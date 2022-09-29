All the talk over the past month or so the talk around Inverness Raceway has centered upon the two year old pacing colt Fishermans Son. The “Son”, a colt by Arthur Blue Chip, has put on quite a show in the Maritimes winning five races in a row beginning Old home Week in Charlottetown. Those wins included a sharp 1:55 victory in the Joe O’Brien Gold and a convincing eight lengths win in the PEI colt Stakes. Walter Walker of Inverness trains and owns the colt who will next see action next week at Northside Downs.
Walker is also finding success in the three year old filly ranks with Cougar on a Terr. The daughter of Cougar Hall has won four of her last five races which included a very sharp 1:55:1 victory in the Lady Slipper. To date, the filly has already banked $36,000 for Walter and her connections.
Local FFAer Rotten Ronnie returned to action in the Johnny Conroy at Truro and was a game 5th in that sensational 1:50:4 victory by Twin B Tuffenuff in the $10,000 Invitational at Truro Raceway. He is looking forward to the Atlantic Breeders Crown at Charlottetown which is part of the big weekend October 7-9 in Charlottetown.
The Atlantic Sire stakes three year old pacing fillies visited Inverness to headline the Sunday afternoon, September 18th card and they put on quite a show. In the first $10,200 division Cougar on a Terr made it feel like home field advantage as the daughter of Cougar Hall hit the line 1st in 1:59:4, in a dead heat with Ultimate Long Shot; KCs Starlite, Woodmere Jazz and BooYaya were within a length of the leaders. Driver Don Gillis had Cougar on a Terr on top at every station as the three year old has won four of her last six for trainer Walter Walker who co-owns with the Estate of Angus MacInnis. Ultimate Long Shot(Malicious) dropped her record to 1:59:4 with the dead heat for win, a record she deserved as she has been knocking at the win door all season with 10 top three finishes for trainer Earl Watts and owners Windemere Farms and Clive Henderson.
In the other $10,200 division, Therealprincess (Source of Pride) extended her unbeaten string this season with a two length 1:57:2 victory over J J Scarlett and Tobins Diva. Driver Corey MacPherson had the standout princess on top at every station and she cruised to victory for trainer and co-owner Eddy Doucette who shares ownership with Blaine Thibeau, Gordon MacLeod and Grant Mann of Kensington.
Other winners on Sunday afternoon were Dws Hidden Star in 2:02:4 for A Lewis MacDonnell of Port Hood, Buttons (2:03:3) for owner Anthony Beaton, A Bs Future (2:00:3) for owner G G Stone and Mac Stable of Port Hood, Eastwordho Fun (2:00:3) for owner G G Stone and Mac Stable of Port Hood, Windemeredon’tmatter (1:58:3) for owner Alex Sutherland and Malcolm MacEachern of Port Hood, Betterthanbutter (1:59:1) for owner Walter Deagle of Port Hood, and Thunder Alley (1:57:1) for Aurolie Beaumont of Judique, N S.
Big Crowd Headed to Atlantic Classic Sale
Based on the success of Cape Breton horsemen in the various stake programs in Atlantic Canada, and from reports from local horsemen, I expect there will be a big crowd attending the annual Crapaud, Select Yearling Sale on October 7th on the Island. No doubt many will be giving a long look at Hip #24, a sister to the pride of Cape Breton Rotten Ronnie, p, 1:52:4, one of the most popular horses in the region. Elm Grove Summer is by Stonebridge Terror and he’s thrown a number of top fillies, the one that comes quickest to my mind Tobins Brownie p, 1;53:3 ($146,000). Inverness owned Cougar on a Terr has a Pan Shui sister in the sale , Hip #75, and based on the Cougar’s performances to date, his sister could land back here in Inverness.
