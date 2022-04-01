We're now about one month into a brand-new harness meet at Century Downs - just north of Calgary, AB. For the time being it'll be one race card per week, on Saturday afternoons, until mid-April when Tuesday matinees will be added. The March 12 program went over well with both top class events going in very quick time for mid-March in Alberta. Codename Cigar Box would take the boy's feature, winning in 1:53.2, with Brandon Campbell aboard - while Stash The Cookies was an easy winner of the mare's feature, in 1:53.3, with driver Phil Giesbrecht up. The total wager on the day was $212,985 - the highest March handle, for Alberta harness, since March 17, 2007 at Northlands Park when $217,049 was wagered. Amazing that it would be 15 years apart - for a pair of $200,000+ handles in March.
The 7th Anniversary for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino comes up next month and as a special treat for all on track and off - legendary harness racing announcer's Roger Huston and Vance Cameron will be on hand to call the action on the Saturday, April 23rd program. Both gentlemen have a huge fanbase all over and I know - for a fact - that Alberta horse people can't wait to hear them call their horses. The pair will share the announcing duties, on the day, with action getting underway at 2:15 (5:15 Atlantic). If you've never tuned in to a Century track of Alberta before - this would be a great day to circle up on the calendar and it would also be a nice primer for the Red Shores Charlottetown season opener on May 7. BOOM! Just like that...
We'll be helping out with some broadcasting and social media hype at both Century tracks, of Alberta, this season. I'm based at Century Mile where the thoroughbreds moved in a few weeks ago and are now training back to begin their race meet here on Saturday, April 30. It's a Friday (6:15) and Saturday (3:45) racing schedule for 2022 - with their signature event 'The 93rd Canadian Derby' being run on Saturday, August 20 - so there'll be no trip east, on this end, for a Gold Cup and Saucer this time around.
Harness racing will return to Century Mile, in November, with the National Driving Championship being held on Thursday, November 24 - that's the American Thanksgiving Day when very few tracks, south of the border, are scheduled to race. We'll then look forward to following that up with the Western Canada Pacing Derby and Century Casino Filly Pace in early December.
Kelly Doing It Well
Maritime native Dave Kelly continues to do it well in Alberta. Both he and Brandon Campbell remain on top of the leaders boards for driving wins, in western Canada, as they remain busy in the bike at Century Downs and B.C.'s Fraser Downs. Among Canada's top 10, for driving wins and UDRS, Kelly recently scored a driving triple over the 11/16ths-mile Downs just north of Calgary.
Staytheblazeshome, campaigned last season by Ken Collins at Northside Downs, is one of Kelly's newest recruits, but she has yet to win in the west. "She's a big strong mare, but for a four-year-old - she's still kind of green," notes Kelly. "She's raced well in recent starts - we're hoping she'll draw better here soon."
HF Thegreatpumpkin, racing for a claiming tag of $8,000 in his latest, was the fastest winner on the day during the March 19 program - a winner then by seven lengths. "I love him!" states Kelly. "He's so confident right now and maybe a bit sounder too." Kelly took him back privately this season and has banked almost $10,000 with him in 5 starts. "We may have to bump him up in class next time out."
Over-Aged Pacer Wins In BC
This year Best Dream Seeker is racing as a 16-year-old... His lifetime mark of 1:51.4 was taken as a 2-year-old at The Red Mile in 2008... He dead-heated for a victory at B.C.'s Fraser Downs on March 14, 2022... How's that for an oldtimer?
Owned, trained and driven to win by P.E.I.'s own John Chappell the over-aged pacing son of Cambest was actually retired at Cal Expo in December of 2020, but Western Canada does allow standardbreds to race past the age of 14 - as long as the horse is fit to race...
"In December, a ruling was made specifically for (Best Dream Seeker)," said Nigel Holmes (Executive Director of Harness Racing B.C.). "The governing body here, the Gaming Enforcement Branch reviewed it individually and had the horse checked out by a vet. The horse remains fairly competitive, he looks good and he’s well cared for, and so they made a rule variant as an adjustment, and every two weeks - twice a month - a vet will check on the horse and so forth. As of right now, he has the potential to race up until the end of our meet here in May, and we’ll see what happens after that." wrote Brett Sturman of HRU - February 4, 2022.
So there it is - in black and white - this old horse will keep on racing while other racing jurisdictions continue to impose a mandatory retirement on horses reaching the age of 15. I'm thinking with the current racehorse population, on the decline in Canada, it may be a good time to revisit this old rule - that could see a handful of these good old racehorses still competing in pari-mutuel races.
Best Dream Seeker's career stats: 475 47-65-73 $503,080 P2 1:51.4M LEX... In 2021 he was the only 15-year-old to win a race in Canada and he just may be the only 16-year-old to win a race in Canada in 2022... We're told his barn names over the years have been Dreamer, Old Man and Grampy... What a dandy old horse!
