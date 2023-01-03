Doug McNair

Doug McNair

Mohawk Raceway based driver Doug McNair will be Canada’s representative at the 2023 World Driving championship slated August, 14-18, 2023 at race tracks in Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands. MacNair dominated the National Driving Championship Canadian competition on November 24th at the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, winning four of the eight races against regional winners across Canada. Competing at Century Mile for the first time in his career and facing seven other top drivers from across Canada, McNair took the lead right out of the gate as he won the first two legs with Jayden Riley ($3.20) and his first choice draft pick Oriental Express ($2.10).

A second and two third-place finishes kept the 32-year-old Guelph, Ont. reinsman atop the leaderboard while Western Canada representative Dave Kelly picked up a pair of victories and Quebec's Pascal Berube made a winner's circle appearance in the subsequent races.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.