Shane Ryan

Dellas Playboy captured the $3500.00 final of the Celtic Financial Series in 2:00.1 on October 15th. Sent off as the third choice by the punters, behind heavy favorites Senior K and Elm Grove Ocean, Ardon Mofford drove the four year old to a new lifetime best, rallying from fourth in the early going to engage early leader Senior K and Richie Baryluk just before the half mile. The pair would battle as a team all the way up the backstretch, with Dellas Playboy eventually collaring Senior K in the stretch to win by a half length. Senior K would finish second followed by Elm Grove Ocean rounding out the top three in the field of six. Dellas Playboy won for the fourth time this season from twelve starts for owner and trainer George Della Valle. Della Valle and Mofford also teamed up to open the day, with Mofford guiding Dellas Wildcat to her second lifetime win, this one in 2:05.1.

Harold LeBlanc Jr. also had a pair of driving wins. Runaway Mystery led all the way to pick up his fourth win in 2022, pacing the fastest mile of the afternoon in 1:57.4, finishing a half length ahead of A Better Man, with Accelerator another three lengths back in third. Runaway Mystery is co-owned by LeBlanc, Gussie Burns, Joel LeBlanc and Fred Burns. Southwind Ricardo gave LeBlanc the driving double, winning by four and a half lengths over Lil Beau Duke and Sweet City Girl. Joel LeBlanc, Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis are the winning owners.

