In spite of the challenges faced by all partners within the PEI harness racing industry due to Covid 19, 2020 has been another year of achievements. The start of the year continued a pattern of success of the last three years, with Red Shores profitability and seeing overall wager growth. From an industry perspective PEI was reaching milestones such as leading the Country in percentage of youth involvement and new members of Standardbred Canada.
The first significant 2020 challenge was the mandated shut down of all Red Shores operations due to the Covid onset, which necessitated the postponement and subsequent rescheduling of operations, including race and stake dates by all industry partners.
“There is no doubt guiding Red Shores Charlottetown and Summerside through a global pandemic with a shut-down of operations in March, the adoption of protocols to safely continue on-site training and a resumption of racing, successfully presenting the Gold Cup & Saucer and Governors Plate Weeks, and safely operating a full season of race cards to date would not have been possible without full cooperation at all levels,” stated Red Shores General Manager David MacKenzie.
Collectively Red Shores and the PEI industry developed an operating plan in response to Covid 19 which was accepted and supported by the Provincial Government, which allowed the Red Shores at the Charlottetown Driving Park to be the first track to reopen in Canada.
“We are incredibly grateful to PEI’s harness racing race community; trainers, drivers, owners, grooms, breeders, veterinarians, blacksmiths, and to the PEIHRIA, PEISHOA, PCHC and Province of PEI for their partnership as together we work our way safely through this storm, “ continued Mr. MacKenzie.
Operating within the Covid environment meant racetracks had to amend traditional models, and to reach customers in new ways. “We really focused on getting on-track customers and other customers to play online through their computers and smartphones with Horseplayer Interactive (HPI),” said Lee Drake, Manager of Racing, Brands and Broadcast. “ The marketing campaign on PEI and our partnership with Woodbine Entertainment Group has helped our business while positioning us for 2021 and beyond.”
The Provincial wagering statistics for PEI for 2020 to the end of November show that overall wager has grown 8% over last year, with a remarkable 147% increase in HPI numbers. Predictably with limited attendance allowed on site, on track handle for both live and simulcast is lower than in the preceding year, but the overall wager growth indicates the success in meeting the challenge of a new operating environment.
For the PEI harness racing industry, it has also meant an increase of 12% to the purse pool from the wager share from Red Shores.
Viewership of the Race Day broadcast from Red Shores has reached an all-time high surpassing three (3) million views to the end of November, 2020. Race Day is seeing strong support from PEI, Atlantic Canada, and all throughout North America. The show has literally gone global with fans tuning in from far away as Hong Kong, Barbados and Mexico to witness the superb harness racing product presented each week by the PEI harness racing industry.
The optimism about the industry overall was reflected at the recent Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale, where records were achieved for average price, and in many individual sale categories such as a price for a regionally sired trotter.
Collectively all partners in the Prince Edward Island harness racing industry can take pride in their response to an unprecedented health epidemic, and to positioning the industry to succeed in 2021.
