If you’ve been tuning in to Red Shores racing action over the past few weeks then you’ve been witnessing a star in the making. Rookie driver, Damian MacLellan, made his pari-mutual debut on May 26, 2022 aboard the Jennifer Doyle trainee, Elm Grove Mistress. MacLellan drove the mare perfectly as he guided her to a front-end score in 1:57.2. Since then, he has made seven more trips to the winner’s circle. His stats are, 27 starts, 8 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third place finish and a sparkling UDRS of 0.349.
Like most of us, harness racing is in his blood. The 19-year-old Inverness, Nova Scotia native was born into the sport. ‘’My dad, John “Piper” MacLellan always had horses and I would go help him at the barn. He got sick in the spring of 2015 and that’s when I took over the horses he had in his barn. At the time, we just had one, but during that summer my brother Donald and I got two more so it was three horses to look after; Albert Town, Kennairn Fame, and Overcard,’’ Damian said.
Their father, John, passed away that summer but the MacLellan boys forged on, driven by their shared passion for harness racing. I asked Damian about his first on-track experience.
‘’The first horse I jogged was All Systems Go. Colin and William Basker owned him and they were in the barn next to me. One day they asked me if I wanted to jog him, so I said yes. I was 11 years old at the time,’’ recalled Damian.
‘’My first training trip was when I was 13 years old. That was on Modern Best who was owned by Simon Poirier and Chad MacDonell. 3:11 was the time,’’ joked Damian. The harness racing community in Inverness is a close-knit group with the older generation always eager to help the younger generation so Damian had lots of support and mentorship in those early days.
‘’When I first started, there were four main guys in my barn that helped me out a lot. Those people being Joey Poirier, Shelby Miller, Erland Campbell, and Johnny Gillis,’’ Damian said. ‘’I also worked for Walter Walker, Junior MacKinnon and Redmond Doucet. All of these guys have given me great knowledge for the sport and incredible experiences,’’ Damian continued.
I asked Damian about when and why he made the move to PEI.
‘’I moved here last summer. I always wanted to do horses for a career either as a trainer or a driver. I had also been accepted to Business Administration at Holland college but I decided to stick with the horses. I knew I could gain more experience being on PEI by working for exceptional trainers here,’’ Damian said. ‘’I worked for Marc Campbell in the summer of 2021 and now I work for the Jenn Doyle stable,’’ Damian continued. ‘’Some of my mentors that really helped me in the stages of getting my driver’s license are Jenn Doyle and Wade Sorrie. They were exceptional in giving me tips, advice, and most importantly, opportunities in qualifying and driving their horses that they train.’’
When asked who he looks up to as a driver, he looks no further than Wade Sorrie’s son Austin. ‘’A driver that I look up to and watch every night is Austin Sorrie. Mostly because he was young starting out and moved to Ontario to pursue his driving career at the age of 19. He has done many great things in his career, including winning an O’Brien award, and becoming a regular driver on the WEG circuit. I hope that I can follow in his footsteps,’’ Damian said.
I asked Damian about his future plans and he’s keeping his options open.
‘’My future plans are unknown. I’m taking each day as it is. Ontario is definitely a dream and I believe it can become a reality as long as I work hard at it and stay on the right track. It’s just a matter of making the move at the right time and when I’m ready.’’
Damian’s only been on PEI for a year but everyone I talk to here has great things to say about him. He’s shown great poise in the bike and he has confidence in his ability. I think he will be successful in whatever he decides to do and I’m sure his father is extremely proud watching from above.
