In April, 2021 a native of Newcastle England with Maritime roots stunned the Canadian harness racing scene by relocating from the rich OJC circuit to tiny PEI. A trainer with over $30 million in purse earnings, in partnership with his spouse of 33 years, whittled his racing stock down to six and trucked east to the Charlottetown Driving Park.
Colin Johnson, now 56 years young, explains it this way. "I had just experienced the sudden death of our 59 year old Veterinarian, Dr Eddie MacCarville, and we started to think about our own situation of late night racing at Mohawk. There were many long days, and lots of travel from our home in Rockwood". A few years earlier there had been the untimely death of the family's trusted accountant in Montreal, a lady who had been instrumental in organizing their training business and managing their assets. "Such events get one to thinking" Colin added.
It was 1982 when Colin, at the age of 15, moved with his family from northern England to Saint John, NB. His Dad, a Marine Engineer by profession, had accepted employment with the Irvings. Through a high school friend Scott Waddell, who assisted Ingham Palmer with his Exhibition Park Raceway duties, Colin found his way to the Saint John track. He preferred the backstretch side of things, and began learning his new craft with the Jody Hennessey Stable..
Young and ambitious, Colin jumped at an opportunity to join the Marcel Barrieau Stable (and chief assistant Wally MacInnis) in 1986 when the Maritime racing leader moved his operation to Hippodrome Montreal. For the next few years he gained experience and important contacts by working with other outfits like that of Rick Zeron, Jacques Hebert and Mike MacDonald.
It was while working with the latter that Colin accompanied Mr Gold Cup and Saucer, after a night of racing, to the popular Montreal bar J R's Place. One of Mike's owners was playing in the band, and had invited them down. That was where Colin Johnson met Debbie Element, a young lady from Barachois in the Gaspe, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Debbie, a few years younger then Colin, had grown up in an anglophone community, and after finishing high school went to Montreal, finding waitress work at the big Eatons store downtown. Soon after that chance meeting they joined their lives and built a family to include two children, son Corey and daughter Courtney.
Standardbred Canada gives Colin training stats beginning in 1993, the year he joined forces with driver Denis St Pierre who had been training a small stable. Within a couple of years Colin had a UTrS of .483, and in 2001 showed earnings over $4 million with an average of .358. In 2002 another $4.6 million, tops at the Montreal track, and he continued to campaign the leading stable there until it's unfortunate closing in 2008. He would then race at Saratoga and Rideau for the next two years, commuting regularly from his west end Montreal home. The Johnson horses moved to Ontario in 2011, the last year Colin shows over one million in purse cheques.
In Ontario, Colin frequently played the claiming game. Four year old Corona Grande was a $140,000 claim in 2003, made over $305,000 in three years before being lost in a $14,000 claimer. The Camluck gelding did win the Des Smith Classic and had a fourth to Art Major in the 2003 Breeders Crown. Gimmebackmybullets 4,1:49.3s (Bettors Delight) was another good one, along with Lincoln Park, purchased from former Maritimer Carl Jamieson at three for $240,000. However, this Astreos stake star bombed in his first start for Colin by finishing seventh as a beaten favorite in the $300,000 Super Final. He did make $246,000 over four years before being lost in a $5,000 claimer at Hanover. Not much profit there.
The Gold Cup and Saucer
Whether it was his Maritime roots, or the Mike MacDonald affiliation, Colin did take a fancy to the Maritimes most prestigious harness racing event. Beginning in 2000 the Johnson Stable became a regular participant in the August Classic, winning it twice with Gilles Barrieau in the bike. First it was Canaco Simon, third in his Trial before scoring a three length 1:56.3 victory in the $50,000 final.
Salinas Hanover, a $70,000 claim at Mohawk, carried the Johnson hopes in 2001. This Western Hanover 5 y/o was fourth in his Trial and third to Wally Hennessey driving Scarlet and Gold in the 1:54.1 final.
Colin was back the next year with five year old London Mews N, a $75,000 Woodbine claim in late July. He raced him twice at an increased price (third and second) prior to trucking east. The New Zealand bred grabbed a third to Mattarocket in his Trial, before anxiously hanging on to capture the 1:53.3 final. Gilles had moved the gelding from a three hole position to top at the half, opening up to a four length margin entering the stretch. Carl Jamieson finally found clearance with R J's Dexter around the final turn, frantically closing from six back to just miss by a shrinking quarter length. Carl would have to wait another four years to personally raise the Cup and Saucer trophy with Banner Yankee in 2006.
For the 2003 Gold Cup and Saucer Colin would follow a similar script. He plucked N Xample from an $80,000 Mohawk claimer on April 26, giving him 11 Ontario starts for $29,000 before a 1:51.3 win at Montreal enroute east. Gilles Barrieau would rein the five year old son of Camluck to a 1:54.4 Trial victory. However, the well bet future Island sire came up empty in the 1:53.2 final, slipping to eighth behind Sand Olls Dexter and Mark MacDonald in their first of two straight Cups.
The Johnson Stable would take another crack at the coveted trophy in 2019. They brought 8 y/o National Debt in from the Rideau Carleton Preferred ranks, garnering a fourth in his Trial and a sixth in the $60,000 final won in 1:51.4 by Rock Diamonds N.
Two years later, our 2021 edition, the Johnson Stable had an entry for each of the three Trials. National Debt came east once again and was joined by Evenwood Sonofagun and Mikey Camden. National Debt was prepped by racing the Walter Dale at EPR, Colin's old stomping grounds. David Dowling reined the now 10 y/o to a comfortable 1:55.1 victory over the emerging three year old sensation Batterup Hanover. A fourth in his Trial was followed by a no racing luck 9th in the final for young Austin Sorrie, an early thrill for this talented Islander.
The other Johnson horses were Mikey Camden, fifth in Trial 2, and Evenwood Sonofagun, an English bred son of The Firepan (Artsplace). The Firepan had won 4 of 10 starts at two, including the $600,000 Metro in 1999 for John Campbell. But after the "Fire" failed to re-ignite at three he was exported to Ireland for stallion duty.
Evenwood Sonofagun's English owner sent the seven year old to Colin late in 2019. He would win 7 of 13 on the tough OJC circuit for $130,000 in 2020 before a three month hiatus for a leg infection. Returning to the races in November he took a little time to regain his top form. After a July 24 Mohawk victory in 1:50.2 he was ready for PEI where Gilles Barrieau guided him to a third place finish in Trial 1 won by Time To Dance. Unfortunately, that would be his last race here, as he came up lame, scratched from the Final, and subsequently returned to England.
Overall though, Colin Johnson has crafted a very nice record in Gold Cup and Saucer action. The Stable has entered seven individual horses over six different years, with two big victories,... and they are probably not done yet!!!
The Local Scene
One of the biggest contributions Mr Johnson has made to Island racing would be our CDP trotting track record holder Freddie 1:56.3h. This Majestic Son offspring was a homebred from one of Colin's owners (Fred Ross) that he developed. At two and three Freddie, who paddles his left front hoof, won over $68,000 with eight wins. He was king of the Grass Roots program at two, bet favorite in the $50,000 final with Randy Waples up, only to have his trotting hopple break at the head of the stretch and go off stride. At four Freddie was sold to the Three Wisemen Stable of Kingston, PEI.
Since arriving in May of 2016 Freddie has won 66 of 132 Island starts (that's 50%). He did ship out in the fall of 2018 for one start at Truro, one at Bangor and four at Plainridge outside Boston. But the ageing warrior likes the Garden of the Gulf air the best as the off Island starts netted only one win and two thirds. He has won many trotting laurels including trotter of the year the past few seasons. Yes sir, Freddie has been quite a story for Fred MacDonald, Ray Murphy, Kent Scales and trainer/driver Marc Campbell.
Another Johnson product that ended up in PEI was Clic K. The little chestnut speedball campaigned a few seasons from the Ron Matheson barn. His biggest win was the 2015 Johnny Conroy Memorial at Truro for driver Clare MacDonald.
When Colin and Debbie loaded the big trailer in Ontario they had a six horse stable for the CDP. Unfortunately, two of those suffered fractured coffin bones last summer, trotter Dawson Springs and pacer Panimal Kingdom. Both have returned to racing this year with the latter scoring his first win last week, a 1:57 victory at Summerside.
Miami Seelster, by State Treasurer, was an $18,000 yearling purchase in 2019 who continues to improve. Co-owned by Debbie and Paul Johnson of Durham, England (no relation), she has won 3 of 5 this season.
G A Speed Sammy is a Quebec bred son of Shangai Phil (now a PEI stud) who they purchased in 2019 and immediately won five straight at Flamboro. Now eight, he finished second in the Governors Plate Consolation last year.
Moonwriter, a $44,000 Sportswriter yearling in 2013, was developed by Colin and son Corey. While this fellow did leave their hands for a couple of seasons the family favorite was re-obtained in 2018. He won 9 of 32 in 2021 for over $27,000 to push life money past $400,000. At age ten he remains competitive in the Preferred 2 ranks on PEI.
Another Shadow Play product would appear to be the Johnson Stable flag bearer. Ladylike, a $15,000 claim in Feb 2021 from the Richard Moreau barn, has quickly established herself in the CDP Open Mares class. Battling Dreamfair Zenfire each week is not easy, but Debbie's solidly built "Lady" posted over $31,000 last year, and a personal best of 1:53.2h. She continues to race well at age six.
On May 26 the astute Debbie Element claimed Magical Cowgirl for $8,400 at the CDP. The Brandons Cowboy daughter from former Maritime champion Meridian Magic was winning her fifth from 7 seasonal starts that night and deserved attention. She has since raced twice for Colin, winning her latest carrying the same $8,400 price tag. The Johnson Stable also has added a couple of horses from Glen Dunn and an Arthur Blue Chip Woodmere gelding ($19,000) from the 2021 Atlantic Classic.
Colin and Debbie plan to race here another four years. They would like to retire when Colin is 60, sell their five acre property in Village Green and move to their home in Barachois, QC where daughter Courtney teaches school. Winters would preferably be spent in Florida helping big stables with their training programs. It's always nice to dream.
The Stallion Story
Colin Johnson has also impacted the Maritime breeding scene. Two horses he campaigned stood stud service in this Region with limited success.
Electric Stena was a wonderful racehorse that passed to the Johnson Stable after an unsuccessful two year old season in New Jersey. In three years with Colin this son of Cam Fella earned over $1.1 million from 66 starts. He won the $268,000 Dancer Memorial at three and the $85,000 Simcoe. His 1:48.3s speed badge came at four while his greatest hour may have been a third to Real Desire in the 2002 Canadian Pacing Derby.
Owner Jacques Brazely retired him sound at age five to stand stud service at his Quebec Stena farm. With his breeding and performance he looked attractive, and bred over 70 mares each of his first three Quebec seasons. But if you read Alan Leavitt's columns on the Harness Racing Update site you understand the importance of two year old performance in assessing sire potential.
Electric Stena was a disappointment at two, with a 8 - 1.1.1 summary for $7,130. And his sire career fizzled rather quickly with only eight foals total from his final two seasons (Quebec and Ontario). In 2011 Tony Zuetoff brought him to Pictonian Farm, but after breeding 17 mares that first season it fell to 11 and then two.
Electric Stena sired 21 Maritime bred foals, with many making the races (71%) but only three earning over $10,000. The best was The Big Bam Theory, a three year old "A" Stake winner for Ernie Laffin. He also won the Nova Scotia Stake that summer before being sold to Dover Downs. He went on to a solid race career with a 1:52.3h record and $173,858.
The other Maritime stud raced by Colin was the aforementioned N Xample. He came to Meridian Farm in Milton, PEI in 2005 and proved popular. Over 100 mares were bred that first season by the $562,076 winning son of Camluck. And 50 or more mares were serviced each of the next five seasons before his book collapsed. In total he sired 289 foals (66% conception rate) with 63% making starts. The percentage of winners though was a paltry 42%, not impressive, with only 6 to make the $100,000 club.
The best by N Xample was probably Elle of N Xample. This product of Jamie MacKinley's Double J Farm (sold as J J Persuasive) went through the Gingerwood Farm Sale ring for $5,500, haltered by the sharp eyed Clare MacDonald. A multiple "A" Stake winner at two, Elle of N Xample also captured one at three while preferring the bridesmaid role as she finished second in major stakes six times.. Sold at four, she went on win at both Yonkers and the Meadowlands, taking a 1:49.2 mark at the latter as an 8 year old.. She posted over $316,000 life money.
Elle of N Xample has produced three foals, all now in 1:57. The first was a SomeBeachSomeWhere filly labelled Elleofadeli 4,1:53.3f ($120,457). The last one is a Huntsville 3 y/o this year, winner of 1 of 3 starts at The Meadows.
Not to be overlooked is former Maritime champion R E's Mary ($12,000 yearling), raced for two glorious stake seasons by Earl Smith for the Don and Peter Smith group. Also from N Xamples first crop in 2006 she rolled up over $82,000 in Maritime money, eventually selling to Delaware in 2010. R E's Mary took her life tab of 1:53.1 over Harrington's half mile surface at age five. She put up $219,000 before retiring at age eight, and according to TrackIT has not produced any foals.
ERRATUM
My apologies to Tommy Gunn of Saint John NB for misusing his horse's name (Brandons Glory) about four times last month when meaning to write Brandons Cowboy. It was published as I typed it and the responsibility is all mine. It's of interest to note that the former "A" Stake winner Brandons Glory sits on the verge of going over $100,000 life. The gelding is just $725 short, the same amount he has earned from two EPR starts thus far in 2022. Race on Mr Gunn...
