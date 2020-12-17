We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

‘Twas the night before Christmas (my version)

‘Twas the night before Christmas,

When all through the barn,

Putting blankets on horses, to keep them all warm.

They ate all their supper, tucked into their stall

Not knowing it’s Christmas, a special day for all.

This Christmas is special, but horses don’t know

We have work to do, before we can go

We finish the chores and go back inside

To get for dinner, a bit of Yuletide

I am called to the barn, as I walk through the snow

I really can’t explain, to the barn I must go

I slide open the door, pause for a while

Then, slowly walk down the dimly lit aisle

A nicker from Tipper, a neigh from Pink and Ronnie

Sleepy old Roader, waking to see

Vegas rustling his bedding, IR a snort soft and light

Each horse gave a greeting,

as I walked through the night

Walking all the way to the end of the aisle

I stopped to stroke Dasher, it brings me a smile

He snuffles my face, hot breath on my skin

I could be at a party or ball

But where I am, now, is the best place of all.”

Condolences: To Ronnie, Steven, Alexis Gass and families on the passing of Dianne. She played such an important part in the racing industry.

Ann Copley

Copley’s Corner

My Christmas List:

  • Horses
  • Horse stuff
  • Horse Treats
  • More Horses

It’s been a trying 2020. We made it through the race season, although it didn’t look like we would have one, but we did it.

May 2021 bring us all safety and Joy.

Merry Christmas to all and best in 2021.

Until next time…Keep Pacing!

