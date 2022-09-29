Cougar On A Terr

Cougar On A Terr winning in Charlottetown for driver Donnie Gillis.

Inverness Trainer Walter Walker on a Hot Streak

All the talk over the past month or so the talk around Inverness Raceway has centered upon the two year old pacing colt Fishermans Son. The “Son”, a colt by Arthur Blue Chip, has put on quite a show in the Maritimes winning five races in a row beginning Old home Week in Charlottetown. Those wins included a sharp 1:55 victory in the Joe O’Brien Gold and a convincing eight lengths win in the PEI colt Stakes. Walter Walker of Inverness trains and owns the colt who will next see action next week at Northside Downs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.