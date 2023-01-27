harness racing
Melissa Keith 2022 photo

APC columnist Melissa Keith

The December 14 Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission (APHRC) decision on simulcast wagering income distribution among Nova Scotia's pari-mutuel tracks has been a catalyst for debate. 

Frank Balcolm chaired the APHRC panel on “setting intra-provincial boundaries for the purpose of limiting telephone account betting in Nova Scotia.” Back on November 14, representatives from Northside Downs, Inverness Raceway, and Truro Raceway presented their cases for allocation of revenue from so-called “telephone account betting,” which actually refers to online wagering (only legal across Canada via Woodbine’s Horseplayer Interactive and Dark Horse platforms); Woodbine was completely phasing out phone betting. 

Mill Cove Brew Pub Betting Parlour

Mill Cove Brew Pub Betting Parlour

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.