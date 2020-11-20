Well, the New Brunswick racing season has come and gone. It was an unusual one due to COVID-19, but all things considered, a successful one.
The season kicked off on a rainy June sixth afternoon with 6 races on the opening card of the season. The first race of the campaign was won in 2:02 by 3yr colt pacer Little Manny who was to enjoy a very successful season on the stakes circuit. Manny took a lifetime speed badge of 1:56.4 in a division of the PEI colt stakes and finished his season with a summary of 4 wins, 3 seconds and 7 thirds with seasonal earnings of roughly $25,000 for owners Mark Taylor, Brad and Dean Mclaughlin; Charlie Miles did the training for and co-owner/driver Stephen Trites.
Another top-notch maritime horse who started his season on the EPR card on that day was Woodmere Ideal Art. Woodmere Ideal Art finished fourth on that day in the curtain-raiser But later went on to become the fastest Atlantic sired pacer on a maritime track when he finished third in the Gold Cup And Saucer with a charted mile of 1:52. The Ultimate Stables owned and Sifroi Melanson trained gelding currently has a seasonal summary of 5 wins, 3 seconds and 7 thirds and over $18,000 in earnings.
On July fourth the stakes season kicked of at Exhibition Park Raceway with the Dawn and Ted Bremner Memorial for 3yr old colts and fillies. There were two divisions for the fillies and one division for the colts on that day with each division carrying a purse of $7,560. The first filly division was won by Red Dirt Star in a time of 1:59.3 for driver Gilles Barrieau. The second filly division was won by Tobins Choice in a time of 1:58.4 again for driver Gilles Barrieau giving him the sweep of the filly divisions. The lone colt division was won by Windemere Frank for driver David Dowling in a time of 1:59.4.
Roughly one month later on the afternoon of August eighth the glamour boys were back at EPR for the $40,000 Barrieau-Mcisaac stakes. A field of nine was assembled for the big dash with Tobins Rebel coming out on top in a time of 1:57.1 for trainer/driver Gilles Barrieau.
Barrieau’s dominance at EPR continued a month later when the freshmen pacers came to town for the Milton Downey Memorial on September first. Barrieau swept the Downey divisions winning with Woodmere Stella, Dustylanegoliath and a 2yr old track record performance with Steel Reefer. Barrieau had a total of seven wins on that day.
Also on the Milton Downey card, Father Of the Year captured the Roddy Goguen Memorial for Mike Downey in a sharp time of 1:57.3 . Downey was back in the spotlight the October 8th card establishing a new track record when Whiskey To Wine blazed over the half-mile oval in 1:58. The time broke the previous 3yr old filly record which was previously co-held by maritime champ JK Beauty.
That record was equaled seventeen days later by Woodmere Skyroller in the Maritimer stake as part of closing day. Also on that day was the Jim Doherty Memorial which was won by Montrose Hope for driver John Davidson in a time of 2:00.4.
This year's season was one to remember. I am confident that with the perseverance and dedication of all New Brunswick horsemen and fans, next year will be even better. We can’t wait for next season!
