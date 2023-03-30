Nick Oakes

Nick Oakes winning with Legendary Ron at Charlottetown for owner Doug Matheson.

Engineer Doug Matheson, who owns a very successful engineering firm (that he purchased from Frank “Butch” Callaghan), and Charlottetown based trainer-driver Nick Oakes have embarked on a harness racing partnership that has swelled to more than a dozen horses. Many local horse fans had seen Doug in the winners circle this past summer at Charlottetown where the stable has enjoyed getting their picture taken especially with the eight year old pacer Legendary Ron who posted a summary of 8-4-5 in 28 starts and earnings of $15,000. Ron also showed a sharp 1:54 and change victory here over the half-mile track, less than a second off his lifetime best of 1:53:3 taken over the Meadows, a 5/8 mile oval. Ron has been as good for trainer Nick Oakes as he’s ever been and shows no signs of letting up, a real solid race horse. He handled the $3000 class here Old home Week winning by three lengths for catch-driver Dale Spence in 1:54:4 beating a tough field with the likes of Emperor, Premier Joy A , Blue Monk and that class of competition. Any horse that can post a Red Shores Charlottetown sub 1:55 victory and bank $15,000 in a tough place to race like Red Shores Charlottetown is a very good horse. But that’s not the end of the story, it’s just the beginning.

Midway thru the 2022 season, trainer Nick Oakes landed the five year old Sportswriter mare Money Honey after she landed in the Maritimes finding the going too tough at stops like Mohawk Raceway and Rideau Carleton. She was still a maiden when she started racing here in August and was a maiden on December 31, 2022 but in January ,2023 , she hustled home in 29 to take a new lifetime best of 2:03:1 for driver Dale Spence for owner Doug Matheson and Nick’s Dunsan Farms of Warren Grove. Her dam Magnify This took a 1:52:2 record at Mohawk and banked more than $330,000 and no doubt the money earned played a factor in her name.

