After a long, cold winter, harness racing fans are finally enjoying harness racing in warm, sunny weather and interest is peaking especially as the two year olds are getting ready to answer the bugle’s call. The CDP “baby races” will go behind the starting gate on Thursday, June 30th (tentative) although we do not know at this date how many freshmen will be involved. I expect there will be more than last year when 29 two- year olds were split into sets of 3 or 4, nine sets in all. Fern Hill General was fastest last year with a sizzling 2:00:4 score and I would not be surprised if there are youngsters that go that fast on Thursday June 30, post time likely 5:30 at Red Shores Charlottetown.
North Sydney and Inverness fans have enjoyed competitive cards at both tracks with nine races carded at Northside and six at Inverness, the pari-mutual handle a little above $1100 per race, acceptable in this day and age, and likely to increase as the horse population expands over the next few weeks. Last year’s three year old colt standout Rotten Ronnie sizzled in his most recent Inverness start, Sunday afternoon, June 12, winning in 1:55:2, a track record for four year old stallions. Rotten Ronnie and driver Red Doucet have a great following throughout the Maritimes and Red has pointed this pacer for the Cecil Ladner at Red Shores Charlottetown, the same night as the Maritime Breeders for three year olds.
There’s plenty of other good news in the region especially with last Friday’s hefty $54,000 pari-mutual at Truro when the Nova Scotia track offered up six divisions of the Don and George Turner stake for three year old pacing colts and fillies plus a great invitational. I’m also happy to see Red Shores Summerside shift its race dates back to Sunday in mid-summer instead of going head to head with Truro on Friday.
Julie Jamieson and her group at the PEI Industry Association have also come up with a number of new initiatives like the Byron Gamester- Phil Pinkney Series for young up and coming drivers as well as an expanded race schedule for trotting mares which we will discuss in future editions of the Post Calls. In addition, it’s great to see Corporate sponsors like Arnold Hagen of Home Hardware, and Peter Smith of Metro Building Supplies come aboard as sponsors of the Maritime Breeders for three year old colts and fillies set for June 25th as part of the big Cecil Ladner Memorial card. These new programs plus the increased purses for our major events is moving our industry in the right direction, and that’s great for the harness racing game.
In efforts to provide racing during Governors Plate week, Red Shores Summerside will stage the Governors plate eliminations on Friday, July 8 at SRW with the $30,000 final race going on Saturday night, July 15th. There are plenty of invitational pacers in the region to put together a solid card and I am convinced that Mainland based standouts like Rotten Ronnie and Batterup Hanover will attract a huge crowd for the Signature race at Summerside.
The Nova Scotia Harness Racing Industry Association’s announcement that the Nova Scotia Stake for three year old pacers set for Truro Raceway this Friday, June 17th has been renamed the Phil Pinkney Memorial, honouring the memory of one of Atlantic Canada’s greatest ever horsemen. What a terrific idea.
The North America Cup eliminations went last Saturday at Mohawk Woodbine and although there no outstanding colts as in other years, the field appears to be wide open. One of the favorites was elimination winner Beach Glass who won in 1:51 with just seven starts under his belt at two and three. This colt is owned by Brent Macgrath of Somebeachsomewhere fame and, as expected, this speedster is a “Beach”. In his elimination win, Beach Glass was handled by Yannick Gingras subbing for classy veteran driver Paul MacDonell. The horse is headed for many races south of the border and Paul is committed to training and racing for his own stable, hence his decision to go with Yannick Gingras.
Pebble Beach was the fastest elimination winner stopping the timers in 1:49:4 over Night Hawk with Canadian owned Kolby Two Step, owned by Jim Gillispie, a fast closing 5th for James MacDonald out of the outside 9 post position. The colt got home in 26:2, charted in 1:50:3, so he has a punchers chance as a closer.
Also on the North American Cup elimination card, So Much More, bred and raised on PEI by Tom MacPhee, Doug and Cam MacPhee of Nine Mile Creek was 2nd in her $35,000 Roses Are Red division and has drawn the rail for the $315,000 final on the North America Cup card. A 1st or 2nd in that race will push So Much More’s lifetime earnings to more than $1,000,000, the first PEI bred ever to reach that plateau. We’ll keep you posted.
If you’ve been visiting the mainland Maritime race-tracks via simulcast and wagering via HPI, you will notice a big difference in the telecasts from the host tracks. While the horses may not be as fast as those at Mohawk or the Meadowlands, the quality of the tv production is first class. It all helps in selling the harness racing game in this region.
