. Later that year she was sent to Donnie Rankin at Windsor Raceway for another 11 starts, winning one and banking over $10,000. At four she raced the early summer on PEI before shipping to Rideau Carleton with Vic Puddy after Old Home Week. She won one of 12 tries for about $7,500, and would race the next five seasons strictly in the Maritimes.
Jason Hughes was the regular driver for Coconut Supreme, putting an eye popping 1:56.3h tab on her in 2002 at age six. She posted 31 wins over a seven season career that never featured fewer the 20 starts annually. Her first four campaigns each earned over $11,000, nice numbers 20 years ago. She was a very special mare with lifetime money at $70,430.
But as a broodmare Coconut Supreme did not match her racetrack prowess. From her six foals there would be only two winners. Her best was Homers Boy Bart p,3,2:01.1h, stakes placed at both two and three, but only $12,126 earned over three campaigns. In Brendon's words, "he was a gutsy little guy, wearing only a 49" hopple at two, but suffered soundness issues".
The other record taker from Supreme was Coconut Ladida, a Largo filly who won 5 of 38 lifetime starts. She was "B" stakes placed at both two and three. Her life record of 1:59.1h came at age four for Jason, but after a late season sickness scratch she was unable to regain her form. Life earnings for the once promising mare came to $9,273.
Cocoanut Chip's third foal was Bud the Spud p,6, 2:00.1h ($17,759). This son of Drop Off raced for 6 years, taking his life mark at age six for Gary Chappell. Post Calls colleague Kurt Hughes had a win behind this guy in 2003.
The final foal was BJ's Money Maker, a "prophetically" named son of Matter of Money. As a 3y/o with Jason on the lines, he won his fourth lifetime race in 2:00.4, and was 7 more times second from only 12 starts that summer. Lameness problems at four restricted him to nine outings with only one win. The money making hopes for this colt did not materialize for Brendon, but there were to be other opportunities.
Exciting Times
The season of 2006 was to be a most memorable one for the Mullen Racing Stable. Early in August Brendon received a call from Robert Shepherd in Ontario regarding a horse. For $3,000 they could purchase Classie Albert, a three year old son of Albert Albert. In two years of Ontario racing (16 starts) he had but three seconds and a third...not good enough for his owners.
However, closer review showed he had nice pedigree. His dam Briar Classic had been an impressive two year old stake winner, victorious in 9 of 11 starts her freshman year for $55,166, and had made over $145,000 lifetime. Six of her 7 foals would be winners, three in 1:55. So, "classy" he might be they determined.
The maiden colt arrived at the Mullens after OHW, and promptly went on to win his first eight starts for Jason, dropping his record to 1:58.2h in November. Over the next four seasons Classie Albert would record another 9 victories and add an average of $5,000 yearly to their bank account.
The summer of 2010 was another special season for Brendon as he had a pair of promising 2y/o's in training. The aforementioned Homers Boy Bart was his colt hopeful, while If I Were a Boy was prepping nicely for distaff stakes. She was a homebred daughter of Yankee Leader from the Harrods mare Springbrook Star. The Mullens had raced her full brother Star Yankee for three years (ages 2 - 4), but got only 13 total starts, with two wins. He had been stakes placed twice at two before suffering soundness trouble.
His sister seemed to be another precocious prospect in Brendon's eyes. She won her qualifier, finished a rapidly closing fourth in the Callbeck at SRW, and then hit the "A" stakes trail. If I Were a Boy posted a 2:03.3 AtSS win at Inverness over Our Lady Byng, and lost by a shrinking nose to Woodmere Gorgeous in Lady Slipper Gold at Summerside. The filly then took a 2:01.1 record winning her PEI Colt Division at CDP. After a scratch (sick) she tried the Maritime Breeders at Truro in late October, but made a break and was distanced. Unfortunately, her ankle blew up and that would be her final race.
The Present Day
My visit to the Brendon Mullen Stable in Tracadie Cross came on a cold rainy afternoon in early December. He has a very comfortable 100' x 37' well insulated steel barn with 8 finished large stalls (12'x11'), a bath area and lots of room for hay and feed plus a nice enclosure for Misty the pony.
Misty belongs to his stepchild Bree, the 11 year old daughter of Brendon's second wife Jenna Murphy, formerly of SeaView (outside Kensington). They have been married about five years, with Jenna having brought two other children to the union, Blaze 12 and Bower 9. All the children have shown great horse interest, with Blaze being very helpful on race days.
Outside the barn on the 20 acre property are two turnout paddocks and a larger field. The field has a good sized run-in shed where Homers Boy Bart is enjoying retirement accompanied by broodmare Luck For Betty p,4,1:59.4 ($39,327). This Cammibest mare is the dam of Southfield Sassy p,3,1:57.1h ($41,585) by Ameripan Gigalo, winner of a PEI Colt Stake at 3 for Terry Gallant. Her second foal, bred by the Mullens, is Harry and Betty by Rollwithitharry. This 3y/o gelding, tall and solidly built, is getting close to qualifying for Brendon. He has been in 2:35 over the farm's 1/3 mile track that probably has a 20 second variance to the CDP.
As one gazes up from the barn, and across the track, you see their beautiful four bedroom house on an elevated position in the track infield, a commanding view for sure. Brendon built the house in 2016 and the barn about 10 years earlier. The 55 year old horseman owns Country Road Construction, a small company that has been building houses for the past few years. Brendon closed up his Plumbing Company in 2020, one with which he had begun employment after trade school, and then subsequently purchased.
Like most successful people one does best by having capable assistants. For Brendon, on the day I was there, that person doing the track work was 24 y/o Cole MacLaren, his nephew. Cole is a professional baseball player, rather unique for a PEIslander in 2021. He spent four years on a baseball scholarship at University of Pittsburg and then signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers organization. Last summer the catcher spent time at Grand Rapids, Mi ("A" ball) and Erie, Pa (AA" ball). He has caught a few young pitchers who made appearances with the Tigers last season.
While at University Cole regularly attended Sunday afternoon race cards at the Meadows (south of Pittsburg) where he met and befriended top driver Aaron Merriman. Aaron recently sent him a beautiful drivers helmet that matches nicely with Cole's red, white and blue drivers suit custom made by Wendy MacRae. This package makes him one of the sharpest figures on the track during warm-ups.
Brendon's other main help comes from neighbor Erin MacArdle, 22 y/o daughter of a family friend. Both Erin and Cole are partners on Brendon's rising stable star, the horse that originally drew my attention to this Stable. Better Be In Love is a 5y/o Bettors Delight - Bell Amis Love mare who Brendon purchased from longtime friend Vic Puddy two years ago ($12,000). She was a $37,000 yearling from the Lexington Select Sale in 2017 who was having trouble finding success at Rideau Carleton.
Winless in 11 two year old starts, the filly really struggled at three with only $1,075 from 9 tries. Vic brought her down to OHW racing in 2019 where she won her first CDP outing for Gilles Barrieau in 2:01.1. After finishing second in her next start the deal was made, and to Tracadie Cross she came. She dropped her speed badge to 1:56.4 last year, and to 1:55.4 this season. Steady progress, with different drivers, has seen her elevated to Preferred Mares competition. Her best charted time is 1:54 and she has close to $13,000 made this year.
Better Be In Love is Brendon's favorite horse of all time, and one who will probably keep improving. Bred by the famous White Birch Farm of New Jersey she is sister to 5 in 1:55 and 5 in the $100,000 club from 10 siblings. Her richest brother Red John 1:50s still races at Rideau with earnings close to $300,000.
Other race horses in the Mullen Stable are 8y/o Bankshot Hanover 4,1:52.1s, Bashful Bree 3,2:03.1h (a homebred Articulator filly) and St Lads Skip 3,2:05.1h, recently purchased from Vic Puddy for five figures. Vic and Brendon have been good friends for many years, and last summer Mr Puddy expanded his regular Old Home Week visit to a full month. Brendon thinks Vic would like to spend the rest of his time here in PEI, somewhat similar to what Colin Johnson has done. Who knows what lies ahead in this little piece of standardbred paradise!!!
Before closing on the racing operation one must make mention of Brendon's grandsons. From his first marriage there are two daughters, Ashley and Haley. Each of the girls, now married, have a son, and in keeping with the "B's" they are named Barrett and Brooks. One is 5 months, the other one and a half years, and both love seeing races on the TV screen. They get quite excited watching race replays, especially of Bankshot Hanover, with the older lad frequently yelling and going to the whip.
There are two other residents at the Mullen barn. Erin MacArdle arrived home from Ontario this year with a 3y/o Captaintreacherous filly in foal to McWicked. She owns half of the former $17,000 yearling with Ontario trainer Esa Lahtinen. Next Life Hanover is a second foal who trained at two before being bred at three. Her 3/4 sister Nice Kitty Hanover p,4,1:51s, a $70,000 Harrisburg yearling, is currently racing at Mohawk with $90,000 on her card.
Down Memory Lane
The last equine I was to meet that day was 17 y/o Blu Meadow Willie, a horse that I remembered well. What a gallant campaigner he was, racing free legged and for so many years. Willie is a product of Ralph Frizzell's standardbred farm in Winsloe...the home of the Blu Meadows. Ralph did the breeding, the training and occasionally the teaming. Some he would sell at Yearling Auctions, but many were retained, often with good stake success. Such was the story of Willie, a son of Drop Off out of Blu Meadow Eve, she being a homebred daughter of Curtis Hanover - Rae Bell Edna p,5,2:05.1h. Eve had taken a 1:59.3h mark at five in 1991 and exceeded $25,000 lifetime...a nice race mare.
Ralph raced Blu Meadow Willie from age two thru five. He was a good two year old, winning a pair of "B" type stakes before finishing a surprising second in the $33,655 Maritime Breeders final for Daryl MacLean. That freshman year of 14 starts put $21,303 in the Frizzell bank account. However, his three year old campaign did not go well. Ralph even tried using hopples for a handful of starts. There was only one win from 10 tries and $2,393 in purse money, the lowest in his first 10 years at the track.
Blu Meadow Willie was sold to Bob and Brenda MacInnis at six, and the gelding went on to race very well from their Summerside location for the next six years. He posted 45 wins from an average of 34 starts per year, tremendous consistency. While Bob sat the sulky sometimes, most of the race driving was done by Walter Cheverie who when recently collared was quick to state, "he was a great horse".
Walter vividly recalled their triumph in the first Mike MacDonald Memorial during OHW 2014. "Willie was 10 that year, and when Bob and I embraced in the Winners Circle each of us had tears in our eyes". The gallant campaigner was at his best that summer, winning 4 of 6 successive trips in sub 1:56, the best 1:55.3 for Walter.
Blu Meadow Willie raced 13 consecutive years, facing the starter at SRW for the final time Oct 14, 2018. Dale Spence was in the bike that day, reining the old warrior to a final win in 2:01.1. He did it his customary way, starting overland at the half from well back, tipping three wide at the third station, and making up over three lengths thru the lane. Just a perfect ending, for a storybook horse with a lifetime summary of 324 -- 62 - 55 - 49 ($97,306).
After Bob MacInnis' passing Willie's ownership was listed as Brenda and their daughter Morgan MacInnis. When approached for a fitting retirement home Brendon Mullen was happy to comply. About once a month Brenda and some friends come from Summerside to brush old Willie down, and show him a little family love, as Morgan now lives in Alberta.
After doing his absolute best for 13 racetrack years Blu Meadow Willie is enjoying his just reward. Can any of us hope for better?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.