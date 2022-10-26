Dellas Playboy captured the $3500.00 final of the Celtic Financial Series in 2:00.1 on October 15th. Sent off as the third choice by the punters, behind heavy favorites Senior K and Elm Grove Ocean, Ardon Mofford drove the four year old to a new lifetime best, rallying from fourth in the early going to engage early leader Senior K and Richie Baryluk just before the half mile. The pair would battle as a team all the way up the backstretch, with Dellas Playboy eventually collaring Senior K in the stretch to win by a half length. Senior K would finish second followed by Elm Grove Ocean rounding out the top three in the field of six. Dellas Playboy won for the fourth time this season from twelve starts for owner and trainer George Della Valle. Della Valle and Mofford also teamed up to open the day, with Mofford guiding Dellas Wildcat to her second lifetime win, this one in 2:05.1.
Harold LeBlanc Jr. also had a pair of driving wins. Runaway Mystery led all the way to pick up his fourth win in 2022, pacing the fastest mile of the afternoon in 1:57.4, finishing a half length ahead of A Better Man, with Accelerator another three lengths back in third. Runaway Mystery is co-owned by LeBlanc, Gussie Burns, Joel LeBlanc and Fred Burns. Southwind Ricardo gave LeBlanc the driving double, winning by four and a half lengths over Lil Beau Duke and Sweet City Girl. Joel LeBlanc, Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis are the winning owners.
Whiskey's Fine Wins Consolation
Whiskey's Fine collared leader Ten Mile Beach at the head of the stretch and took the Celtic Financial Series Consolation in 2:00.4, for his second win on the season for owners Danny and Terri Morrison. Whiskey's Fine prevailed by a length and a half over Ten Mile Beach, with Keeperoftherealm finishing third.
Other winners on the 15th card included: Pats Pride for Larry Snow and owner Lorne Grant in 2:01.3, Elm Grove Penelope for Ryan Campbell and owners Steven Lewis and Henry Posiwata in 1:59.3 and Lincoln Seelster for Shawn Lynk and owner Colby Lynk in 2:02.2. Fans wagered $12438.00, with the next live card of racing scheduled for this coming Saturday at 1:00 pm, featuring the opening legs of the Governors Cup Series.
Dontblvmejustwatch Back to Back
Dontblvmejustwatch won his second straight, taking the afternoon's top Winners Over class in 1:58.3 for Randy Getto, who co-owns with Wayne Hardy and Susan MacSween. The five year old gelding held off a steady challenge from Gentry Seelster and Revenant to win by a neck. The pacer now sports eight wins on the season from twenty six starts.
Dontblvmejustwatch's big week started on Thanksgiving Monday, using the rail to his utmost advantage, leading all the way to win in 1:57.4 as part of an eight race card. Randy Getto drove the five year old gelding to his seventh win on the season, parking out Red Rum She Wrote and Mando Fun through early fast fractions, before holding a late challenge from Gentry Seelster in the stretch to win by a length and a half. Johnnie Jack was third, followed by Runaway Mystery, Mando Fun and Red Rum She Wrote.
Kiss Me I’m Irish paced the fastest mile of the day, a wire to wire score in 1:56.4 for Mark Pezzarello, winning by two lengths over A Better Man and Literally Hanover. Ian, Joseph and Bernie MacNeil are the winning owners.
Bailey Gets Win 750
Kevin Bailey recorded milestone driving win number 750 with Shadow Of A Daut, who led all the way to win in 1:59.4. The six year old won for the second time this season from sixteen starts for Bailey and co-owner Rebecca MacKenzie.
A pair of eliminations for the Celtic Financial Series were held with the first elimination going to Elm Grove Ocean and John Willie Beaton in 2:02.2 over The Ironman and Articulate Barb. Done For The Day Stable are the winning owners. The second division was captured by Senior K and Richie Baryluk, who prevailed in 2:00.2 over Dellas Playboy and Howmac Impeccable. Senior K is owned by Danny Ferguson. The top three finishers in each elimination advanced to the $3500.00 final.
Other winners on the day included: Astrodero in a maiden mark of 2:03.2 for owner, trainer and driver Bob McCormick, Shadowcross Hooper in a new mark 2:01.2 for Jason MacNeil and owners Richie and Snadra O'Donnell, and Finer Things for the Wouldn’t Say No Stable and driver Ardon Mofford in 2:00.3. Fans wagered $12,602.00 on the afternoon with the next live card scheduled for this Saturday at 1:00 pm.
October 2nd: Mando Fun Rebounds
Mando Fun stepped to his second win in his last three starts, and sixth on the season, stopping the clock in 1:58.1 as part of an eight race card on the 2nd. Ryan Campbell sent the nine year old gelding to the lead from the word go, and would never be headed, holding off a late stretch challenge from Gentry Seelster and Mark Pezarello to prevail by a length. Revenant finished another length back in third, followed by QTS Charlie, Dontblvmejustwatch, A Better Man and Red Rum She Wrote. Mando Fun is co-owned by Ron Seymour Jr. and Aubrey Cameron.
Campbell and Harold LeBlanc Jr each had a pair of driving wins on the day. Campbell's other victory came with Elm Grove Ocean, who led all the way to score in 2:01.4 for owners Done For The Day Stable of New Waterford.
LeBlanc's first win came with Howmac Napoleon, who won his second in a row, this one in 1:59.4 for owners Ian MacKinnon, Joel and Harold LeBlanc and Brenda MacQueen. Howmac Napoleon won for the fifth time from eighteen starts. Runaway Mystery capped the driving double for LeBlanc, winning for the third time this season, this one in 1:58.1, over Johnnie Jack and Kiss Me I'm Irish. Runaway Mystery is co-owned by LeBlanc, Gussie Burns, Joel LeBlanc and Fred Burns.
Other winners on the afternoon included: Elm Grove Qwinn for owners Russell and Doug MacDonald and driver Mark Pezzarello in 2:04.3, Farmers Fieldstone for owner, trainer and driver Kevin Bailey in a new mark of 2:02.2, for her third straight win, Lil Beau Duke for owner, trainer and driver Jason MacNeil in 2:02.4, and Senior K in 2:02.2 for owner Danny Ferguson and driver Richie Baryluk. Fans wagered $10793.00 on the day.
Governors Cup Series Up Next
An annual fall tradition developing is the Governor's Cup Series, for open pacers, and it's set to kick off this coming Saturday, with two weeks of eliminations culminating with the $3,000 Consolation and $5,000 final scheduled for November 5th. In our next edition we will recap the entire series. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good racing and good handicapping.
