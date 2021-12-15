Hello December… and welcome to the snow and to the colder temperatures. Time is flying indeed. The Truro Raceway Grandstand renovations are moving along and word now is… May or June 2022 (*only the bottom half will be completed by then). So, we are all still waiting patiently for things to move along much quicker – as we would love to see and use this new facility sooner than later.
Jack Flash is a Gas and veteran teamster, Henry Smallwood won the 1st race on the Sunday, December 5th card for owner Cyril Harvey. Deolicious was 2nd for Paul Treves and owner Tracy McQuaid. Tobins Native won the 2nd race in 1:59 flat for driver Darren Crowe. In this same race (race 2), Johnnywalkerdelux (Emmons Mackay) was 11 lengths off at the ¾ pole and was beaten by only a head at the wire, pacing in last ¼ in 28.3 (*the fastest last ¼ on the whole race card) in the mud, mind you. Puddin Pie was the winner of race 3 for driver Paul Langille in 2:02.3. Silverhill King (Andy Campbell) and At the Helm (Tammy MacKay) finished off the triactor in race 3. Stars Above made it two in a row today. Ernie Laffin got the job done with Stars Above this week; he waited for the passing lane & away he went. Carrie Saunders had Stars Above on his game again. Congrats to Bria and Kurt Harper on two wins in a row. Well Did has been much better lately – he was a winner today for Paul Langille. That’s 2 wins and 2 thirds in his last four starts for the Well Did Horse Owners’ Club. Lady N Paradise (Dave Carey) was 2nd and Ashes to Diamonds was 3rd (Darren Crowe) in the 5th race. Race 6 went to Atufflittleguy for driver Andy Campbell in 2:02.1 -- off the front is where Andy likes to drive. Sunny Billion (Darren Crowe) and Saulsbrook Flicka (Paul Treves) rounded out the triactor. Young Drunk Punk made it to victory lane in the 7th race for driver Darren Crowe and owner Ed Harvey. Young Drunk Punk was race 7 winner in 2:00.2. Whistlen Cricket was 2nd (Dave Carey) and Lucy With Diamonds was 3rd (Robbie Smallwood).
The top class ($2000 purse) went to Denali Seelster and catch-driver Darren Crowe for trainer Danny Romo & The Ratchford Stable of North Sydney, NS. Denali Seelster went 3-wide at the ¾ pole and hit the wire in 1:56.2 (last ¼ in 29.3). Little Manny (Todd Trites) was 2nd and Daddy Let Me Drive (Rodney Gillis) was 3rd. Dustylanesebastian won the last race for today’s card in 1:58.3 by 11 lengths. He opened up five lengths in the lane for Ernie Laffin and trainer Joey Greene and owner Cameron Maceachen of Lower Onslow, NS.
Total Handle: $13,115
Results November 28th
Lois and Fred Saunders were all smiles when It Aint Me Babe won for the 2nd week in a row. This time, the 3-year-old, Physically Inclined Filly took a new mark of 2:02 flat for driver Ernie Laffin. Congratulations Fred and Lois. Dontstandinmyway made the New Glasgow crew happy… Chuckie O-Connor, Helen and Zach Landry own this 10-year-old gelding. Clarissa Maher and Andrea Rennison own Handovertheroses, who was victorious in the 3rd race in 2:00.4 for Todd Trites. Stars Above was a winner for driver Todd Trites in the NW of $451 class in 1:59.1 – trainer Carrie Saunders – owners Bria and Kurt Harper. Preceptor was a winner for Paul Langille for his Mom (owner), Rosanne Langille. Denali Seelster, trained by Danny Romo for the Ratchford Stable of North Sydney, NS was an impressive winner in 1:57.1 – in the NW of $1651. Danny Romo was in the driver’s seat this time. Denali Seelster is a pretty nice animal… who won last year at Woodbine in 1:50 flat. Catch Twenty-Two made it to the winners’ circle for Darren Crowe in 1:59 flat. Carl Isenor and Khitham Image won in 1:59.3 for owner Calvin Isenor. Little Manny won the top class today in 1:56.3 for driver Todd Trites. Brother Stephen Trites drove Little Manny at Truro in the 2 previous starts and won both… 1:56.3 and 1:54.3. Nice horse guys! In the last race, Tobins Native cut the whole mile for Darren Crowe and was a winner in 2:00.1. Total Handle: $14,926
Dave Livingstone Passes
Harness Racing lost a long-time owner and dedicated race fan over a month ago with the passing of Dave Livingstone of Halifax, NS. Dave was an owner in the Darren Crowe Stables for a number of years. Ashes to Diamonds (1:54.2 aged mare) was also one of his good mares that he currently had racing for Darren. He also had race horses with Emmons MacKay for a while. Dave was also a good friend to Wayne Whebby of Dartmouth, NS. Dave always stopped into the barn for a visit when he came up to Truro. I apologize for not giving our condolences in the last Post Calls entry. Our thoughts are with Dave’s wife, Diane Livingstone, and family.
Truro Horsemen’s Club
The Truro Horsemen’s Club is still open on Sundays for breakfast from 8am to 12 noon. And if you’re interested in doing some dancing for New Year’s Eve, we have a live band called Home Brew in attendance from 8pm to 1am. There will be a silent auction & if anyone is interested in donating a prize, please contact the club or contact Tammy MacKay for information. The cost is FREE for this New Year’s Eve event… as it is Tammy MacKay’s 50th birthday party & the band expenses are covered for New Year’s Eve. But,donations at the door are accepted for the live band for Levee Day (the next day) from 4pm to 8pm. We hope to see you all there. Come on folks – come on over for a good time! All horsemen/horsewomen are invited. We would love to see you there!
Distinctiv Rusty
On July 24th, 2020, Ryder Rennison scored his first driving victory with Distinctiv Rusty in 1:56.1. Most times, when you think back to your first driving win, it’s probably not that fast of a mile. All you think about is crossing the wire first – for the first time. Ryder will always remember this fella. He was a beautiful animal indeed. Rusty was the type of horse everyone liked – he was all class too and he was tough. He made $91,209 lifetime; 1:55.2 was his best time at Woodbine/Mohawk when he was 5 years old. He won in 1:56 flat for Ryan Ellis on June 12th, 2020 – his fastest mile at Truro Raceway. Rusty also loved to go to Old Home Week. Sadly, Rusty had to leave just last week… it is never easy to say good bye to any animal. Many of us have experienced this heartache, unfortunately. A horse can surely touch your heart in many ways. Rusty did just this for Andrea, Ryder and George Rennison. Our condolences go out to all of you. Please remember all the worthy times and sweet memories that Rusty provided.
Merry Christmas to All
Christmas is very close and it is almost time for everyone to be with their families and loved ones for the holidays. May everyone enjoy a nice break and vacation… if you get one, that is. We hope that your horses are going well and the babies are making improvements every day on the race track. Keep warm, stay safe and Merry Christmas to all of you from us at Truro Raceway.
Quote of the Week: “There's something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man” (Winston Churchill).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.