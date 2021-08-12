Local New Brunswick and maritime harness racing fans were in for a treat on the Saturday July 31st live card of racing at Exhibition Park Raceway with eight races scheduled to go on the afternoon featuring the Barrieau-Mcisaac Memorial for sophomore pacers and the Walter Dale invitational pace.
With a track rated fast and the temperature being right around 20 degrees it made for great conditions for racing with fast miles throughout the afternoon card.
The Barrieau-Mcisaac Memorial was perhaps the most anticipated event on the day; seven of the best colts and fillies in the maritimes went behind the gate all chasing the winners share of the $40,352 purse. The two favorites in the race had drawn the inside with Dustylanegoliath (Gilles Barrieau) leaving from post position 1 and Woodmere Stealdeal (Marc Campbell) right next door in post position 2. The others in the field were Vicky Everyday, one of two fillies in the field, With John Davidson at the controls leaving from post position 4. Suthen Guvna(Dr Mitchell Downey) from post 5, Elliot Moose (Jason Hughes) from post 6, Tobins Brownie(David Dowling) from post 7, and Steel Reefer (Mark Haig) from the far outside post position 8. The unfortunate scratch in the field was Rotten Ronnie who was supposed to be the post 3 starter in the field.
When the gates closed and the starter said go, DustylaneGoliath and Woodmere Stealdeal both fired of the gate from the inside with outside starters Elliot Moose and Tobins Brownie also leaving hard to get good position early on. Up the backside for the first time, Marc Campbell pulled on the right line on Woodmere Stealdeal and the duo overtook the lead from Dustylanegoliath passing the opening quarter in a sharp 28 seconds flat. As they made their way to half mile station Woodmere Stealdeal was looking comfortable on the lead with Dustylanegoliath tracking along in second as Elliot Moose and Tobins Brownie were right on the helmet from third and fourth. The half was a record 54.4 with Woodmere Stealdeal continuing to lead the way thru those torrid fractions fractions. The field paced by three quarters in 1:24.3 with Woodmere Stealdeal holding strong as Dustylanegoliath edged out of the pocket for driver Gilles Barrieau and at the head of the lane went right on past drawing away to win by 5 lengths in a all-age track record of 1:53 flat. Elliot Moose made up some ground in the lane to grab the second place prize with a tiring Woodmere Stealdeal hanging on for third.
The lifetime best effort was Dustylanegoliath’s fifth win on the season and ninth win overall for owner Dan Ross of Belfast, PEI pushing the geldings earnings to over $64,000.
The eighth race was the co-featured Walter Dale Memorial invitational pace highlighted by Rideau-Carlton Raceway invader National Debt leaving from post position 2, right beside one of three local New Brunswick horses Woodmere Ideal Art going from post position 1. The other two New Brunswick horses in the race were Blood Money, leaving from post position 3, and Little Manny going from post position 4. The lone 3 year old in the race was Batterup Hanover on the far outside post position 5 in the small but very competitive field of five who was shipping in from Truro Raceway after a tremendous second place effort in the Lindsay Cup.
The field of five lined up behind the gate at about the scheduled 3:20 post time with National Debt and driver David Dowling as the public betting favorite. When the gates closed National Debt and Woodmere Ideal Art were both put in play early by challenging for the lead as they swung by the eighth pole and made their way into the backstretch and towards the opening quarter. Half-way up the backstretch National Debt and David Dowling cleared to the lead with Woodmere Ideal Art settling for the pocket trip while Blood Money got away mid-pack in third with Little Manny and Batterup Hanover trailing the field early; National Debt went by the opening quarter in 28.1. two length the best of Woodmere Ideal Art as they came off the turn and made their way in front of the judges stand for the first time. National Debt went by the half in 57 seconds flat with Little Manny being the first on to commit a outside charge with Batterup Hanover following that move second over as they went by five eigths and turned into the backstretch for the last time. The field arrived at three quarters in 1:26 flat. Around the last turn, National Debt opened up his lead by five lengths on Woodmere Ideal Art and Little Manny who were battling for second as they came off the final turn. In the stretch David Dowling put his whip on his shoulder and let National Debt cruise home by himself to the win in 1:55.1. Batterup Hanover stormed home for driver Paul Langille to get second place over Little Manny.
It was the 10 year old veteran’s 73rd win on his career and 7th on the season for owner Francois Morin and trainer Colin Johnson, who is a native of Saint John and who grew up learning his early lessons in harness racing at Exhibition Park Raceway.
David Dowling scored a driving triple on the card with Circumstances in the first race. Circumstances is now two for two on her young career earning herself a new speed badge of 2:02 flat. Dowling also scored a win in the sixth race with his own trainee Creepin in a mile time of 1:55.2.
Local Saint John horseman Sam Hodgin earned himself a driving double on the card as he piloted his homebred Joe C One Fiveoh to a career best victory in 2:01.4. He also got home first with Pickpocketprincess in race 5 in 1:59.3.
Mark Haig also got two driving wins on the day as he steered Woodmere Lexus to his second straight win in 2:02.1 in race 3. Haig kept that rolling into the fourth race where he drove Bugger Max to a victory in 2:00.2.
The handle on the card was a seasons best $8,935. For upcoming race dates or any information on what’s happening in New Brunswick harness racing go to horseracingnb.com or follow their twitter page- Horse Racing New Brunswick 2021.
