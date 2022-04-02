Donald MacRae of Orwell, PEI has done a lot in his 61 years, time and again proving that a grade nine education need not hold you back. Farm life as a youth oftentimes lays a solid foundation for hard work and innovation. He has gone from shoveling sand at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital construction site in 1978, a few years of helping Don Smith with the Dunachton Farm broodmares and yearlings, roadside peddling in NS of home grown potatoes from his pick up truck and operating a backhoe for different firms.
When Ray MacKinnon decided in 2000 to retire and sell his backhoe, truck and small business for $35,000 Don decided to act. Assisted by his brother, employed with a Western Canada Insurance company, he successfully negotiated (with some anxiety) a necessary loan from the Credit Union. And in the 22 years since his world has changed in a wonderful way. MacRae Backhoe and Trucking Inc now has an equipment inventory of many millions, and he has standardbred interests worth seven figures.
From a humble standardbred beginning in the 1980's with Tyler S, he has moved on to co-own a world champion mare (Eclipse Me N, 1:48.2f) and share in a Maritime bred that paced sub 1:50. Impressive for sure, and not without a little good luck along the way.
Don bought 5 y/o Tyler S from Garry MacDonald in 1986. He had older brother Joe race the son of Evening Time (Good Time) before transferring ownership to him two years later. The gelding raced well, usually around 2:06, banking about $3,000 each season. Don MacRae then had a twenty year absence from harness racing due to Joe's premature death and his own busy work plus marriage and kids.
It was in September 2008 at the Stratford Town Hall that Jason Hughes of the Public Works Dept, (which had contracts with MacRae Backhoe), mentioned to Don about the upcoming yearling sale. Later that day Don went in to take a look, met friends Tommy Collings and Arthur Jay, and before long was partner on two yearlings.
Jason did their training, with one making the races. Island Dominator, a son of N Xample from Joe MacRae's good mare Fort Star, won a PEI Colt Stake at two and over $8,000. He took a freshman record of 2:00.3h, but won only once thereafter from 31 tries, and was retired.
Maritime Yearlings
The somewhat disappointing experience from the 2008 Sale did not discourage Mr MacRae. Spending $4,600 at the 2010 PEI Sale got him two, an Astronomical colt Art I Something and filly Elm Grove Gypsy. The colt failed to do much while the Largo filly took a 2:01.3h mark at two and had a pair of thirds in stake action. The great Malabrigo ruled the filly roost that summer.
Don kept supporting the Atlantic Classic; he shelled out $10,500 for Liberty's Art at the 2011 Sale and another $8,600 in 2013 for Glenview Olivia and Silverhill Blaze. With Jason Hughes as the regular trainer and driver, the MacRae horses have had nice success.
Liberty's Art shocked the Old Home Week crowd as a three year old by copping his AtSS "A" stake in 1:57.2. The gelding returned $74.00 to win as he bested heavy favorite Forever Paradise. Don would later buy his half brother Liberty's Choice in 2015 for $7,000, but that Ameripan Gigolo gelding was slower to figure things out. He did better at age four and was sold to Ohio interests in August.
Silverhill Blaze on the other hand did become a special horse for his owner. Four wins at two, a 1:59.4h record and over $10,000 got Don interested in his sire Mach Three. As a sophomore the colt was solid, finishing second to Proven Desire in the Island Breeders. He was sold for profit in early 2016 after nearly $25,000 in earnings. The Blaze has proven to be a real good racehorse, going on to a 1:52.1f record at five. Now ten, he won just last week at Buffalo and has life earnings over $280,000.
Don bought the half brother Silverhill Storm in 2014 for $6,100 and did get some enjoyment from his sophomore campaign. The highlight was a 1:56.4 dead heat victory with KD Overdrive in the Breeders Crown Consolation. He was later sold to the US but raced only one more season. Life earnings $29,000.
Doublejacksandaces saw Don go to $20,000 at Crapaud in 2016 and the following year $11,000 for Sun On The Beach, both Ontario sired. The former had a decent two two year old season while the latter never really had success before being sold at four.
Beginning in 2019, Don MacRae has become one of the biggest buyers at the Atlantic Classic Sale. That year he parted with $47,750 for three, followed up with$84,000 in 2020 and spent a whopping $101,000 for a nicely bred trio last fall; and things are sort of working out as two of the first three have shown promise. The Warrawee Needy filly Need to Know, out of Lady Sai (So Much More), raced under 2:00 in all ten starts at two. She won a Lady Slipper Gold over Tobins Brownie at SRW in 1:59.4 and was second to Western Wish in two other stakes. After posting juvenile earnings over $15,000 she unfortunately experienced cardiac arrhythmia at three and had to be retired. She is now resident in the Wendell Williams broodmare band.
The other four year old of note is Sports Report. He had only one win each summer in Island racing, but since going to Teesha Symes in Ontario has won three more this year at Mohawk for a 1:55s tab. The son of Sportswriter now has earnings exceeding $31,000.
Don's purchases from 2020 are headlined by Girl in a Tavern. This $30,000 daughter of Big Jim is a big, tall beauty, and had an awesome two year old campaign for Jason. She won 7 of 10 including 6 of her final 7 starts. The lone loss was a close second to The Real Princess in CDP Lady Slipper action. As Jason recalls, "I was moving her out from a second over trip when she started to bear in coming off the turn and I had to check her briefly". Girl in a Tavern closed in 28.3 to miss by a shrinking half length.
This filly, with a 1:57.2h record and almost $28,000 on her card, was recently trucked to Ontario. She is now in the Teesha Symes Stable to be prepped for Ontario Stake and Early Closer races. Following on the heels of So Much More, another Big Jim filly, expectations are high but Don is quick to state, "if she's not good enough for the OnSS Gold Program she'll come home to race our stakes".
Maritime products to carry the MacRae freshman hopes this summer are colts Tobins Party (Malicious) and Woodmere Dealer (Rollwithitharry), both in the $40,000 range, and another Big Jim filly Saulsbrook Honey. The latter, the first foal from a $100,000 earning Bettors Delight mare, has a pedigree page loaded with big money from the family of Westwardho Hanover...she bears watching.
Jason also has a MacRae homebred filly by Artspeak in training at his CDP Stable. Speak Up Bun is out of Bunny Mach 1:52.2s ($272,969), a Mach Three mare Don raced for a few years on PEI. Other broodmares at the farm are Lucky Boot Cam (Camluck) and PL Nelly (Big Jim). In addition he has The Real Deal, Joe Baxter's former Maritime Stake winner, at Windemere Farm. There are now two yearlings at the Orwell farm.
The American Scene
Don MacRae first met Rene Allard in the Pocono Downs race office in 2014. The Islander was there to put in a $30,000 claim on Damon Blue Chip, an Allard horse. After chatting a bit Rene advised that Damon would not fit the PEI half mile tracks, and later sold Don the pacer Red Rock for similar money. Red Rock would win a Governor's Plate Trial that same year before finishing third in the final to DG's Camme.
The Allard/MacRae union has stayed tight for the past eight years. Rene's mother Danielle owns the D Racing Stable, while Yves Sarazin is another customary partner with Don in a three way ownership group. Rene is now training thirty head at the South Florida Trotting Center in Lake Worth, three in which Don is a partner.
It was this partnership that purchased for $75,000 the undefeated filly Magical Mistress in 2019. In her lone three year old start that season she was injured, requiring one whole year of treatment by Dr Riddles in Maryland and convalescence.
The partner's patience did pay off as the daughter of Camystic/Meridian Magic successfully returned to the track at four with five wins. It was the following year she really caught fire, taking a 1:49.4s record at Hoosier Park in Indiana and over $80,000 before being lost in a $50,000 Yonkers claimer last November. She has yet to win this year, but races well with life money just under $200,000.
A key element in the Don MacRae story is his and Darlene's younger son Steven. Born with muscular dystrophy in 1993 this engaging young man never let his physical difficulties ruin his life. He was able to walk until age 14 after which he relied on a motorized wheelchair. He loved Nascar, the Montreal Canadians and especially harness racing. Unfortunately Steven succumbed to an acute respiratory attack in 2020, his loss a devastating blow to the family. The lower floor of the MacRae's beautiful 6,000 sq ft home overlooking Orwell Bay remains as Steven left it, with memorabilia and trophy cases illustrating his passions.
Steven MacRae loved all their horses, but a few did stand out. First it was Blue Star Outlaw who the MacRae's have owned since 2010. He campaigned over seven years on PEI, fastest win 1:55.1 in 2013 and over $87,000. The 16 y/o gelding enjoys retirement today at the farm where he acts as den mother to the yearlings. His home is the spacious 80 x 32 foot barn that features a dozen 10 x 10 stalls, and a system for temperature control.
Another very special horse was Cambest Kisser who raced in Steven's name from 2013 - 17. He won his second Island start for Jason, a 1:55.4 victory over the always tough campaigner Outlawpositivecharge. The son of Cambest notched 21 wins and $38,000 in four Island seasons, and now 15 is enjoying Orwell retirement.
One should not forget the Open Class mare Driving the Dragon N. She made 118 starts under the MacRae name, banking $120,000 in four years divided between Ontario and PEI racing. "She could leave a ton" says Jason, "and would really lean into that first turn". Unfortunately, in her final scheduled start Jan 20, 2020 she shattered her front left pastern rounding that first turn, so badly that she had had to be euthanized. A planned broodmare career suddenly aborted.
The MacRae property in Orwell now totals about 38 acres of the original farm, and includes the company buildings and space for some equipment parked at the highways edge. The ten year old house and barn, blinded by trees from the road, have an unobstructed view over six white fenced paddocks, a jogging track and pristine Orwell Bay. On the other side of this water lies the brand new Marc Campbell Training Center. The growing standardbred scene on Prince Edward Island continues to take on more of a country flavor. This would seem very good for the animals.
The most successful homebred from the MacRae farm has been Elliot Moose, named after the cartoon character. When Glenview Olivia foaled this big gangly son of Malicious his name popped right up as Don recalls, "if someone had put antlers on him he would have looked just like a moose". Last season this fellow battled weekly with a tough group of sophomores, (Woodmere Stealdeal, Dusty Lane Goliath and Rotten Ronnie), and still came away with over $38,000 from 20 starts. He took a 1:55.3h tab at CDP and finished a big second in the $40,000 Barrieau/MacIsaac at EPR. A tendon that threatened to bow has him currently on the shelf, requiring recent treatment from Dr Riddles.
Gold Cup and Saucer Pursuit
Like most horsemen native to this small corner of the world Don MacRae dreams of winning the Regions most coveted trophy. Displaying his customary drive and determination he has been extremely active in that quest. Beginning in 2012 Don has had his name on the ownership papers of six different Gold Cup and Saucer horses, with an entry in the rich final each of the last six years.
Leading Camdidate was his first attempt. He brought this son of Camluck to PEI in June of 2012 and finished second in the Governor's Plate, one length short to Oakmont in a 1:55,1 score. Finishing fourth in Gold Cup Trial 3 got him into the $20,000 Consolation where he also caught fourth money.
It would be a different story in 2016. Rene Allard brought three bearcats to the CDP that August, all making the $60,000 Final. Don was partner on Go Daddy Go who won his Trial in 1:52.1 for Brad Forward. The chestnut son of Ponder drew the rail for the Final, was bet down to favorite, but could only manage a second to stablemate YS Lotus' 1:50.1 track record trip with Louis Phillipe Roy aboard. This triumph was key for the launching of Mr Roy to the major Ontario circuit later that year, with important help from Mr Allard.
The following year it was Do Over Hanover with son Steven's name joining Allard Racing and Red Isle Racing on ownership. Marc Campbell had reined the Western Ideal four y/o to a Governor's Plate victory with Jason taking the seat for Gold Cup action. A third in his Trial was followed by fifth in the final to surprising winner Shadow Place and Gilles Barrieau.
Bet On Bret would carry Don's colors in the 2018 Classic. Once again a Trial win, but driver Louis Phillipe Roy couldn't make it to PEI that Saturday, forcing changes for his seven scheduled mounts. Brad Forward stepped in on Bret, reining the son of Sportswriter to a fifth place finish. The 1:50.4 Cup victory went to Rene Allard's other entry Somewhere Fancy.
In 2019 it was Bet On Bret again, but results not so good. A third in his Trial with Phil Hudon up was followed by a rather disappointing eighth to Rock Diamonds in the Final. Louis Phillipe made it to Charlottetown that year, gunning Bret to top in a 26.3 opener, but after the 54.1 half they staggered home in 33.3.
For the 2020 Covid modified Gold Cup, the Don and D Racing pacer Simple Kinda Man was transferred to Chris MacKay in Kensington after a March qualifier at Yonkers. Jason got them a deuce in the Governor's Plate Trial before finishing seventh in the $25,000 Final. It would be fourth place Gold Cup money that year after a third in the Trial, both times yielding to Time To Dance.
Last summer there were high hopes again for the MacRaes and D Racing as their new $40,000 claim Rock Lights came to the Chris MacKay Stable. The Rocknroll Heaven 6 y/o showed a 1:49.4 Meadowlands win on his card and finished second in his Cup Trial to Ideal Perception, but the Final proved frustrating with Jason getting locked on the pilons. As he recalls " I had horse late but no place to go". They finished sixth to Smooth Lou, the final half a blistering 55 seconds.
Fans should look for Don MacRae to have another speedster here for Gold Cup and Saucer #63. He will probably approach the race much like he does when bidding on one he fancies at the Yearling Sales. As he likes to quote the late Doug Hill who once asked Don to bid on a colt for him, with instructions "don't stop till you get him". Don has taken that advise to heart.
Don MacRae has come a long way in the business world in 22 years. Thankfully, the easy going and hard working farm boy from Orwell has always liked horses, and especially standardbreds. While becoming the biggest buyer of locally bred products at the Atlantic Classic he has also invested heavily in big league racing. Like HB Willis in the 1980's, and people like Ian Smith more recently, Don has established himself at the forefront of Prince Edward Islanders who advance this great sport of ours. Thank you Mr MacRae.
