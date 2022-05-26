What an incredible start to the racing season at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park. There have been exciting stretch drives and lots of talent on display over the past two weeks. That being said, I was frustrated with handicapping races based on qualifying chart lines. When I’m handicapping the program, I try not to let sub-par qualifying performances deter me from picking a horse to win but sometimes they’re tough to ignore.
Last Saturday night for example, Neptune Seelster won in 1:59.3 seven days after qualifying in 2:04.2. Fern Hill Gusto qualified in 2:01 and won seven days later in 1:57.1. Woodmere Androlli came first-up and won in 1:58.1 after qualifying in 2:01. Rose Run Quest showed qualifying in 2:06.3 on a track with a four second variant. He goes out on opening night and wins in 1:57. I’m not throwing shade to the connections of the above horses, they are playing by the rules. The trainers and drivers are trying to protect their horses from injury while trying to qualify under a certain time so that they’re eligible to race and earn money. I get it but what I don’t understand is why qualifying time is 2:05 for aged pacing horses? The rule should be 2:05 for pacing ‘first-timers’, i.e. two and three-year old’s. For horses who have raced, they should have to qualify within two seconds of their last charted mile.
Another aspect of the qualifying rules that bother me is the 45-day rule. I wrote an article about this very topic three years ago. At that time, it was a 30-day rule unless a track was dark, then it was 45 days. The rule has slightly changed since then. Here’s the current rule:
Rule 161. Within forty-five (45) days of being declared in to race, a horse that has not raced previously at the gate chosen (or show a clean line) must go a qualifying race under the supervision of a judge holding a Senior or Associate Judge’s licence for pari-mutuel meetings and acquire at least one charted line by a licensed chart maker. However, for Added Money Events where the horse is declared in to race in an elimination race, within the 45day rule, but said elimination race does not fill, the said horse can go directly to the final even if the final is not contested within the 45day rule for said horse. Participants are encouraged to check added money events conditions 138 concerning the number of days to be qualified.
I understand the reason for the rule if a horse has a 45-day gap during the racing season as there could be lameness or sickness issues that can arise that might cause the gap in time; but I don’t think horses should have to qualify if the reason for the gap in time between races is because the track went dark. I think in that case, their last five race lines are a truer measure of what to expect from those horses in their first start back.
Qualifiers in their current form are extremely misleading to handicappers and fans. These two groups of people are crucial to the survival of our industry and they already feel that there is a lack of transparency so this qualifying problem just adds to it. I understand that qualifiers are still necessary for two and three-year-old’s but there should be a separate set of rules for aged horses. I think it would save track operators and horse owners time and money too.
There’s a lot of competition out there in the sports betting world so I think we should continue to look at ways to make our exhilarating sport better for everyone involved.
