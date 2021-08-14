As a young lad in Forest Hill PEI, Everett MacLeod loved horses. At every opportunity he would jump on his bike and pedal about five km to Upton where his Uncles Harold and Charles Taylor kept Clydesdale horses. For the next quarter century, he accompanied them on many trips to agriculture shows and horse pulls.
"We did very well with our Clydes, often winning red ribbons at Old Home Week, the Dundas Fair and even over at Pictou County" stated Everett. After his marriage to Muriel Gallant, also a lover of horses from St Charles, PEI, she travelled to the shows as well. The only difference as she remembers "when he was observing the OHW heavy horse pulls I would often sneak away and watch the harness races next door".
After the passing of his Uncles, Everett lost the horse involvement, concentrating on his painting contractor business and raising a family. But about seven years ago Muriel said one day "let's get a racehorse". Their daughter Jana was 23 and son Ryan 21. Everett repulsed her suggestion at the time with the curt comment "costs too much". He had a change of heart when his son broached the subject once again three years ago.
In 2018, Ryan MacLeod was fishing lobster out of Fortune with friend Catlin Blaisdell. That same summer Catlin, in partnership with his grandfather Charles Blaisdell and Kyle Williams, purchased Twice As Bright from Ontario. The eight year old Armbro Deuce gelding had mostly paid his way racing at Ontario's half mile tracks, but that summer he had fallen on hard times. His last nine starts showed only $373 in earnings, and the $7,000 claimer was soon on his way to PEI.
Elton Millar became Bright's new trainer, and with David Dowling in the bike, the horse recorded three wins and three seconds in his first seven Island starts. And Ryan MacLeod travelled with his good buddy Catlin to most of those exciting races. Ryan had caught the harness racing fever and prodded his father to get in on the action.
Everett and Muriel had also witnessed many of Twice As Bright's races, and their previous affection for horses re-emerged. In June 2019, the MacLeod father and son bought Ramset from Rideau Carleton Raceway for around $7,000. In 21 PEI trips over the rest of that year, with Elton as trainer, Ramset had a 5 - 6 - 2 summary and $8400 in purse cheques. He also took a new record of 1:56.1h at SRW for driver Jason Hughes.
That same August, four year old Zack the Men p,3,1:56.1f was purchased from Jamie Copely in Ottawa for about $8,500. Later that season David Dowling would rein the son of Sportswriter to three consecutive wins, the best in 1:57.1.
Later that fall they added three year old pacer Lil Beau Duke 1:53.4f to their stable with Elton, but the Sunshine Beach youngster did not work out as well. Only two wins from 16 tries for $2145, and he was sold to Jason MacNeill of Cape Breton during Old Home Week 2020.
Kyle Williams had taken over from Elton Millar as trainer for the MacLeod Stable of three in early 2020 at the Tyne Valley Training Center. The MacLeods like to be hands on with their horses as much as possible, and found the frequent trips from eastern PEI to West Prince quite taxing. So, changes were to be made that summer. They sold Ramset and Lil Beau Duke to Northside and Zack the Men to Mike MacDonald of Vernon Bridge. Ryan and Everett were on route to upgrading their stock and wanted a stable closer to home.
While closely following their horses on race nights the MacLeods had liked what they saw of Marc Campbell. "His horses always looked good on the track" says Everett, "and he is one of the best drivers around". On top of that, Marc stables at the CDP and soon will be moving his training operation to a new center presently under construction in Orwell.
The Second Chapter
In Marc Campbell's words, "out of the blue one day I got a call from Everett MacLeod, saying he wanted to buy a racehorse. I asked what his budget was ($20,000) and then suggested he consider an Open Class mare, as I did not have one at the time". He agreed, and contact was made with Travis Cullen in Ontario. Travis' Mom Jodie Cullen was training the four year old mare Dreamfair Zenfire for breeder/owner John Lamers of Mount Bridge, On. He had her for sale, seeking $25,000. She had just won a heat of the Niagara Series at Mohawk and finished fourth in the $35,000 final.
However, she had to be scratched lame from a Jan 26 race at Mohawk (pus pocket in a hoof) and sometime later, with Ontario racing shut down, Mr Lamers accepted the MacLeod offer of $20,000.
Dreamfair Zenfire p,3,1:53s is a daughter of Sunfire Blue Chip from Dreamfair Zenyatta, a Rocknroll Hanover broodmare who has 3 of her 4 foals in 1:57. First born was Dreamfair Mesa p,5,1:49.1, ($168,706) by Somebeachsomewhere. The next foal Dreamfair Charlotte, a Shadow Play mare, took a 1:56.1h record at three.
Zenfire would win two of her first three starts for Campbell but began to falter a little finishing her miles. Mark added Lasix to her regimen on race days in August and the mare went on to win 9 more times that season. Highlights included a 1:54.2 triumph at SRW in the $15,000 Atlantic Mares final and winning the $8,000 final of the Confederation Mares series at CDP Old Home Week in 1:55.1. Her 2020 PEI summary was 22 --- 11 - 3 - 1 for just under $30,000. And she has added another $10,000 this year while winning 5 of nine. She represents a solid investment for the MacLeods, with their longer range plans to have her as a broodmare.
The Yearling Market
Last fall, with Dreamfair Zenfire on the way to paying herself out, Everett and Ryan decided to try a local product with stake racing in mind. They asked their trainer to look for a Maritime bred yearling and accompanied him on a visit to Double J Farm. After surveying the yearlings Mark requested that Jamie put JJ Ronnie in the round corral, and watched him closely. "He was the best one I saw, and I really liked the way he moved and carried himself" added Mark.
The asking price for JJ Ronnie was $15,000. Everett offered the Master of Double J $12,000 a short time later, but the price was firm. "He's one of my best" stated Jamie MacKinley, and Everett said no more. He bought the Tobago Cays colt and promptly moved him to the Campbell Stable.
JJ Ronnie is the second foal from Ovation Killean, a Mach Three mare raced over Island tracks by Vaughn Doyle from 2013 to 2015. Ovation Killean had been stakes placed at three in OSS Grass Roots action, winning over $23,000 from just 13 starts that season of 2011. At four she took her life record of 1:54.2f at Georgian Downs, but made only two starts that year before suffering a knee fracture, and needing many months to heal. She raced well for Vaughn at five, facing Open Mares on occasion and charting 1:57 or better at times.
Ovation Killean's first foal was JJ Kinley, an Image of Dawn mare who is currently racing for Mr Doyle and his partner Darla Jay. Now four, she carries a 2:00.1h speed badge with almost $10,000 in earnings. But her half brother "Ronnie" is something else again.
As the colt trained down this spring Marc suggested to Everett that they should give him a real racey name --- something more unique. "He's probably the fastest two year old I've trained" stated Mark. As Everett and wife Muriel (a Health PEI Human Resource Manager) live in St Charles, and Muriel's favorite celebratory drink is a "fireball", the name change was easy --- St Charlesfireball. After all, women usually have their way in such matters.
And the Fireball, whose stable name remains Ronnie, has had quite a freshman debut. After qualifying the end of June in 1:59.2 he won his first start at Summerside in 1:58.2, an Atlantic Sires A stake. Then in his next start at Truro he came from fifth at the half, moving overland in pursuit of pacesetter Fern Hill General. St Charlesfireball would make up seven lengths thru a 58.2 final half finishing second by a length in the 1:55.1 mile
On July 25 in PEI Colt Stake Gold action at SRW St Charlesfireball won again, a 1:57.1 victory over Woodmere Androlli and Brumby, two colts who sold at Crapaud last fall for very high prices. There's a fine group of freshman pacers on display this summer, and the MacLeod colt seems to be right in the thick of things.
To further enlarge their equine interests Everett and Ryan bought in on a yearling filly purchased by Anthony MacDonald at the 2020 Harrisburg Sale for $5,000 US. Anthony was acting as agent for Mark's wife Natasha when he successfully haltered a daughter of Shadow Play named Loveislikeoxygen. Her name was subsequently changed to Best of Luck, stable name "Bessie".
Best of Luck's pedigree is very attractive. Her dam Breathe p,3,1:54.2 is a Northern Luck full sister to Northern Sky p,4,1:51.2 ($747,654). She has produced 11 previous foals with 6 in 1:55 and four over $100,000. Her best is Wind Me Up p,3,1:50.2 ($350,000), a winner at two of a Metro Stake elimination. Bessie's full sister Fade p,3,1:51.3s finished second in the two year old OSS Super Final at Mohawk for trainer Casie Coleman in 2016. Her life stats 22 --- 4 - 7 - 2 ($292,872). It doesn't get too much better around here.
Speaking with Marc recently he said "the filly needs a little more time to develop, and we have turned her out for the month of August". Best of Luck may make the races later this fall.
As we head into Old Home Week racing the MacLeod's have one more iron in the fire. He is Well Ell, a four year old Well Said gelding purchased for $15,000 this past spring from the Jodie Cullen Stable in Ontario. This fellow took a two year old 1:53 mark at Mohawk in only his second lifetime start for Travis Cullen.
However Well Ell would not win again in 15 tries until last fall when he scored in 1:54.3 at Flamboro Downs. Shortly thereafter he was placed in $15,000 claimers but finished the year with three empty starts. Despite the fact that a four year old carries a 25% premium in a claiming race the MacLeods got him this spring off the Standardbred Canada Sale Board for $15,000.
Well Ell has made 9 starts this year on Island tracks. He shows 5 wins with a pair of seconds and two thirds. With over $8,000 in his bank account already, and now racing on Lasix, the pacer is facing pretty select company each week. His breeding is impeccable with dam Sectionline Yankee having a record of 1:50.2f and $350,000 made. She has four siblings who have also made over $300,000. Her very first foal, by Real Desire, was Aquatic Lightning, one of PEI's top broodmares. She has produced numerous Maritime stake winning credits like Touch of Lightning, Elm Grove Joanette and Elm Grove Kaboom.
Summing Up
In less then three years the MacLeods of St Charles have plunged heavily into the standardbred business. More fortunate than many, they appear to have broken about even with the first three purchases. Two raced well, paying their way, and all were sold one year later for reasonable prices.
However, they seemed to learn quite quickly, and changed tactics in 2020. Disbursing with lower priced claiming horses Ryan and Everett moved to a high profile stable and invested bigger money. Their four current holdings represent a capital outlay of about $54,000. Dreamfair Zenfire has almost paid herself out in about 16 months while Well Ell is off to a great start. But if the Fireball keeps burning, their equine bank account should quickly flip to black before year end.
How could one predict that what started with Twice As Bright could see the illumination level increase to a four alarm fire. And just to keep things properly grounded Everett and Muriel pay a Sunday afternoon visit to their horses every week. "When I enter the barn" Muriel says, "I just holler Zinnie and she sticks her head out over the stall door. She seems to know me and do they ever like the carrots".
Interviewing the MacLeods at the CDP last Thursday they explained Ryan's absence. Now fishing out of Nufrage Harbour he had just landed a tuna that day, and had a few things to look after. It's been that kind of an up year for this family, and in harness racing one can always use a little good luck. Maybe "Bessie" says it all with her very appropriate name change to Best Of Luck. Only time will tell.
