‘‘Twas the night before Christmas,
When all through the barn,
Putting blankets on horses, to keep them all warm.
They ate all their supper, tucked into their stall
Not knowing it’s Christmas, a special day for all.
This Christmas is special, but horses don’t know
We have work to do, before we can go
We finish the chores and go back inside
To get for dinner, a bit of Yuletide
I am called to the barn, as I walk through the snow
I really can’t explain, to the barn I must go
I slide open the door, pause for a while
Then, slowly walk down the dimly lit aisle
A nicker from Tipper, a neigh from Pink and Ronnie
Sleepy old Roader, waking to see
Vegas rustling his bedding, IR a snort soft and light
Each horse gave a greeting,
as I walked through the night
Walking all the way to the end of the aisle
I stopped to stroke Dasher, it brings me a smile
He snuffles my face, hot breath on my skin
I could be at a party or ball
But where I am, now, is the best place of all.”
Condolences: To Ronnie, Steven, Alexis Gass and families on the passing of Dianne. She played such an important part in the racing industry.
My Christmas List:
- Horses
- Horse stuff
- Horse Treats
- More Horses
It’s been a trying 2020. We made it through the race season, although it didn’t look like we would have one, but we did it.
May 2021 bring us all safety and Joy.
Merry Christmas to all and best in 2021.
Until next time…Keep Pacing!
