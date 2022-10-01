Having now fully recognized and inducted those named to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame as the Classes of 2020 and 2021, the Standardbred and Thoroughbred Nomination Committees have determined the categories and finalists to appear on the ballot presented to the Election Committees, from which the Class of 2022 will be selected.
Previously, The Board of the CHRHF agreed the Classes of 2022 and 2023 will each be comprised of four inductees per breed, per class. The individuals named to CHRHF Class of 2022, and Class of 2023 will be formally inducted in a double year ceremony in the summer of 2023. The Class of 2023 will be determined in the spring of 2023.
A 20-person Election Committee for each breed will determine the one individual to be inducted in each of four categories per breed, with the results to be announced on Wednesday, October 5th.
The four categories selected by the Thoroughbred Nominating Committee for the 2022 Thoroughbred ballot are Builder, Jockey, Male Horse and Veteran – Person or Horse. Categories and finalist names in each are presented below in alphabetical order.
A Thoroughbred Builder ballot comprised of Charles E. Fipke, Sam Lima, and Glenn Sikura, is offered for voter consideration.
The ballot for Jockeys is comprised of Eurico Rosa Da Silva, Richard Dos Ramos and Emile Ramsammy.
The 2022 Thoroughbred Male Horse ballot includes Court Vision, Fatal Bullet and Joshua Tree.
In the Thoroughbred Veteran category, voters will select from Alydeed, Bessarabian and Formal Gold.
The four Standardbred categories appearing on the 2022 Election Ballot include Communicators, Male Horse, Trainer and Veteran. Categories and finalist names in each are presented below in alphabetical order.
In the Standardbred Communicator category, the finalists are Vance Cameron, Paul Delean, and Frank Salive.
The Standardbred Male Horse category ballot features Marion Marauder, Muscle Mass, and Shadow Play.
In the Standardbred Trainer category, voters will select from John Bax, Jack Darling and Dr. Ian Moore.
The Standardbred Veteran category ballot includes B Cor Tamara, Gilles Gendron and Western Dreamer.
