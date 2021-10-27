Iron-sided Euchred went gate to wire to take Sunday afternoon’s, October 17th, $2100 Inverness feature in 1:58 holding off Dan Dar Mal and Daddy Let Me Drive while driver Rodney Gillis scored a driving double to highlight the seven dash card. Gillis won with Makes Me Stupid in 2:02 and with Eastcoast Invader in 2:00:4. Other winners were O K Gladiator (2:02:3) for driver Gerard Kennedy, Keeperoftherealm (2:02:2) for John Campbell, Abs Future (2:00:1) for Alex MacDonald and Regally Magnified (2:00:2) for Zach Mullins.
The Atlantic Breeders Crown at Charlottetown produced great results for a big Nova Scotian contingent that travelled to PEI. The husband and wife team of Ken and Clare MacDonald scored ABC wins early on the card as Up Helly As took the two year old trot in 2:01:1 with Ken driving for Riley Farms, while Clare took the three year old trot with Mr Finlay Ridge in 1:59:3 with the sophomore trotter she co-owns with Ian Tate and Arnold Rankin of Antigonish. The purse for both events $10,000.
BooYaya posted a modest upset in the $25,000 Atlantic Breeders Crown two year old filly pace as driver Marc Campbell tipped the daughter of Stonebridge Terror three wide at the head of the stretch and she responded with a sharp 1:57:2 score over a trio of fillies in deep stretch that included Woodmere Jazz, The Realprincess and J J Scarlett. Boo Yaya is owned by Hugh and Ali MacEachern of Inverness, N S.
In the major attraction of the Breeders crown card, the $25,000 three year old pace, favorite Woodmere Stealdeal (driver Marc Campbell) put away first up challenger Dusty Lane Goliath and held off nemesis Rotten Rotten( Red Doucet) after a torrid stretch duel by a long neck scoring in 1:53 for owners Kevin Dorey, Rob Sumarah, Glenn Mcdonald and Frank Brundle.
Doucet wins Maritime breeders with J J Scarlett
Sets Track Record for Two year old fillies
In stakes action at Truro Raceway on Sunday, October 18th, driver Red Doucet gave J J Scarlett a heady up-close drive and the filly responded with a strong effort winning a close victory in the $34,000 Home Hardware sponsored Maritime Breeders stakes record 1:55:3 over Ultimate Long Shot and Cutter Loose. The daughter of Tobago Cays is owned by WWGG MacInnisMacKinnon Stable of Inverness and trained by Walter Walker.
Doucet gradually emerging as one of the top drivers in the region also recently went over the $1 million mark in career earnings, congratulations to Redmond.
Mappos Lion Wins Six Straight at Mohawk
Mappos Lion continued his winning ways last Friday night, October 15th at Mohawk getting a perfect steer by Hall of Famer Paul MacDonnell and pacing to a new record of 1:50:4 in beating the $20,000 class with ease. The four year old son of Sunshine Beach who stretched her win streak to six is owned by Carol Campbell of Bedeque.
Also in Ontario at Western Fair the same evening, Inverness invader Hippyjohn routed a three year old colt class winning off by himself in quick 1:56:4 for driver Scott Coulter and owner Rod Smith of Inverness.
Condolences
Condolences to the family of Doug “Sonny” Rankin. Sonny was an integral part of the harness racing game, in what he accomplished as a trainer/driver and the knowledge and assistance he gave to anyone who asked.
Other Notes: October 10th: A Beautiful fall afternoon at Inverness Raceway was the scene as 14 year old, Lils Destiny opened the race card with a 2:01.4 score for co-owners John and Kortney Hawco of Sydney.
Next edition, we’ll look at local buyers at the Atlantic Classic Sale.
