Marc Campbell opened the 2023 in sensational fashion winning the top two features on the Saturday afternoon, January 7th card in impressive fashion. In the $3500 race 14 Preferred class, Campbell hustled Dr Mitch Downey’s Blood Money right to the front and he was there all the way holding off Mantario and Stash It Away in 1:57:1 with Moonwriter and Sauble Attack picking up minor shares. In the $3000 race 14 Mares Preferred, Campbell used similar tactics sending Dreamfare Zenfire to the front and battling arch-rival Acefortyfour Dome all the way up the backstretch and still in a war as the field turned for home. In the homestretch, the Dreamfare mare still had enough left in holding off Maggies Delight and a game Acefortyfour Dome who earned show money although out on the rim most of the last half. Elm Grove Mistress, The Lady Sheriff and Ms Moyse rounded out the Open Mares field. Dreamfare Zenfire is owned by Ryan and Everett MacLeod of Souris, PEI
Campbell the reigning CDP dash winning champion got off to a blazing start on the opening card of 2023 as he won race two hanging a new lifetime mark of 2:04:2 on the now three year old All Bets Off filly owned by Shirley Symes. Poplar Artie gave Campbell win #2 on the afternoon card, as he slipped up the passing lane in deep stretch with the Matt and Liam Myers owned pacer to catch favorite First Glance in the final strides; two races later, race eight, it another Campbell slick drive as he got under the wire first with Zack The Men in 2:02:2 for owners for owners Michael MacDonald of Vernon Bridge and Visser Farms of Orwell. Filly Forty Seven brought the curtain down on the card taking race 15 as Campbell went gate to wire with the veteran mare scoring a close 2:02:2 victory over Ubettimagoodone and Pacific Delight. The winner is owned by Alan MacDonald of Orwell, Cory Carver of Montague and Kate Smallman of Mermaid.
Brady Sweet, Burn Out Hanover takes $3000 Co-feature
Young Brady Sweet and Burn Out Hanover enjoyed the drop in class from the Preferred ranks as the young Prince County driver sent Burn Out right to the front and they stayed there throughout winning by four lengths in 1:58:4 over Phil Dorleans and Hippy John. The winner is owned by Orwell Bay Stable of Orwell, PEI.
Dowling, Barrieau, Hughes Post Driving Doubles
Three drivers that perennial challenge Campbell for the dash winning crown each posted a driving double. Dave Dowling won with Middleton Terror in 1:57:1 for co-owners Kingsley and Don Walsh of Albany and Frank Balcom of Amherst, and with Premier Joy A in 1:59:1 for co-owners Michael Arnold of Olds, Alberta and Amy Lakie of Montague. Jason Hughes posted his first of the day with Woodmere Dealer in 2:03:4 for owner Don MacRae of Orwell Cove and earned his double with Smart Official in 2:00:2 for Peter Lanigan and Sandra Stead of Montague. Gilles Barrieau won race five with Topville Angelina in 2:00.1 for co-owners Jodi Lynn Matheson, Stephane Boudreault of Quebec and Gene Smallman of Kensington and was back in the winners circle with The Time to Win in 2:00:4 for Shirley Weeks of Kensington.
Other winners on the Saturday card were Money Honey in 2:03:1 for driver Dale Spence and owners Doug Matheson of Cornwall and Dunsan Farms of Warren Grove and Dusty Lane Zendaya in 1:59:3 for driver Cory MacPherson and owner Alexis Gass of Cornwall.
January 14-16 CDP Cards Cancelled
The Saturday afternoon, January 14th card scheduled for Red Shores Charlottetown had been postponed until Monday, January 16 but continuous rain and wet snow has made the track sloppy and unsafe to conduct live racing. The City track is hoping to be back in action on Saturday,January 21st providing weather co-operates.
