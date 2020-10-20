It was a record-breaking day on the most recent Saturday, October card at Saint John’s Exhibition Park Raceway as Whiskey To Wine knocked down the three-year-old filly record in a time of 1:58.
Whiskey To Wine fired off the gate from post position 1 to secure the lead early for driver Mike Downey, while parking out Montrose Hope (John Davidson) to the quarter in 29.1. The two continued to battle to the half in 57.3 with the rest tracking not far behind. They arrived at three quarters in 1:28 and then Whiskey To Wine sealed the deal with a 30 second closing quarter to win by a length over Montrose Hope with J J Austin finishing third.
It was the second win on the season for the daughter of Royal Mattjesty and her fifth overall for trainer Ellen Stevenson and owner Mitchell Downey.
Union Man Hanover went gate to wire to win the $1500 top class as Sam Hodgin hustled the 11 year old pacer to the front and he was on top at every station holding of Bugger Max and J J Breanne in 2:01 and change. The winner is owned by Robert MacNeill of Saint John.
Other winners on the card included Iloveroses(2:03), Philanthropist(2:03), K D Overdrive(2:00.1) and Saulsbrook Lassie(2:01). The total handle on the six race card was $2,779, a far cry from the glory days of EPR but a sign of the times.
E.P.R closes out the 2020 season on Saturday afternoon, October 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.