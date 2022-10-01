CHR Hall of Fame

Having now fully recognized and inducted those named to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame as the Classes of 2020 and 2021, the Standardbred and Thoroughbred Nomination Committees have determined the categories and finalists to appear on the ballot presented to the Election Committees, from which the Class of 2022 will be selected.  

Previously, The Board of the CHRHF agreed the Classes of 2022 and 2023 will each be comprised of four inductees per breed, per class. The individuals named to CHRHF Class of 2022, and Class of 2023 will be formally inducted in a double year ceremony in the summer of 2023. The Class of 2023 will be determined in the spring of 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.