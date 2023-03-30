Engineer Doug Matheson, who owns a very successful engineering firm (that he purchased from Frank “Butch” Callaghan), and Charlottetown based trainer-driver Nick Oakes have embarked on a harness racing partnership that has swelled to more than a dozen horses. Many local horse fans had seen Doug in the winners circle this past summer at Charlottetown where the stable has enjoyed getting their picture taken especially with the eight year old pacer Legendary Ron who posted a summary of 8-4-5 in 28 starts and earnings of $15,000. Ron also showed a sharp 1:54 and change victory here over the half-mile track, less than a second off his lifetime best of 1:53:3 taken over the Meadows, a 5/8 mile oval. Ron has been as good for trainer Nick Oakes as he’s ever been and shows no signs of letting up, a real solid race horse. He handled the $3000 class here Old home Week winning by three lengths for catch-driver Dale Spence in 1:54:4 beating a tough field with the likes of Emperor, Premier Joy A , Blue Monk and that class of competition. Any horse that can post a Red Shores Charlottetown sub 1:55 victory and bank $15,000 in a tough place to race like Red Shores Charlottetown is a very good horse. But that’s not the end of the story, it’s just the beginning.
Midway thru the 2022 season, trainer Nick Oakes landed the five year old Sportswriter mare Money Honey after she landed in the Maritimes finding the going too tough at stops like Mohawk Raceway and Rideau Carleton. She was still a maiden when she started racing here in August and was a maiden on December 31, 2022 but in January ,2023 , she hustled home in 29 to take a new lifetime best of 2:03:1 for driver Dale Spence for owner Doug Matheson and Nick’s Dunsan Farms of Warren Grove. Her dam Magnify This took a 1:52:2 record at Mohawk and banked more than $330,000 and no doubt the money earned played a factor in her name.
If she isn’t successful on the race track, she’s worth a shot in the broodmare ranks, the Sportswriter pedigree will help as his numbers speak for themselves. Who knows after the first win, horses tend to add confidence to their game, so Money Honey is a wait and see project.
Imshortandsweet N is a newcomer to the Oakes Stable, and the mare looks like a Charlottetown Open Mares Class candidate. The New Zealand bred seven year old bred by Live or Die scored an impressive 1:50:4 win last year at Mohawk beating the likes of Parisian Blue Chip, a step below the heralded So Much More and the Open Mohawk mares class. It’s a tough aged mare class here with Dreamfare Zenfire, Acefortyfour Dome, Tobins Brownie, but the Matheson-Oakes mare banked $110,000 with 9 wins and 9 seconds in 40 or so starts.
There’s no secret that the money is in the stake races whether in Atlantic Canada or Ontario and Nick and Doug have been very active. At last year’s Atlantic classic Sale, Doug and Nick collared Howmac Powerball @ $14,000, a Pang Shui colt, a brother to HowMac Charmer p, 2:00:2, who banked in excess of $25,000 and was 2nd in the Maritime Breeders finale to Woodmere Espeedia in 1:57:4. This colt is from the family of A and G’s Confusion p, 1:49.2, $1.4 million. Another yearling purchase was Oh My Beautiful Daisy who sold as Hip #35 @$9,000, is a filly by Arthur Blue Chip and a sister to Hay You Hellion p, p,3, 1:56:2 ($63,000) while yet another yearling was Sensational Gal, sold as Elm Grove Bruce, Hip #43 @ $14,000. This is a filly by the top sire Rollwithitharry and the first foal of a mare by Big Jim who is the sire of So much More p,1:49.2, $1.4 million, the great mare bred on PEI by the MacPhee clan of Nine Mile Creek. Taking a hunch on a filly with Big Jim up close in the pedigree is worth a shot. Nick also has a homebred called Dunsan George and this colt is by Arthur Blue Chip out of the producing broodmare Fleurje. For fractional ownership enthusiasts, a 1 % interest in this colt goes for $116.75.
I talked to Nick last week and he’s high on all four, so we’ll have to wait and see.
Nick, Doug and Stewart Macdonald also have an Arthur Blue Chip from the 2021 sale, a $12,000 purchase, a two year old that showed promise last year, charted in 2:00.2 from just five lifetime starts. Another 2021 purchase by Doug, Janet Sanderson and Nick is Howmac Julia, a Source of pride filly that finished 2nd five times, charted in 1:57:2, and banked $17,600. The Source of Prides have been impressive especially Saulsbrook Victor who has beaten the best open pacers at Mohawk recently. No wonder Nick is high on this filly as a three year old in 2023.
Anxious to expand into the Fractional ownership market, Nick has listed the last three above on the open market and for new owners wanting to get into the game or veteran owners to possibly get back into the game, this is the route to go. Costs of everything is so high these days, that having multiple owners-partners lessens the financial burden and makes the ownership much more enjoyable.
Nick and Doug have also ventured into the Ontario yearling market-place; Hip #33 Watch Out Bonnie @ $14,000, renamed, also #78 Greystone Squad 0 @ $19,000 and Hip #181 Fear Me not, colt by He’s Watching @ $20,000. The Greystone baby is a Shadow Play filly out of a Mach Three 1:53.3 winning mare that made over $100,000 and if for no other reason Shadow Play is an awesome sire with Bulldog Hanover p, 1:45:4 and Lawless Shadow among his best. This filly has a full sister with a 1:52: record and with $160,000 in the bank; she is owned by Doug ,Janet Sanderson and Dunsan Farms. Watch Out Bonnie is a He’s Watching filly, the first foal of a Bettors Delight mare. The 2nd dam had eight foals, and seven credits with three $100,000 plus winners, so there’s lots to like. The high percentage of foals that got to the races and more than paid for themselves suggests this could be a profitable buy. Fear Me Not, hip #181 is a colt by He’s Watching, a son of the highly successful American Ideal, and out of an Arts Chip 1:55 record mare. The 2nd dam had one a $600,000 winner, a $500,000 winner and a $300,000 plus six hefty winners from nine foals. These last two mares have just one and two foals, a small sample, but lots of money in the pedigree.
Let’s take a look at the Fractional horses; aside from Dunsan George listed above, there are a number of opportunities in which you can get involved in. Oh My Beautiful Daisy is also an Arthur Blue Chip and one share in this colt goes for $129.75; Howmac Powerball, the beauty Pang Shui colt, a 1% share can be purchased for $179.25. There are also a number of Ontario eligibles including one share of Watch Your Bet at $201.75.
Doug and Nick are also on the lookout for an aged high conditioned type horse to race here and they are accepting fractional ownership in this candidate. Interested fractional ownership candidates can see all these horses on Nick’s website at Thehorses-AtlanticHarnessRacing.Ca.
The racing season is just around the corner, a great time to take a leap into the harness racing game.
