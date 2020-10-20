My favourite season - by far - is Fall and it's been that way since I can remember... The beauty of the leaves changing colour, the temperatures cooling down, the Red Mile's Grand Circuit week; plus all the stake finals everywhere - you just can't beat it!
We're so happy to be back in action at The Raceway in London... Opening night went off without a hitch on Wednesday, October 7th and then Canada's best 3YO pacing colts showed up for a $155,600 Gold event, two days later, to put on a heck of a speed show. They put up likely the fastest opening quarter mile I've seen during my time in London - it would be 26.1 speed courtesy of Rhythm In Motion - with Beaumond Hanover parked out in second - and Tattoo Artist riding the pocket third. They all settled in after that - through fractions of 54.4 and 1:23 - with Tattoo Artist coming on late to win in 1:53.2 - with Bob McClure on board for trainer Dr. Ian Moore.
That win now has Tattoo Artist a perfect five-for-five in his 2020 Gold Series action.
"He struggled here (in London) last year, but I was pretty confident (tonight)," said trainer Moore. "I did snug his hopples up a hole - which I don’t think it hurt him any and probably steadied him a little bit. Anyway, we’re pleased with the result, and hopefully he’ll be a little better for next week now too."
Moore will now aim to have Tattoo Artist in top form for this weekend, at Woodbine Mohawk Park, where he'll likely be the favourite - regardless of post - in his $250,000 Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final.
"I’ll jog him - probably Thursday will be a training mile - and it won’t be too heavy for him," said the former islander and now Cambridge, Ont. resident Moore. "We’re looking forward to this weekend; we’ve got five in the Super Finals -- him, Denali Seelster, the two fillies (Andra Day and Alumni Seelster) and Lawless Shadow."
2019 Gold Cup and Saucer starter Sir Pugsley was a lively winner for trainer Patrick Shepherd last week at The Raceway. The 6YO pacer left sharpy to sit the pocket through fractions of 26.4, 56.1 and 1:25.1 - before driver J.R. Plante moved him off the rail, turning for home, to go on by pacesetter Tyga Hanover for a 1:54 win in Preferred 2 action.
London 'Virtual' Yearling Sale This Weekend
I've always enjoyed our yearling sale here in London, this time of year. There's always been a chance to meet up with visiting Maritimers, but - like everything else in 2020 - it just won't be the same this time around...
Congratulations to all involved in the Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale - a very successful event with large prices on many! I asked an old friend of mine if he bought anything... "I tried..." he said. "It's a very tough business for the small guy now." That being said - I'm sure there are many that were very pleased with how things went down. Best of luck to all who were fortunate enough to make a purchase - now comes the excitement of trying to get them to the races next summer... I hope to have the chance to do that myself someday, but for now - I'm happy enough calling races - still doing what I love and loving what I do. All the best to all and be safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.